35 Products That'll Make Your Friends Think, "Wow, Your Place Looks *So* Nice"

Go Hang it! is a small business that created this kit to help making hanging saw-tooth and wire picture frames easily with zero measuring. There are two magnetic keys you stick into the hangers on the back of your picture frames and then put up on the wall exactly where you want. It will leave a small indentation so you know exactly where to put your nails. And if you have a frame with a wire hanger, it also works. You can see exactly how it works in this TikTok here. Plus, there's an included level to make sure the pictures are even. The kit also incudes 85 pieces of picture-hanging hardware.



Promising review: "I moved to my apartment a few months ago and haven’t hung anything because it is difficult/annoying to do my myself without it being crooked. Walls are plaster, so if I measure incorrectly and make nail holes, it is a pain to fix. I saw this product on TikTok (of all places) and immediately purchased. The day it arrived, I hung a mirror perfectly! I love that it has the attached kit, so when I want to hang something everything is in one place. Super easy to use and absolutely worth every dollar." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $36.99.