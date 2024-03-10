36 Products That’ll Quite Simply Make Your Life Feel More Luxe

Promising review: "I’m not one to write a review, but this brush has left me speechless. I have curly hair, it usually takes me 1hr to get my hair straight. 45min blow drying with brush and blower, 15min to flat iron.

"I’ve tried many dryer brushes and none have been strong enough to straighten my hair on the first go, that’s why I chose to keep doing it the old-fashioned way. I am in LOVEEEEE. It not only reduced my drying time by half, but it does an amazing job. Left my hair looking like a salon blow, shiny, straight, and with volume. My roots have always been a struggle and this brush got them done perfectly." —kriver12

Get it from Amazon for $39.87+ (available in 10 colors).