If You’re Always Running Late, Here Are 43 Products To Help You Get Back Some Time In Your Day

1. A sunrise alarm clock for anyone who has THE WORST time waking up in the morning and usually ends up hitting snooze too many times. It slowly brightens to wake you up peacefully and without a loud alarm. You'll feel more relaxed and ready to tackle your morning without feeling too rushed and frazzled.
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.
Promising review: "This great little alarm has been a lifesaver for me! I've always been a heavy sleeper and have always struggled with running late to work. This alarm changed that for me. It’s more gentle than other alarms, and it wakes you up gradually mimicking sunrise entering the bed room along with soft alarm sounds (my favorite is the birds singing). You can set up two different alarms with different settings, including the brightness of the light, the volume of the alarm sound, and snooze time! I'm also using it as a sleep aid and a white noise machine to fall asleep whenever I find myself struggling with insomnia. Besides, I live in Seattle, where it rains a lot, which sometimes gets me under the weather. Using this alarm as light therapy for depression calms me down and elevates my mood! I highly recommend this alarm to all the heavy sleepers out there. It will change your life forever." —Talman
Get it from Amazon for $28.98+ (available in four colors).
2. A rapid egg cooker you can use to make hard-, medium-, or soft-boiled eggs in a matter of minutes. So goodbye to not knowing what you're going to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner this week.
Multiple people on the BuzzFeed Shopping team love this little device and so others, as it has more than 92,700 5-star ratings. Plus, it comes with a recipe book to help you come up with a few new ideas to try.
Promising review: "I am not a fan of 'extra gadgets' in the kitchen. They clutter things up as far as I am concerned. But this truly is a game changer for my hard-boiled eggs. I have tried EVERY method in the book for hard boiling. This cooks them perfectly — no gray rings. They peel with no struggles at all! The only drawback is that you can only do six at a time, but it goes so quickly that I don't even mind that all. Easy to use, easy to clean. You won't be disappointed in this gadget — it does what it is meant to do perfectly! —Sarah Z
Get it from Amazon for $19.67+ (available in eight colors).
And read one BuzzFeed writer's full review of the Dash rapid egg cooker.
3. An eyeliner stamp because nothing, and I mean nothing, can stop you from having an amazing day when you create the perfect cat-eye in less than a minute. What's that? Oh yeah, that's just Marvel on the phone to get you to be the next star now that you have an amazing superpower.
Simply line up the stamp from the corner of your eye to the end of your eyebrow and stamp to create the perfect wing on both sides. The stamp is waterproof *and* smudge-proof, so you won't have to worry about reapplying throughout the day. The pen has two ends — one for stamping and the other has a fine tip for putting eyeliner on the rest of your eyelid.
Promising review: "I 100% recommend this product. I love this!!! I can’t say enough good things. I am horrible at making my wings even!!! This has been a lifesaver and so versatile. It has cut my makeup time in half!!!" —lilly1991
Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).
4. A rotating timer you can set for a specific amount of time to help you not get so engrossed in a task that you lose track of time and realize you were supposed to leave the house 20 minutes ago! Reviewers use this for working out, doing chores, and studying/doing work.
You can set the timer for 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, and 30-minute blocks by rotating it to the time you want. Then it will start the countdown. There are also four volume options in case you don't want to disrupt any other people in your home.
Promising review: "This is a terrific workout timer — it helps keep me on pace. I keep one in my garage workout space to keep me on pace so I don't exceed my time-slot and end up late for work. Rotate and GO. It counts down from the chosen set point and optional alarm chirps when time is zero. I liked it so much I got a second one for setting timed tasks (like chores) inside the house." —Kevin of Stumptown
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in 30- and 60-minute configurations and five colors).
5. A Shark robot vacuum guaranteed to make you feel like you're living in the future because it will vacuum your whole house for you. Yeah, you heard that right. Cross vacuum off your to-do list because this gadget's got it covered.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my Shark robot vacuum. It saves me so much time and works great. With two dogs, three cats, and kids, my floors were always a mess. I run this twice a day and my floors look great, and I haven't had to get my regular vacuum out since I have had it. I have one high-pile rug that it may not get all the dog hair out of it, but it works wonders on my hardwood floors. Also, I love how it fits in small places like under the bathroom vanity and side tables where my other vacuum could not. My only regret is not buying two of them (one for each floor) when they were on sale. Do yourself a favor and order this!! 10 stars!" —Chad Haney
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in three colors).
6. A magnetic cloud key holder you can easily place your keys on it when you arrive home and know exactly where to find them when it's time to leave again (and not spend any extra time running around your house searching for them).
Promising review: "This is one of the most useful purchases I've ever made on Amazon. I use it every single day to hang my keys. I've had it for at least half a year now it seems. It hasn't lost any magnetism, and it holds my car keys, remote start, USB, rewards/gift cards, house and work keys, etc. I'm in love. It's one of the best purchases I've made." —Makenah
Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
7. Some Downy Wrinkle Releaser fabric spray, because, who are you kidding? You're never going to pull out your iron to get those pants pressed. Instead, all you have to do is spray this on the pants, pull down on the fabric a bit, and the wrinkles will disappear. Plus, it will leave behind a fresh scent so you can totally wear those pants for the second (or third) day in a row!
Promising review: “Easy to use, convenient, and effective. I love this stuff!! I use it in my dorm room, since ironing anything in this tiny space is a pain. It’s easy to use, you just spray the front and back and pull on it for a minute to release all the wrinkles. It smells great – very fresh. Although if you’re very sensitive to scents/perfumes in your detergent this might also irritate your skin since the scent is kind of strong, but it does calm down when it dries. I do have slightly sensitive skin and it’s never bothered me, though. Plus, even if you do have the space to iron, it’s such a time saver in the mornings and great for things like T-shirts that don’t usually need to be ironed but are wrinkly. I think you would still need to iron things like dress shirts or pants, though. My mom has been using this for years, and it was great when I was a young teenager so that I didn’t have to get out the iron and make my mom worry about me burning the house down. Overall, I think this product is super convenient and a time- and energy-saver worth having around the house.” —Isabel
Get it from Amazon for $15.94.
8. An Instant Pot great for anyone who hates cooking (and even people who enjoy it) to make it so much easier to make delicious meals that you *might* stop making mac 'n' cheese three times a week.
It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer all rolled into one nifty appliance. Plus, it comes with the stamp of approval from more than 137,900 5-star ratings (!!!!). Check out our full review of the Instant Pot!
Promising review: "I am a guy not too fond of cooking and cleaning up. I like working out and eating clean. I bought the 6-quart last weekend, and I can say my life is now on a different trajectory because of this product. Cooking and cleaning up is now a breeze. It cooks amazing foods. (I suggest getting a recipe book.) I can cook in large batches for the whole week without too much fuss. The best part is cleaning up. Due to the deep bowl, it doesn't splatter everywhere when cooking. I use it to sauté a lot. It has replaced my electric stove and even my microwave. I just ordered the nonstick bowl for it as the food seems to stick to the stainless-steel bowl when searing or sautéing. It's an amazing product." —TK
Get the six-quart size from Amazon for $99.99 (also available in two other sizes and two styles).
9. And some Instant Pot magnetic cheat sheets that somehow make this genius device even easier to use because you'll know exactly how to cook so many different dishes without having to ask Alexa for help once.
Promising review: "I am so happy that I decided to give this product a try! What an amazing idea. I placed the smaller magnet right on the Instant Pot and use it daily for a quick reference. Instead of searching the cookbook or internet, I can just glance over and know in an instant how to program my IP for that particular product." —Olesya
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes).
10. Drawer dividers with bins so you can organize all your bras and undergarments and know exactly where your favorite bra is (because we all have one that's so clearly superior to all the rest) or be able to grab specific underwear that work with your outfit in .5 seconds flat. Messy drawers = more time wasted searching through everything to find what you're looking for.
Promising review: "I thought I was organized putting my socks, panties, and bras into separate tubs in my underwear drawer, but these storage compartments are amazing! I know how to fold or roll each item to fit perfectly, and can do it quickly. They save me tons of time in the mornings by being able to instantly find the colors I want. I feel so proud of my messy self when I open this drawer. It looks pretty!" —Baroness B
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.97 (available in seven colors).
11. A microwave pasta cooker, because waiting for water to boil is the WORST part of making pasta. What's the saying about watching paint dry? Well, when you're hungry, boiling water is worse than that.
Plus, it's super easy to use. Just measure how much pasta you want to cook using the serving size holes in the top of the container. Then add water to the level etched on the side of the container. With the lid off, heat the container in the microwave. One serving usually takes about 12 to 13 minutes. Then put the lid on, hold the sides, and pour the water out. (This part will be very hot.)
Promising review: "I love this pasta cooker! I use it every day! I like that the lid fits loosely so that I can quickly drain the cooked pasta without any spilling out. It is very sturdy and easy to use. When I am finished, I just rinse the starch off and that’s it! It saves me a lot of time and stores well. The only thing I would like more would be a choice for a smaller size. My microwave is too small so the cooker can’t turn on the rotation." —J. Reynolds
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
12. Kenra's Platinum Blow-Dry Spray you apply to your hair after washing it to not only protect it from heat and tame frizz but also cut down your drying time by 50%. You'll be out the door in no time with beautiful hair in the morning, even if you press snooze a couple of times.
Promising review: "I LOVE the smell of this! Bought it due to frizzing from coloring my hair, but really didn't believe that it shortened the drying time. I mean, how can something putting moisture on your hair shorten the drying time, right? I was shocked. I don't know if it cut it down by 50%, but I did notice blow-drying my hair took quite a bit less time. I am sold on this stuff. Makes my hair feel like silk, but not greasy (I was worried about it making my hair greasy) and it takes only a few sprays to get the results. I hold it about 15 inches from my head and spray the top, both sides and the back once, then rub it in with my hands. Perfect!" —Janice C. Henderson
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).