38 Products You Really Shouldn’t Stay Away From Because They’re Reviewer Favorites For A Reason

1. A sheet set with more than 108,600 5-star ratings and reviewers absolutely raving about how soft and comfortable they are. You'll look forward to slipping into bed knowing that these will be there to greet you.
Promising review: "I'm gonna start by saying WOW!! These bed sheets are just perfection. 🥰 Honestly I've been looking for good quality bed sheets, and I stumbled upon these specific ones, and I am beyond impressed! It's been hard to find a good brand and good material. I've bought so many different types for example silky sheets: I would wake up with my back sweaty sometimes 😞, and it wasn't pleasant, but as soon as I changed to these new bed sheets after a soft wash, I woke up feeling fresh and no sweats! I was so surprised. 🤣 I have zero regrets about buying these sheets and would definitely 100% recommend them and will buy more colors. I still like to use silky pillowcases though since it helps a lot with hair care, but that's just preference." —stephssbeauty
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in six sizes and 13 colors).
2. A detangling leave-in conditioner parents swear by to tame frizz, reduce breakage, and hydrate curls, all while avoiding a meltdown of epic proportions as they try to brush their child's hair.
Promising review: "This stuff is great! It was a game-changer for my 4-year-old’s curls. Turned them from a tangled mess to beautiful ringlets. I wish I would have bought sooner." —Jessica Leyendecker
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two sizes and also a two-pack).
3. A Chom Chom pet hair remover for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in black and white).
4. A pack of Mighty Patch pimple spot treatments to basically work magic on your acne. Simply apply one to the spot before bed, and it will work as you sleep to pull out all the gunk in your pimple. You'll wake up to smaller, less red zit.
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok, so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. I will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
5. An eight-compartment pill organizer so you can consolidate your vitamins and medications and have a compact way to travel with them (or even just bring them along for everyday use.) Reviewers confirm they can fit up to 10 pills in the small compartments.
Promising review: "These travel pill cases are totally worth it! We are always out and about traveling, and this case helps keep the travel pharmacy organized! No more clunky pill bottles. The pill case is very sturdy and has a clasp that stays tightly latched. The compartments on the inside are easy to open with plenty of storage for pills. I was able to fit about 10 larger pills into the smaller compartments. It’s nice to also have the larger compartments too. You can fit wrapped cough drops or other medications in those. Highly recommend!!" —Sydney Harsh
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.78.
6. Dishwasher cleaning tablets because, yes, the machine you use to clean your dishes needs to be cleaned, too. Just add one of the tabs monthly when you run a cycle, and it will help remove lime and mineral build-up *and* odor-causing residue. Your dishes will come out cleaner, which will probably make you happier.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware which I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.
7. Bio-Oil, which is made with a mix of vitamins A and E, chamomile, and lavender that work together to help fade scars (no matter how old), minimize stretch marks and also moisturize dry skin. Simply apply the oil to the affected area in the morning, and you'll see a noticeable difference within a few months.
Promising review: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." —Yasmin Rodriguez
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes and also a 24-pack).
8. Reusable microfiber pads specifically designed to fit your Swiffer Sweeper, so you can just throw them in the wash (instead of the trash) when you're done dusting the floor. Reviewers confirm that these pads actually work better than the disposable ones and pick up wayyy more dirt and dust.
Turbo Microfiber Store is a small business creating microfiber reusable mop pads and other cleaning products.
Promising review: "OK, so I was never skeptical about this product, but it has really WOW'd me. It works better than the traditional disposable wet and dry Swiffer pads. I think it has everything to do with the texture. I have long hair, and my bathroom gets pretty hairy, just did a quick sweep of my bathroom using this thing and it pretty much picked up everything. I also used it as a 'mop' in my entryway, and it worked very well." —atstrmn
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.25.
9. A shoe cleaning kit because you just *can't* part with your favorite shoes, even though they have def seen better days. This cleaning concentrate (that's been around since 1985) will help revive them and make them look almost as good as the day you got them. It also comes with a brush to help in the cleaning process.
It can be used on washable fabrics, including leather, vinyl, nubuck, suede, canvas, cloth, and more. You should follow the instructions on the bottle. Start by getting the brush a little damp, apply two to three drops of the Pink Miracle on the brush. Then scrub your shoes and re-wet the brush as needed. When you're done, you can use a cloth to wipe away any dirt, soap, and water.
Promising review: "I’m super hesitant about shoe cleaners in general because they NEVER seem to work but I have absolutely no regrets here! I bought a pair of light-colored Vans a few months ago and sprayed the crap out of them with protectant but my bf's puppy stepped all over them with muddy paws. 😩 After a few days, I decided to try out my cleaner and was honestly so convinced it wouldn’t work that I didn’t even bother taking before and after pictures. My shoes were literally brand-new looking after minimal effort! Will absolutely buy this product again because I’ll need it after I clean everyone’s shoes in the house!" —Kaila
Get it from Amazon for $16.97+ (available in two sizes).
10. An acupressure anti-nausea wristband to help make nausea and motion or morning sickness disappear so you can go on with your day without feeling awful and fighting the urge to throw up.
The band applies pressure on the P6 acupressure point that is said to help relieve nausea and vomiting. Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "I'm pretty skeptical of this kind of thing because I thought it was a placebo...put on the wrist bands and all of the sudden you feel better because you think you should. I was completely wrong. I'm 7 weeks pregnant with two kids 4 and younger and the nausea was making it so hard to get through the day as a mom and I could barely get through cooking dinner for my family. These take the edge off so I hardly feel it. I can tell they work because sometimes I'll accidentally push one of the wrist bands out of place and I'll know because the nausea comes back. These are amazing and so so worth it!!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.53.
11. A stain- and odor-eliminating spray that provides a quick one-two punch to not only remove the spots but also smells that may have ended up in your carpet from your furry friends. It lifts away dirt and grime while also releasing enzymes to break down the odors.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business that offers pet supplies, from cleaners, to treats, grooming tools, toys, and more.
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING. I have tried so many cleaners from local stores and NOTHING would get the smell out! Let me include a side note that I have three kittens and one dog — the dog AND one of my kittens are continuously having accidents on our carpet, and it has been a NIGHTMARE. This product has been a lifesaver. It's super easy to use too. Just clean up the mess, soak the area, wait five minutes, and soak up the product. As soon as you spray this stuff on the spot, the smell is completely gone. I wish I would have known about this stuff when my pet mess problem originated. I will DEFINITELY be purchasing more and highly recommend this stuff!! Great product." —Danielle Brittain
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
Check out our full Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review for more!
12. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer because chopping takes an absurd amount of time. Like, seriously, when I read a recipe and it says it will take 20 minutes, they're not taking my slow chopping skills into account. This gadget will ~cut~ that chopping time in half.
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "I’ve had this for a couple of months now, and it makes my life SOOOOO much easier. Anything I’ve thrown at it, it’s sliced with ease. Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, celery, carrots...EASY! I even use to chop the eggs when I make potato salad now since it’s so easy and makes perfect slices.
"What used to take me three to four mins chopping up an onion and then a face full of ruined makeup, now takes less than one minute and no makeup ruined. The blades are SHARP, definitely be careful when removing them. But the lock on the tray makes it easy and so far I haven’t hurt myself with it. Typically, I’ll use it and then rinse out the top and put it in the dishwasher. It’s been through on the top rack well over 20 times now and still looks brand new. If something ever happens to this one, I’ll be back to get another one. It saves me so much time when cooking dinner!" —Macygrey09
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in five styles and three colors).
13. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can use weekly to stop any buildup or odors from coming out of your sink. Nobody wants to deal with that grossness!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
14. The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose paste that works to clean basically everything in your house. This means you can go from scrubbing a pan to cleaning your bathtub — no changing of cleaning products required.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
15. A pack of Munchkin snack catchers that are actually made to be spill-proof. You can turn these upside down and shake as hard as you want (as shown below), and not one snack will end up on the floor. Everyone in your household will love them...well...everyone except maybe the dog who thrives on those dropped treats.
Promising review: "As a new mom, I didn't even know something like this existed. It's super helpful for car rides and when shopping with a baby. I just bought it for my son at 13 months, and after two or three uses, he picked it up right away. Now snacks are easily eaten anywhere and with little-to-no mess! Wish I would have bought this sooner, but now I know for the next one." —Geraldine Brophy
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6 (available in two color combinations and also a set of four).
16. A set of seat gap fillers so you'll never experience the feeling of having your phone fall between the seat and the center console while you're driving, knowing it's going to take about 10 minutes to retrieve it from the black hole down there.
17. A "flossing toothbrush" that's actually designed with two layers of bristles —regular firm ones that clean the same as a normal toothbrush, and longer ones that are thinner to help clean deeper in your teeth and gums and mimic flossing. Many reviewers love how clean their teeth feel after using it that many have ditched their expensive electric toothbrushes in favor of this genius style.
Mouthwatchers is a small business started by Dr. Ronald Plotka to create antimicrobial toothbrushes to help to get deeper cleans that patients might miss with a traditional brush and floss routine. As always, your dentist will have the best advice on the routine that's best for you!
Promising review: "I love the feel of this toothbrush. More important, I just had my teeth cleaned, and the hygienist said my mouth was in great shape — in spite of the fact that my appointment was delayed for two months AND I was a bit lazy when it came to flossing. It seems to work way better than my expensive electric one, which I am retiring." —Jackie
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.