The NoNo Bracket Company is a small business that created this genius way to hang curtains without having to drill into the wall. They offer a number of different colors and styles so you can find one that works for you.

Promising review: "This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" —Amazon Customer

Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.95.