36 Products That’ll Quite Simply Make Your Life Feel More Luxe

1. A layered necklace set to help you achieve that perfectly layered look you see your fave influencers rock all the time, but whenever you try with multiple of your own, the necklaces usually end up all jumbled and tangled together. With this, you won't have to think at all and can just add the necklaces to your outfit for an elegant final touch.
Promising review: "I love the way these layering necklaces look! I haven’t taken them off since I received them and they look brand new still. I’ve worn them in the shower, pools, and beach and they are still perfect." —Allison Kwong
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three finishes and 16 other styles).
2. A Revlon one-step hairdryer and volumizer brush that's a viral sensation for a reason — it cuts drying time in half *and* helps you easily create a salon-worthy blowout at home. You'll be ~blown~ away by the results.
Promising review: "I’m not one to write a review, but this brush has left me speechless. I have curly hair, it usually takes me 1hr to get my hair straight. 45min blow drying with brush and blower, 15min to flat iron.
"I’ve tried many dryer brushes and none have been strong enough to straighten my hair on the first go, that’s why I chose to keep doing it the old-fashioned way. I am in LOVEEEEE. It not only reduced my drying time by half, but it does an amazing job. Left my hair looking like a salon blow, shiny, straight, and with volume. My roots have always been a struggle and this brush got them done perfectly." —kriver12
Get it from Amazon for $39.87+ (available in 10 colors).
3. A handmade floral coaster so beautiful you *might* not want to set your drinks on it, but you totally should because it will protect your surfaces and also feel so elegant you might think you've been transported to the set of Bridgerton.
Poppy & Pour is a California-based small biz that has been creating custom flower coasters, keychains, and more since 2020.
Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous! It's hard to get a good photo of resin without reflections or light so trust me when I say this is even more beautiful in person! Seller gave me exactly what I requested and I couldn't be happier with this purchase. Highly highly recommended!" —nlivnil
Get it from Poppy & Pour on Etsy for $14+ (available with or without a gold rim).
4. Some under-cabinet lights that will help ~illuminate~ your kitchen and make it look and feel brighter, and in turn more expensive.
Promising review: "I've been complaining for two years about the crappy lighting we have in the kitchen. I saw these on TikTok and knew I had to have them. They're SUPER bright, which is exactly what I wanted. So easy to install. Just cleaned under the cabinets really quick, peel, and stick!" —Tehryn & Alex VanSickle
Get a 10' strand with 60 lights from Amazon for $19.80.
5. Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein treatment made with soy protein, allantoin, and ceramide 3. It works like a mask to revive your dry hair and give your strands the boost they need after you've used too much heat on them.
It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.
Promising review: "Love, love, love! My hair is so dry, and I've tried tons of products. After reading the reviews, I tried leaving it on overnight. It's amazing. I use this product once a week and leave it in at least a couple of hours. I've noticed over the last two months, my hair continues to improve. It looks so much more healthier with less frizz and is smoother than ever before." —Brandy Penn
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
6. A set of square wine glasses with such a modern and elegant look you may have spotted a similar version the last time you were at Crate and Barrel 👀. Plus, reviewers say these are MORE durable than others. And I can't guarantee it, but I'm *pretty* sure these glasses will make your $5 bottle of wine taste a littleeeee bit better.
Promising review: "We've had four of these glasses for over six months now and finally just added four more to our collection. These glasses are SO CHIC and are very similar to ones sold at Crate & Barrel but are MUCH more durable. Unlike the C&B glasses, you can cheers without feeling like the glasses will break. In fact, they've tipped over in the sink a few times and are still intact. They dry beautifully, sparkle after the dishwasher and we get so many compliments on them. I love them!" —Katie B
Get a set of four from Amazon for $37.98 (also available in a set of two)
7. A north star ring for a subtle sparkle sure to get tons of compliments from people who will then ask you where you got it from. And if you want to say you picked it up at a fancy boutique that you don't remember the name of...your secret is safe with me.
Promising review: "Gorgeous ring!! It sparkles and shines just as an expensive gold ring would. I am absolutely thrilled with the quality of the ring and the beauty!" —NYC customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in five sizes and three colors).
8. A pair of retro-inspired sunglasses giving off some big "I'm the main character" vibes. And that's the energy we want to bring through the rest of the year (and beyond).
Promising review: "I had originally seen these pair of glasses on TikTok and was very eager to buy them and let me tell you, they did NOT disappoint. They are very sturdy, fashionable, and look like a high-end pair of glasses." —Alejandra Larios
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in 18 colors).
9. Cuccio cuticle oil that not only works to help to nourish your nails, add some shine, and help with hangnails, brittleness, and breakage, but the bottle is also gorgeous and will act as decor sitting out on your vanity.
Promising review: "My nails were very weak, splitting, and breaking after years of having gel polish on them. So, I had the gel removed and let my nails breathe for about four months. About two months in, I purchased this cuticle oil, and suddenly, my nails not only stopped splitting and cracking, but they actually grew long and strong with no polish on them at all!! I've NEVER had long, natural nails before, so my only conclusion is that this cuticle oil was the reason for the vast improvement in my nail health (no other changes in diet, etc.). I also like how it feels and smells. It goes a long ways, but when I run out, I'll be buying this brand again!" —Susan M.
Get it from Amazon for $9.88+ (available in 12 scents and three sizes).
10. A set of beaded coasters for an ~eye~-catching way to protect your furniture from your drinks. Reviewers confirm these look much more expensive than the price tag!
11. An open-back top that looks elegant and expensive when, in fact, it is not. You'll love this elevated basic so much that you may return again and again to grab it in other colors.
Promising review: "I've been needing to update my wardrobe with some chic basics, and this is my faaaaavorite. Really elevates an outfit subtly. I love the open-back, and I don't have a problem with it falling. I wear this with nipple covers, and it doesn't look noticeable, but also you don't need them. This shirt survived me thrashing around during karaoke 10/10." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–L and in 30 colors and sleeve-lengths).