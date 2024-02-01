1. The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose paste that works to clean basically everything in your house. This means you can go from scrubbing a pan to cleaning your bathtub — no changing of cleaning products required.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A heatless curling rod headband great for anyone who wants perfectly curled hair but hates how long it takes to actually get that look with a curling iron. Simply wrap your hair around the headband before you go to bed, and you'll wake up to big curls (sans heat damage)!
The set includes a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. You can use this on all hair types, but reviewers say it works best when used with damp hair!
Promising review: "I don’t tend to buy products like this, let alone leave a review! But I love this product. It's so easy to use! And leaves my hair better than if I were to curl it and with no heat! It saves me so much time in the morning. 15/10" —Grecia
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A weekly, bleach-free shower spray you simply spray in your shower, leave overnight, and rinse the next day. Yes, this cleaner is basically the set it and forget it of shower cleaners.
Note: Depending on how dirty your shower is, some reviewers say it takes a couple of applications to get it completely clean.
I finally bought this after putting into approximately 7,375 posts, and honestly, I'm mad at myself for not adding it to my cart sooner. I am not the biggest fan of cleaning the bathroom, especially the shower. It's just so cumbersome to get to everything and really feel like you've gotten a good clean. But this spray made it SO easy. I just spritzed my whole shower and let it sit — 24 hours later, I came back and rinsed it. I could tell there was a noticeable difference. I'm super happy with this and will always clean my shower this way from now on.
Get it from Amazon for $20.76 (available in two scents and also in a refill bottle and packs of two and four).
4. An under-cabinet lid opener because I can't be the only one who's gotten so frustrated when I can't get a jar open that I've simply abandoned making dinner and ate popcorn instead.
Promising review: "Once in a while you stumble on a product that is better than advertised. This is one of them. Having arthritis in my hands, I struggle to open some large jars. This works like a charm and makes it a one-handed operation. Following the advice of another reviewer, we mounted it ‘backward’ so the point of the V is towards the front of the cupboard rather than the back. This allows us to pull the jar towards us, rather than pushing it away. It also means we can’t see the metal teeth from our sofa. Now I want to open every jar in the house. :-)" —Eric K.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
Read BuzzFeed's full EZ Off jar opener review here.
5. A wine-stain-removing spray so you can enjoy your girls nights drinking wine and watching The Bachelor without fear that someone will ruin your couch or carpet. You'll basically have Olivia Pope–level confidence because you'll know if you do spill, there will be no ~scandal~ and the spray will get the stain out, leaving no trace it was ever there.
Promising review: "Wow. I can’t believe this actually works. This is one of those cases where I wish I had taken a before and after. I found a luxury high-end sportcoat at a thrift store with a sizable wine stain on the front for dirt cheap and thought it would be worth it to take a risk and try to clean it up. I pre-moistened the stain with water, then sprayed a good amount of this product in. Used towels to dry up/blot the area as much I could, hung the sportcoat out to air dry, and crossed my fingers. A few days later, magic. The stain was completely gone. Speechless." —Rob
Get it from Amazon for $7.95 (available in six varieties).
6. Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein treatment made with soy protein, allantoin, and ceramide 3. It works like a mask to revive your dry hair and give your strands the boost they need after you've used too much heat on them.
It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. It leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." —Kandyce D.
Get it from Amazon for $7.70.
And read our full review of Elizavecca's Hair Protein Treatment.
7. A pet hair remover for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
8. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to take your lashes to new ~heights~ and make people think you're wearing falsies, when in fact, all you did was swipe on some mascara.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this mascara. I'm blessed with decent long lashes (they are super light blonde) and so mos' mascaras work fine for me, but OMG this one was by far the best. It almost looks like I have false eyelashes. It's thick makes my lashes much longer and my eyes pop and super easy getting it off. I'm in the public eye from time to time, and it's important that my eyes are expressive, so this is great. I've recommended it to many colleagues of mine." —Lois B.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. A pack of Munchkin snack catchers that are actually made to be spill-proof. You can turn these upside down and shake as hard as you want (as shown below), and not one snack will end up on the floor. Everyone in your household will love them...well...everyone except maybe the dog who thrives on those dropped treats.
Promising review: "As a new mom, I didn't even know something like this existed. It's super helpful for car rides and when shopping with a baby. I just bought it for my son at 13 months, and after two or three uses, he picked it up right away. Now snacks are easily eaten anywhere and with little-to-no mess! Wish I would have bought this sooner, but now I know for the next one." —Geraldine Brophy
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6 (available in two color combinations and also a pack of four).
10. An Angry Orange stain remover that works to break down both stains *and* odor — even if they've been baked into your carpet for a long time. The enzyme-active cleaner can tackle those accidents on most surfaces, including carpet, tile, concrete, fabric, and more.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I will never look for another pet stain remover again; this is it. My ride or die. I’ve tried a ton of different products to remove stains and odor but none of them worked as well as this stuff. The stain in that photo (above) was here since we moved into our new house so she was pretty baked in. I was sure it wasn’t going anywhere. But this stuff took it right out! My dog has also added a few new stains of his own to the carpet and this has gotten every single one out. 10/10 recommend!" —Tara
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
11. A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to help stimulate your scalp to remove dandruff *and* soothe your head to promote hair growth. Plus, it will turn your shower into a spa-like experience every time.
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right, and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it, and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." —Z
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
12. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can use weekly to stop any buildup or odors from coming out of your sink. Nobody wants to deal with that grossness!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.