41 Products You Might Just Say You’re Thankful For When Asked At The Thanksgiving Dinner Table

1. An Angry Orange stain remover that works to break down both stains *and* odor — even if they've been baked into your carpet for a long time. The enzyme-active cleaner can tackle those accidents on most surfaces, including carpet, tile, concrete, fabric, and more.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I will never look for another pet stain remover again; this is it. My ride or die. I’ve tried a ton of different products to remove stains and odor but none of them worked as well as this stuff. The stain in that photo (above) was here since we moved into our new house so she was pretty baked in. I was sure it wasn’t going anywhere. But this stuff took it right out! My dog has also added a few new stains of his own to the carpet and this has gotten every single one out. 10/10 recommend!" —Tara
2. A false eyelash applicator reviewers swear is so easy to use, even for beginners. Applying false lashes should not be a difficult task, and yet it somehow is? Well, here's your solution that you'll be so thankful for when every holiday party and celebration sneaks up on you.
Promising review: "This is very easy to use and affordable. I was able to put on my lashes in no time. I can't believe I use to apply my lashes without this amazing tool. I place my lashes directly in the center and adjust the ends. My lashes go on in one minute less with this tool." —CITY Beauty
3. A windshield cover designed to protect your car from both ice and snow so you can leave in the morning and not have to spend extra time clearing your windshield before you hit the road.
Promising review: "I love this product. I live in Minnesota, and this is great not only for snow but for protecting against frost, which we get six months a year, it seems. I wish I had it years ago. One thing on this product that I don't see on some others out there is that it covers your wipers extremely well, which is great!" —Amazon Customer
4. A FURemover Broom that works to remove pet *and* human hair from deep in your carpet that your vacuum can't reach. Plus, it has a squeegee edge so you can also use it to clean your shower, windows, and even car windshield. We love a multipurpose product!
Promising review: "This sucker is magic. I bought mine three years ago and it still works. I use it to scrape up the dog hair that gets embedded in my living room rug. (We have two basset hounds who are constantly shedding.) The vacuum gets a lot of it, but even after I run the vacuum I can drag this broom over the rug and drag up entire piles of dirt and fur that were missed. It's also great on my kitchen tile. We have a dog door in our kitchen, so our two bassets are always dragging in dirt and making messes. This works better than a broom because it works like a squeegee — nothing gets caught in the broom fibers, and it can clean up damp/wet messes as well." —yetanotherstephanie
5. A microwave pasta cooker, because waiting for water to boil is the WORST part of making pasta. What's the saying about watching paint dry? Well, when you're hungry, boiling water is worse than that.
Plus, it's super easy to use. Use measure how much pasta you want to cook using the serving size holes in the top of the container. Then add water to the level etched on the side of the container. With the lid off, heat the container in the microwave. One serving usually takes about 12 to 13 minutes. Then put the lid on, hold the sides, and pour the water out. (This part will be very hot.)
Promising review: "This is a fantastic product. I’ve been cooking for more than 50 years. Pasta has always been a simple, go to, dinner for me. Tending to the boiling pot of pasta was just part of the process. I’ve been getting 'tired' of cooking as I’ve aged. This simple little microwave pasta cooker has simplified cooking so much more than I could have imagined. It seems silly, but it’s kinda like a little miracle. No more toting a heavy pot to the stove. No more pouring pasta and boiling water into a colander. It’s simple, lightweight, and foolproof. You’ll never regret buying this." —Winkie
6. An emergency stain rescue spray that works like magic to remove the stains that somehow ended up on your clothes, furniture, or even bedding. Reviewers say it works wonders, even if the sain has been there for a while.
Promising review: "I consider myself the stain master. I came across some stains that even I could not remove. This stuff works. I had set in stains on clothes that had been dried several times, and this was the only product that removed the stains. Also, it removes stains from my husband’s shirt collars, which are very difficult to remove. I saw it on YouTube and thought I would give it a try. Now I’m getting ready to order another to make sure I’m never without it." —DSnance
7. A Beast Blender so you can ~whip~ up smoothies, soups, sauces, and more in minutes. This beaut of an appliance is both quiet *and* powerful, so you'll be done and ready to enjoy your food in no time.
Promising review: "I make smoothies every morning, and have for many years. I have been through so many blenders, from Bullet to Vitamix and everything in between. This is hands down my favorite blender yet! It is so quiet! I had to walk away when blending with Nutribullet because it would hurt my ears. No more! It is quiet, but inside it is blending like a beast! Just one minute and everything is perfectly blended. Even the greens are micronized in there, unlike other blenders that would leave larger pieces of kale or spinach behind. To top it off, it is a beautiful design, so I am happy to give it real estate on my countertop!" —Allison G
8. An auto-shutoff outlet for anyone who has stopped in a cold panic after they leave their house trying to remember if they've turned off their curling iron or straightener (🙋🏻♀️). Simply put this in the outlet, plug your device in, and hit the button to set the timer. Then you can go about your day knowing that you won't accidentally burn your house down.
That can't be a fear just I have, right? Right??? You can set the timer on this for one, two, four, or eight hours, or just put it on hold.
Promising review: "I'm very pleased with this. I use it mainly for at-home hair styling. I often like to leave my styling wand on for last-minute touch ups before leaving early in the morning but, in haste, I often get on the freeway and worry that I forgot to unplug it. No more worries with this attached to the plug. I wish I'd gotten it sooner." —JDubya
9. A portable car vacuum, a must-have for car owners who are constantly on the go and need a quick way to clean up spills, mud, or dirt that ended up all over the floor. This vacuum is only 2.4 lbs, comes with three different-sized attachments, and is cordless.
Promising review: "I love that I do not have to pull out the shop vac and extension cord. I can simply pull the vacuum out of its bag and pull and go. It will clean my jeep out and suck up 95% of the puppy hair and dirt. I say that cause some of the dog hair is just stuck in the fabric. It is a lifesaver, and I can vacuum whenever I need to. I did not even know this product existed, and you need to buy this!! Like now!!" —Amazon Customer
10. A foot peel reviewers love for helping with calluses and cracked skin. All you have to do is leave the bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour and then wash your feet. Over the next 7–14 days, the dead skin will peel off, leaving your feet feeling brand new.
Promising review: "BUY NOW!! This product is SUPER AMAZING‼️ I applied the product Thursday evening, and it started peeling Monday. The peeling looks gross and intriguing at the same time. The skin underneath however is so soft and smooth. This a must-buy if you’re struggling with rough heels or calluses." —Eboni
11. Dishwasher-cleaning tablets made to remove the lime and minerals built up in your dishwasher over time. If you've been feeling like your dishwasher isn't getting your dishes as clean as it once did, this is your sign to throw one of these in with your next cycle and see how much of a difference it makes.
It's recommended to use a tablet once a month. You can use these on stainless-steel and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my Subscribe & Save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
12. A full-body bath pillow if you want some support for your body and head when you're in the tub. Reviewers confirm this is super plush to lay on, even when the tub is full of water. It'll for sure upgrade your bathtime experience.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this bath pillow for your whole body! I own a 1970s-built house with a standard bathtub that doesn't even have a recline at one end. I love baths, but hated my tub until I ordered this bath pillow. It makes even my bathtub feel super comfortable. On the fence about ordering it? Buy it now, you won't be disappointed!" —Stacy
13. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to take your lashes to new ~heights~ and make people think you're wearing falsies, when in fact, all you did was swipe on some mascara.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product and was super impressed. I bought this on the fly after months of debate, and it being on my wishlist. My first thought was, 'why didn’t I buy this sooner'. Totally worth the money and better than any high dollar mascara I have bought. Gives the perfect 'falsie' lashes." —Kayla M Brown
14. The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose paste that works to clean basically everything in your house. This means you can go from scrubbing a pan to making your muddy rain boots look brand new in one swoop — no changing of cleaning products required.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
