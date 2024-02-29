33 Products That’ll Help You Solve All Those Embarrassing Pet Problems You Have

1. A Zesty Paws allergy supplement your pup may think are just tasty treats, when in fact they're filled with probiotics and other nutrients that can help improve their digestion, promote calm skin, add shine to their coats, and improve their immunity.
Owners who have dogs with skin conditions swear by this supplement to give their pup some relief.
Promising review: "I purchased these due to my Lab having skin allergies along with digestive issues. Both dogs look forward to having their daily 'treat,' and my Lab hasn't had skin or digestive issues since taking it. I bought them again!" —Laurel H.
Get them from Amazon for $26.97 (available in five styles and three size packs).
2. A cleaning magnet here to make one of the more annoying cleaning tasks easier because your fish deserve a nice, clean home to live in. You can attach the magnet to the side of the tank and move it around from the outside to help remove algae buildup and keep the tank clean so your fish don't plan their escape back to the ocean a la Finding Nemo. 🐡
Each cleaning magnet comes with one pad for glass aquariums and one pad for acrylic aquariums.
Promising reviews: "This product is genius. I hated scrubbing the inside of my tank. You can never get the proper leverage, not to mention the mess it makes with the water splashing around. This product was easy to use. It is easy to shift around corners, and it did the job. I even dropped it once and was able to teenage the magnet from outside. Amazing product." —LR
"All the time I spent with a long-handled brush scaring my fish while I scrubbed away at the walls of the tank, and never once did I think of making something like this. This is incredible! I used to let my tank get a lot dirtier than it should have been because cleaning it was such a messy, time-consuming chore. I saw this while I was looking for a tank to get my daughter's beta fish, and it looked like such a good idea, I thought there couldn't be any harm in spending a few bucks to try it out. IT. WORKS. In less than five minutes, I had every surface of the tank scrubbed clean, and I didn't have to get my hands in the tank, didn't have to scrub for half an hour with a sponge on a long handle, and didn't spill water all over the counter. The difference in just one pass was like night and day. Now a couple of hours later (giving the filter a chance to get rid of the stuff that ended up in the water) and the tank is crystal clear. It's so easy and quick, I'll end up cleaning more often, and the tank won't end up the way it did before. I 100% recommend this." —Jack H
Get it from Amazon for $7.58+ (available in four sizes).
3. A Chom Chom pet hair remover for anyone who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this, I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in white and pink).
4. A poop bag dispenser designed with a flashlight on the end so you can actually see where your dog does their business in the dark. No more squinting and looking around, going, "I know it's here somewhere." You'll illuminate it so you can pick it up and move on with your life as the good dog owner you are.
You also get a 15-count roll of lavender-scented waste bags, a metal carabiner, and a webbing loop fastener for hooking onto your dog's leash or harness.
Promising review: "I needed a poop bag holder that I could attach to my leash. While there are plenty of cheap-quality plastic options out there, I went with this option because it had the added feature of a flashlight. I'm not always home in time to walk my puppy before the sun goes down, so having the light attached to the holder is perfect (especially when I forget my phone on the way out of my house). I highly recommend if you'll be trying to scoop the poop in the dark." —Nikki
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five colors).
5. A waterless dry shampoo for your cat who HAAATES water with a burning passion. This spray will ensure that they get clean (and smell good) without putting them into the bath. You'll both be so thankful for this.
Promising reviews: "This is genius. It's the only way I can bathe my cat without serious injury. It smells terrific." —Christina McCall
"This is the first review I’ve written that I can think of, and I have to say I love this product. I did a ton of research to find a shampoo for my cat who has thick fur, sheds all the time, and in the summer her fur mattes. On every website, this was a product that was either #1 or top 5. It’s waterless, which is great since water makes her fur matte more. When I brush it through her fur, it picks up so much hair and leaves her smelling so good and so soft. She doesn’t like feeling wet, so it’s a bit of a hassle to wash her, but compared to an actual bath, this is a great alternative. We haven’t had to shave her yet thanks to this product. I highly recommend it, and I’m buying it again for sure." —Jocelyn
Get it from Amazon for $9.81.
6. A stain- and odor-eliminating spray that provides a quick one-two punch to not only remove the spots but also smells that may have ended up in your carpet from your furry friends. It lifts away dirt and grime while releasing enzymes to break down the odors.
Promising review: "I would highly recommend this product! It's a game-changer for pet owners like me. Not only is it safe for our furry friends and kids, but it's also certified gentle and safe. Plus, the enzyme activation is a genius touch. Say goodbye to those stubborn stains and odors! This stain and odor eliminator is like a superhero for your home, rescuing your carpets from the clutches of pet accidents. It's easy to use and incredibly effective. I've tried countless products before stumbling upon this gem, and nothing even comes close. Trust me, you won't regret giving it a try!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.16.
Check out our full Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review for more!
7. Or an Angry Orange pet odor eliminator if you want an option that'll add a citrus scent to your home (it's one of the reasons more than 79,300 reviewers love it) while still removing all evidence of pet accidents from your floor and furniture. That puppy stage may be ~ruff~, but you don't need to leave a reminder on your carpet for the rest of time.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'With all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!'
This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
Get it from Amazon for $17.96.
8. A litter box enclosure that looks just like a cabinet but will actually give your cat a secure place to do their business. Nobody really wants to see a litter box hanging out in your home. Plus, it's designed with a built-in scratch pad to stop your kitty from tracking litter on their way out.
9. A Litter Genie litter disposal system because your fur baby deserves all the same cool gadgets as a real baby does. Okay...maybe not all of them, but this one is super helpful! If you live in a walkup or just don't want to empty the litter box every day, all you have to do is scoop the waste into the pail, and it will completely lock in the odor. That way, you can go a few days without having to take the litter to the trash and your home won't stink.
It can hold up to 14 days of cat litter for one cat, so you may fill it up quicker depending on how many kitties you have.
Promising review: "This is genius. Totally improved the quality of our lives. We have two kitties — well, one big chubster and a skinny lady kitty. Two litter boxes in a 600-sq.-ft. house, OK? We were able to keep the smell MOSTLY in the laundry room by keeping the boxes in there, but dear the lord almighty when I need to do laundry!! And my man cleans them out mostly every day. We put this puppy between the boxes — and now I don't have to hear him griping every morning while he carries the kitchen trashcan in there, and it's all clumps AND stinky. In fact, we've had this maybe four months, and after his initial excitement of getting this...I haven't heard a peep about it — it's like magic. Surely our house had been reeking, and we didn't know. Hello, fresh clean air!! Kitties are happy, too. You know they can't smell it because the boxes are on either side of it, and they use it all day. Thank you!" —bange k.
Get it from Amazon for $27.39. You can also get liner refills from Amazon for $26.29.
10. A Clawguard, aka a scratch shield to protect your walls, doors, and even frames from sharp nails that attack it when your dog gets too excited or anxious.
Plus, it's SO easy to install (it says it only takes about two seconds). All you have to do is pop it over your door knob, and your door (and the wall next to it) will be completely protected from any sharp claws.
Promising reviews: "This is genius. Such a simple idea but works perfectly protecting my door and woodwork. I wish I had thought of it!" —Andera Stroud
"We have a puppy who scratches our bedroom door to let us know he needs to go out. Don't get me wrong, it's great he tells us, but he started leaving marks on the door from scratching the same spot. It got to where I would spring out of bed from a dead sleep when I heard the scratching to keep the nail marks from getting worse. After ordering the HD Clawguard and hanging it on the inside of our door, our pup still scratches, but now it's only on the Clawguard. The Clawguard stays on the door and seems to be holding up just fine. Instead of jumping out of bed, I can stroll to the door with a smile knowing my door is protected. Absolutely brilliant. We should have ordered one weeks ago. We tried it on the back door, and it hangs without interfering with the deadbolt or coming in and out. We'll be ordering another today." —Brady K
Get it from Amazon for $25.95 (available in three colors).
11. A double-layered litter mat you can place right outside the litter box so the honeycomb design will catch and trap the litter that makes its way out of the box when your cat leaves. Then, you can just press on the side to open the mat and dump the litter back into the box or the trash. Your whole home will feel and look cleaner.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I've been using this trapper mat for months now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size, and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat."
Promising review: "This thing sorts the litter, and it drops inside. It opens on one end like a pillowcase, and you can just shake the litter into a can, and it’s almost hands-free. The litter area looks 100 times better! Genius!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.49+ (available in two sizes, three colors, and also two packs).
12. An antibacterial toothpaste because your dog's bad breath can be a little embarrassing for both of you. This will help you remove the plaque build-up on their teeth *and* leave their mouth feeling fresher so they don't blast you with that awful smell when they give you a big 'ole kiss.
Promising review: "I write this for Pabu, a shih tzu. The vanilla mint flavor disappeared for a long time and Pabu would refuse all other flavors. This arrived yesterday and he went right for the first link. Happy breath and dental care again. Woo-hoo!" —Mikah
Get it from Amazon for $11.52 (available in three flavors).
13. Or a dental powder if there's no way you're getting near your pup with a toothbrush in hand. This is packed with probiotics and nutrients including zinc, taurine, cranberry powder, and vegetable fats. Just sprinkle a little bit on top of your pet's food, and it will help protect their teeth from plaque *and* prevent bad breath. Not to mention you don't even have to attempt to go anywhere near them with a toothbrush because nobody needs to deal with that trauma.
Promising review: "No more forcing a toothbrush or finger brush into the mouth of my dogs and causing them upset along with a mess and frustration. I give a few morsels of her wet food, put the teaspoon of Perio-Support, she eats it down, and I give her the rest of her food. I then follow with the enzymatic oral hygiene chew in the afternoon, and they have rave reviews of beautifully maintained teeth and breath. VERY genius product that I for one will always use with my dogs, and would highly recommend to friends and family!!" —TeseH71
Get it from Amazon for $21.84.