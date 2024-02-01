Note: Depending on how dirty your shower is, some reviewers say it takes a couple of applications to get it completely clean.

I finally bought this after putting into approximately 7,375 posts, and honestly, I'm mad at myself for not adding it to my cart sooner. I am not the biggest fan of cleaning the bathroom, especially the shower. It's just so cumbersome to get to everything and really feel like you've gotten a good clean. But this spray made it SO easy. I just spritzed my whole shower and let it sit — 24 hours later, I came back and rinsed it. I could tell there was a noticeable difference. I'm super happy with this and will always clean my shower this way from now on.

Get it from Amazon for $20.76 (available in two scents and also in a refill bottle and packs of two and four).