24 Products Reviewers Swear “Work Better” Than The Pricier Version

This is probably my favorite Hero product at the moment. Because I deal with hormonal acne, I also deal with some scaring and dark spots, and this has become my new go-to for everyday wear. It really does neutralize the redness. I was shocked the first time I tried it. With this, I felt like I didn't even need concealer to cover any spots on my face. The formula is super lightweight and feels great on my skin, which is why I think it works better than the popular Dr. Jart+ version. I wear it almost every day now, and I have noticed that many of the spots to seem a bit lighter. I will probably always keep this in my skincare cabinet from now on.

Promising review: "I’ve been an avid Dr. Jart+ user for years, but this color-correcting balm is sooooo much better! The formula is creamy and melts into the skin rather than lying on the surface. It gives a very natural color — you don’t need to wear foundation with this cream, PLUS it lasts all day. It doesn’t wear off or get patchy like other products I’ve tried. I love this product so much, I’ve sent it to friends." —Jenny G

