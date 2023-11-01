If You’re Always Running Late, Here Are 43 Products To Help You Get Back Some Time In Your Day

This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.

Promising review: "This great little alarm has been a lifesaver for me! I've always been a heavy sleeper and have always struggled with running late to work. This alarm changed that for me. It’s more gentle than other alarms, and it wakes you up gradually mimicking sunrise entering the bed room along with soft alarm sounds (my favorite is the birds singing). You can set up two different alarms with different settings, including the brightness of the light, the volume of the alarm sound, and snooze time! I'm also using it as a sleep aid and a white noise machine to fall asleep whenever I find myself struggling with insomnia. Besides, I live in Seattle, where it rains a lot, which sometimes gets me under the weather. Using this alarm as light therapy for depression calms me down and elevates my mood! I highly recommend this alarm to all the heavy sleepers out there. It will change your life forever." —Talman

