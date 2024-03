If You Need A Little Pick-Me-Up, Here Are 28 Products That Simply Spark Joy

Relive the Magic at Home is a family-run small business started by a mother and daughter to bring their "Happy Place" (aka Disney) home with them. They offer a selection of candles inspired by Disney treats, magic, and princesses, as well as stickers and more.

Promising review: "I am a massive Disney person, but my husband? Not as much. However, he will not leave Disneyland without a Dole whip/Dole whip float. So, naturally, this was a perfect stocking stuffer. Oh. My. God. If you’re debating buying this, stop and just buy it! It was packaged safely AND sustainably, which is a big A+ from me. The product is beyond expectations! The moment I opened the box, I got hit in the face with Dole whip perfection. The smell is so spot on my 5- and 6-year-old knew it was the 'ice cream from Disneyland.' I just loved the gorgeous rainbow bow. I don’t want to take it off because it’s so cute. Anyway. This shop is amazing and so is this candle!" —Ain't That Belle

Get it from Relive the Magic at Home on Etsy for $20.47+ (available in two sizes and with five sticker options).