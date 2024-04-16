1. A set of NoNo Brackets, which are actually curtain rod brackets specifically designed to be mounted to your existing blinds so you don't have to drill any holes to hang curtains in your home. This is a great option for renters or anyone who has a less-than-ideal windowsill but still wants curtains in their home.
The NoNo Bracket Company is a small business that created this genius way to hang curtains without having to drill into the wall. They offer a number of different colors and styles so you can find one that works for you.
Promising review: "This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.95.
2. A set of floating wall shelves you can put on basically any wall in your home to give you a place to store all the random items that usually just end up cluttering your surfaces. When things have a place in your home, everything looks more streamlined.
Promising review: "I purchased this to hang on my bathroom wall to clean up the clutter I had surrounding my sink. It looks very elegant and is very sturdy. My husband assembled this in five minutes. The color is very pretty." —M0xy
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in seven colors).
3. An Angry Orange stain remover that works to break down both stains *and* odor — even if they've been baked into your carpet for a long time. The enzyme-active cleaner can tackle those accidents all most surfaces, including carpet, tile, concrete, fabric, and more.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I will never look for another pet stain remover again; this is it. My ride or die. I’ve tried a ton of different products to remove stains and odor but none of them worked as well as this stuff. The stain in that photo (above) was here since we moved into our new house so she was pretty baked in. I was sure it wasn’t going anywhere. But this stuff took it right out! My dog has also added a few new stains of his own to the carpet and this has gotten every single one out. 10/10 recommend" —Tara
Get it from Amazon for $19.96 (also available in a fresh scent).
4. A flat outlet plug to help you eliminate the clutter and eyesore of the mess of cords around your plugs and give your space a sleek and clean look.
Sleek Socket is a small business that created a solution to hiding unsightly cords in your home.
Promising review: "This was very easy to install to hide all the messy wires. This is life-changing to create a nice, sleek space." —Martha Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 10 different lengths/configurations).
5. A favorite Baroque mirror because finding a truly stylish and beautiful mirror doesn't mean you have to go ~bar-oke~. Reviewers absolutely rave about this gem and say it's great quality for the price.
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C
Get it from Amazon for $94.99+ (available in six sizes and five colors)
6. A Chom Chom roller for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
ChomChom is a small business.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).
7. Some cabinet pulls — they'll give your kitchen a complete makeover without you having to spend thousands of dollars installing new cabinets. Reviewers confirm that these small touches make a big difference.
Just a note that some reviewers recommend getting your own screws instead of using the ones included.
Promising review: "These are fabulous, and totally changed the look of my kitchen! The price was also great too, as I needed 35, and had to buy to lots, one 25 and one 10, and the total was around $80 for all of them. Which equals out to less than $2 apiece. You can't buy ones of this quality for that price locally. These are heavy, and easy to install." —Debbie Sterrett
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $24.97+ (available in various sizes, colors, and styles).
8. A double hand towel holder to make your bathroom seem like it's straight out of the Ritz Carlton — and guests will know exactly where they can dry their hands.
Promising review: "I purchased this for hand towels in the bathroom. It's sturdy. It does not rust or show signs of it being cheap. It’s bigger than I expected and can easily fit four hand towels. It looks nice in the bathroom and looks way more expensive than what it was bought for. I have gotten compliments on it. I'm very glad I bought it and have recommended it to others." —Valerie V
Get it from Amazon for $18.
9. An under-bed motion sensor LED strip you'll be oh-so thankful for when you get up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom and don't have to turn on the light or use a big night light. The light will turn on as soon as you get out of bed and make it so you can easily get to the bathroom without tripping on that pile of clothes you told yourself you'd put away before going to bed...
Promising review: "Great light strip. The motion sensor has a good range and then controls for time on and brightness are wonderful. The 3M tape on the back could be stronger, but for the price and motion sensor it is a great buy. Also we have this plugged into a smart outlet so that it only turns on during certain hours of the day. That plus the feature that is there is enough ambient light, the motion sensor doesn't trigger makes this on par with systems that are far more expensive. Works great with Google home as well because of the linked smart plug. Very happy with the purchase. Would be 4.5 stars just because of the tape not being sticky enough, but they do provide a second roll in the box, which helps." —AC
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
10. A set of plastic canisters perfect to give things like Q-tips, cotton balls, or even bath bombs an elegant look while sitting out on your counter like it's a 5-star hotel bathroom.
11. A TV cord cover to disguise the cables that are visible under your wall-mounted TV. The cover will blend in with the wall and make it seem like the cords aren't there at all. And that, my friends, is fancy-home magic.
Promising review: "This is the perfect solution for hiding a cord! It looks like it is just a part of the base board. Mine is covering a cable wire only, but I think they are big enough to hide more than one cord if needed. I didn’t cut mine, and I bought two. You can tell where the two meet if you look closely. However, I do not think anyone would notice. I can’t believe I let our cable cord sit across the floor for this long. I wish I would have found these sooner!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.79+ (available in three sizes and five colors).