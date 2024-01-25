Treat Your Kitchen To These 30 Practical Things From Amazon

1. A water bottle organizer that'll transform the haphazard mess of reusable bottles in your cupboard into a sleek and organized situation where you can easily grab the exact one you want for the day.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "Reusable water bottles are great, but they are such pain to store since they come in all shapes and sizes. They’re tall, they can’t nest inside each other, and if you lay 'em on their sides, they just roll everywhere. This storage rack efficiently eliminates that problem! The three-tier version was an awesome fit for my pantry. Will be getting a second one soon; I have collected so many free water bottles over the years! Might even consider using it elsewhere, like for my rolls of vinyl. Easy to set up — I did it without the instructions in just minutes. Highly recommend, worth the value." —Momo Kariño
Price: $16.99+ (available in four sizes)
2. A nonstick meat and potato masher here to help you make breaking up ground meat and other foods SO much easier than using a spatula. Reviewers (more than 44,000) love this tool and say it's easy to clean. (You can just throw it in the dishwasher!)
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and had to get it! It works exactly like it should, and you don’t really need a spatula when you’re cooking meat with it. It grinds the meat and helps to stir it :). It is dishwasher safe although it took me two washes. That’s most likely because my dishwasher sucks. But it is easy to keep clean." —ashley coogan
Price: $9.99+ (available in black and blue)
3. A KitchenAid silicon oven mitt set made to be heat-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit so you can pull your dinner out of the oven without going, "OHHHH — HOT, HOT, HOT" and throwing it down on the stovetop immediately. Reviewers also love that they can be rinsed clean with just water.
Promising review: "I didn't know what to expect when I ordered these. They were so reasonably priced that I figured something must be 'off' about them, but I was tired of my cloth mitts that always seemed to be dirty. These mitts are fantastic. Just rinse off any stains. The mitts are thick and provide great heat protection. I highly recommend them." —wisconsinite
Price: $17.99 (available in 21 colors)
4. A pasta-measuring tool here to save you from yourself when you are cooking pasta and usually just eyeball how many noodles to put in, ending up cooking enough for a family of six. This small device will make sure you make the right amount so you're not left with loads of leftovers.
5. A set of stainless-steel tongs so useful, they may just become your go-to utensil while you cook. You can use these to flip over chicken on the stove, toss veggies in a pan, and even remove hot food from your air fryer. Plus, the beautiful colors ensure they coordinate with your kitchen decor.
Promising review: "These tongs are gorgeous and functional. The color is stunning. I used the smaller ones recently when I had some friends over for the charcuterie board so that everyone could serve themselves. They looked great, and they worked perfectly. I'm very happy with this purchase." —Ontrece Ellerbe
Price: $12.99 (available in six colors)
6. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer because chopping takes an absurd amount of time. Like, seriously, when I read a recipe and it says it will take 20 minutes, they're not taking my slow chopping skills into account. This gadget will ~cut~ that chopping time in half.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Promising review: "I’ve had this for a couple of months now, and it makes my life SOOOOO much easier. Anything I’ve thrown at it, it’s sliced with ease. Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, celery, carrots...EASY! I even use to chop the eggs when I make potato salad now since it’s so easy and makes perfect slices.
"What used to take me three to four mins chopping up an onion and then a face full of ruined makeup, now takes less than one minute and no makeup ruined. The blades are SHARP, definitely be careful when removing them. But the lock on the tray makes it easy and so far I haven’t hurt myself with it. Typically, I’ll use it and then rinse out the top and put it in the dishwasher. It’s been through on the top rack well over 20 times now and still looks brand new. If something ever happens to this one, I’ll be back to get another one. It saves me so much time when cooking dinner!" —Macygrey09
Price: $19.99+ (available in six sizes and three colors).
7. A Thaw Claw designed to defrost meat seven times faster. All you have to do is suction it to your sink, fill the sink with water, and then put the frozen food under the claw. It will be defrosted in no time — and you'll never have to scrap your dinner plans because you forgot to take the chicken out of the freezer last night...
Plus, it was created by a Black-owned small business!
Promising review: "A package of frozen meat would have taken at least two days to thaw in the fridge. I used this for a 2-pound package a couple of days ago, and the meat was thawed within 90 minutes. One of the most practical kitchen gadgets I own." —Llda Schellhase
Price: $18.95 (available in four colors)
8. A dish drying mat you may think is unnecessary because you can just use a towel, but this is so much more absorbent (it can hold up to four times its weight in water) so your countertop will stay dry and, in turn, your dishes can dry too.
9. A pastry tool useful for dividing dough, chopping veggies, and even stripping herbs while you cook. And as an added bonus — there's a handy conversion chart right on the side!
Promising review: "So I was skeptical, but I bought it because I thought it was cool to have the veggie/herb stripper and its width. What I didn't consider was the angle of it, that it's not just a straight cutter. I love to cook on my cast iron skillets and it has been AMAZING scraping while I cook with my Oxo skillet spatula. It's super easy to hold, and I'm able to scrape up hashbrowns (this morning) with ease with the angle. I've also chopped onions and nuts on the cutting board when I got lazy with the knife. I don't know about you, but I get slippery lizard fingers in the kitchen. I like the feel of the textured wood that doesn't slip out of my hand, not the cold, slick metal." —I Sing to Yahuah
Price: $9.99
10. A toaster tong specifically designed to grab bread or a bagel straight from the toaster so you don't burn your fingers first thing in the morning. Reviewers love it especially because it allows their kids to be independent and get their own breakfasts ready.
11. A lasagna trio pan with three different sections so you can make three different types of lasagna at once. If you have people with varying food allergies and likings, you'll be so thankful you don't have to spend the extra time making a different meal for each person.
Promising review: "As someone who has a child (now a teenager) who will not eat any form of cheese, this pan is amazing! I typically avoid making any food that has cheese mixed into it, but now I can make him a section without cheese, and the rest of us our regular cheesy goodness. Another benefit to this pan is how well the portions slice. One cut with the spatula gives you a perfectly formed square. Each section makes four regular-size portions for our family." —TRU
Price: $22.99
12. A lid organizer because if your container drawer looks something like the picture on the left, you've def been so frustrated digging through the mishmash piles of lids trying to find the right lid that fits on the container your leftovers are already in. This gives you spots for every different lid size you own.
This organizer also comes from YouCopia!
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it's supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn
Price: $13.59+ (available in five styles)
13. A Kochblume spill stopper you can put on top of your pot and then walk away knowing that the water won't overflow onto the stove whenever it finally decides to boil.
Promising review: "Wow wow wow, I have no words to describe how great this product is. I'm a mom with a large family who cooks and bakes all the time, and there is never a time that something doesn't spill over even when standing and watching the pot. With this, life has just gotten easy. I think I'm throwing out all my pot covers after using this." —Rackel
Price: $20