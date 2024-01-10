Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn Ya — These 31 Products Are Really As Good As They’re Cracked Up To Be

1. A K-beauty snail mucin essence here to help repair and rejuvenate your skin. This cult-favorite products has more than 24,000 5-star ratings with reviewers raving about how it helps reduce dullness and soothe dehydrated skin, even for people with oily skin.
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving on to K beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it has gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc
Get it from Amazon for $15.62.
2. A Simple Modern tumbler many reviewers love more than the viral Stanley cup (which is also more expensive). Not only is this cup super minimalist and pretty, but it also has double-wall insulation and a leak-resistant straw, and will help keep you hydrated all day long.
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 40 colors and customizable). Also available in a style without the handle!
3. The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose paste that works to clean basically everything in your house. This means you can go from scrubbing a pan to cleaning your bathtub — no changing of cleaning products required.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A "Gracula" garlic crusher because cutting and mincing garlic cloves by hand is THE WORST, but this little guy will make you smile and make prepping food easier.
Promising review: "This is so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily — it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game! And it is fun and cute, which makes me want to use it more! Will be getting these for stocking stuffers for all my adult kids this year for the holidays — definitely one of those things they didn't know they need!!" —Llamazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
5. Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein treatment made with soy protein, allantoin, and ceramide 3. It works like a mask to revive your dry hair and give your strands the boost they need after you've used too much heat on them.
It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. It leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." —Kandyce D.
Get it from Amazon for $7.70.
And read our full review of Elizavecca's Hair Protein Treatment.
6. Reusable microfiber pads specifically designed to fit your Swiffer Sweeper, so you can just throw them in the wash (instead of the trash) when you're done wet or dry-mopping the floor. Reviewers confirm that these pads actually work better than the disposable ones and pick up wayyy more dirt and dust from the floor.
Turbo Microfiber Store is a small business creating microfiber reusable mop pads and other cleaning products.
Promising review: "Ok, so I was never skeptical about this product, but it has really WOW'd me. It works better than the traditional disposable wet and dry Swiffer pads. I think it has everything to do with the texture. I have long hair, and my bathroom gets pretty hairy, just did a quick sweep of my bathroom using this thing and it pretty much picked up everything. I also used it as a 'mop' in my entryway, and it worked very well." —atstrmn
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.75.
7. A hydrating eye stick formulated with glacial waters, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, dimethicone, citric acid, and brown algae to help reduce under-eye circles and puffiness. You can even keep this lil' cutie in its natural temperature (aka the fridge) for a dose of cool that will feel extra refreshing.
Promising reviews: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. Wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers confirm are *very* similar to AirPods, at a fraction of the cost. Plus, these are noise-cancelling and completely waterproof.
The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 14 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to four hours on a full charge. You also get different sized silicon tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly.
Promising review: "I’m speechless. I debated buying the Apple AirPods Pro for $250 but got these instead because of all the reviews. Definitely worth the money! Great bass. So good I bought another pair for my wife. Worth every penny!" —Kevin
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five colors).
9. A Chom Chom pet hair remover for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small business creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
10. A double-sided bowl for anyone who enjoys a good bowl of cereal but HATES how fast it gets soggy sitting in the milk. This bowl will make it so you can have the perfect milk to cereal level in EVERY. SINGLE. BITE. Plus, reviewers love to use it for chips and dip or small salad and soup combos!
These are also BPA-free and dishwasher- and microwave-safe!
Promising review: "So I thought about inventing something like this because I am a slow eater, but I do like to eat cereal. To my great surprise, it had already been invented. While I will now not make millions on my great new invention, I am glad that I found these! I bought four of them, and they are used daily! Anyone who eats cereal daily should get these bowls!" —57steps
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three colors and as sets of two and three).
11. A teeth-whitening pen because you can only call them your "pearly whites" if they're actually white... This pen will be a simple way to help remove discoloration. Each pen can be used around 20 times and can lighten your teeth four to eight shades with consecutive use.
Promising review: "Hardly ever do I review but this time...sheesh! This product blew me away after only three times! First off, the ease of use. I've tried a ton a products for teeth whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, make you wear a mouth guard, etc. This is a pen/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution. The solution feeds through onto the brush, which is actually the size of a tooth and you just paint brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! I've seen a noticeable difference after only use this for three days!! My husband even said WOW your teeth look amazingly white. I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too! My husband is a firm believer that stuff like this never works...LOL Well boy oh boy this product changed his mind instantly! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price! Two pens for such an amazing low price. If I could give this 1,000 stars you would have earned 1,001 know what I mean?!" —Lisa Edwards
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
12. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can use weekly to stop any buildup or odors from coming out of your sink. Nobody wants to deal with that grossness!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
13. Bio-Oil, which is made with a mix of vitamins A and E, chamomile, and lavender that work together to help fade scars (no matter how old), minimize stretch marks, and also moisturize dry skin. Simply apply the oil to the affected area in the morning, and you'll see a noticeable difference within a few months.
Promising review: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." —Yasmin Rodriguez
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes and also a bundle).
14. A plush blanket reviewers swear is super comparable to the cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams people are obsessed with. You'll be able to get cozy under this ridiculously soft blanket while only spending a fraction of the price. Score!
Promising review: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10 tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors, patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket." —JH
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in seven colors and four sizes).
15. A lip-plumping gloss set made with a mix of vitamin E and collagen to help make your lips look fuller without having to shell out a bunch of $$$$ for filler. It comes with two tubes — one that you apply at night and one for daytime use that will help give your lips a little plump.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising reviews: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok, and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.98.
16. Keurig cleaning cups, a must-have for anyone who is maybe just realizing now that they should have been cleaning their coffee maker for the past couple of years. 😬 This makes it so simple. Just put one of the pods in the machine, and you'll be amazed at how much gunk comes out of it. 🤮
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
17. Solaroil, a nail and cuticle oil designed to strengthen your nails with daily use. Just massage it on at night and wake up in the morning to more beautiful nails.
Promising review: "I found this on TikTok, and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
Get a .25 fl oz bottle from Amazon for $9.90 (also available in two other sizes).