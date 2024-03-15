If You Need A Little Pick-Me-Up, Here Are 28 Products That Simply Spark Joy

1. A pound of cereal marshmallows, because you're an adult with adult money, so it's only appropriate that you reward your inner child and purchase something you've always wanted — a bag full of delicious marshmallows. No need to pretend to eat the rest of the Lucky Charms when you only bought the box for the marshmallows.
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
2. A Cup Cozy Pillow if you enjoy lounging on your giant couch but usually end up too far away from the coffee or side table to grab your drink. You can place this anywhere on your couch and keep drinks, snacks, and even remotes close to you because when it's relaxation time, nothing should get in your way from being horizontal on the couch.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a family-run small business that created this product after wanting a way to keep a drink close by while working on a laptop while on the couch.
Promising review: "We love this product. It’s sturdy. It holds bottles of soda, Tervis cups, standard-size mugs, remote controls, cell phones, etc. It doesn’t budge. We’ve never had a spill, not even when our dog has unexpectedly jumped up on the couch. I would buy again." —Nicci
3. Youthforia BYO Blush Oil, which is a TikTok fave because it's designed to react to the pH levels of your skin, giving you the perfect rosy touch that's specific to you. How cool is that?
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real-time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long-lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."
4. A pair of light saber chopsticks that actually glow *and* change colors. You can have them work together to pick up your sushi or have an epic battle worthy of being the high point of the next Star Wars movie. The choice is yours.
Promising review: "Ok. I have wanted these for YEARS AND YEARS and finally bought them. WHAT TOOK ME SO LONG?!?!?! I don't eat plain sushi anymore. I eat sushi like a jedi would. Easy to clean and will bring you nerd joy every time you use them." —Hoosieronthemove
5. A plush "Barkin" bag because your spoiled pup deserves a toy that fits with their lifestyle (just be thankful that this one is only $14 opposed to the $14,000 the real one costs). And with a stamp of approval as great as this pup below, can you really go wrong? The answer is no.
Promising review: "I got this for my friend's dog, and she absolutely loves it! Even knows it by name —"go fetch Birkin!" and she will! It's pretty good quality, and probably more suitable for smaller dogs. My friend's dog is a small maltese-poodle." —cvandoorn
6. An iridescent acrylic end table you ~clearly~ need to own because it puts every other end table you've ever seen to shame.
Promising review: "This table arrived on my doorstep packaged like an Ancient Greek artifact — in a wood crate surrounding the box and nestled in foam. It was flawless. After taking it out of its safe and secure home, my heart literally burst with joy. It was a true Care Bear Stare moment, colorful beams of light coming from my eyeballs and onto this beautiful little table. She's adorable, and I'm obsessed. The end." —LEIGH A.
7. A set of flower hair clips I'm pretty sure you'll be obsessed with as soon as they arrive because they're the perfect way to pull your hair back (or off your face).
Promising review: "Great buy. So cute! Very practical. Holds a lot of hair. Easy to just put in. I LOVE THESE. Hurry and get these. Best hair practical accessory I've bought in a long time. You need these in your life for medium to long hair. Very cute colors also." —Willpm
8. An absolutely beautiful wildflower rug that'll add a showstopping element to whatever room you decide to put it in. It will help you once and ~flor-all~ cement your maximalism style and make your space look (and feel) brighter.
Promising review: "This rug is magnificent. It is the star of my living room. It is plush, glamorous, and a touch boho. It is worth every penny. The curvy shape is a bonus and part of its charm. It looks like an enchanted forest-turned-rug." —glambohemian
9. A pool floatie egg poacher here to make cooking a poached egg a ~breeze~. All you have to do is crack an egg in it and watch it float around the pot of boiling water while you sip on a piña colada...well maybe not that last part, but you can dream!
Promising reviews: "Works just as I expected. I like it! When it starts to sink, keep an eye out for that. It means it's ready. Mine always come out good." —Eric
"A fantastic little thingy! The main trick is to use BUTTER, not oil, otherwise the egg sticks to the bottom. Eggs Benny, here I come!" —Andrey M.
10. A plug-in color-changing mushroom light just perfect for adding a touch of cottagecore to your bedroom. *And* it will light the way when you wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom. We love a product that puts the fun in functional.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
11. A Dole-whip scented candle for all the Disney fans out there who dream about the delicious treat as soon as they leave the park. Not only do reviewers swear this candle smells EXACTLY like a Dole whip, but it also looks like it, too.
Relive the Magic at Home is a family-run small business started by a mother and daughter to bring their "Happy Place" (aka Disney) home with them. They offer a selection of candles inspired by Disney treats, magic, and princesses, as well as stickers and more.
Promising review: "I am a massive Disney person, but my husband? Not as much. However, he will not leave Disneyland without a Dole whip/Dole whip float. So, naturally, this was a perfect stocking stuffer. Oh. My. God. If you’re debating buying this, stop and just buy it! It was packaged safely AND sustainably, which is a big A+ from me. The product is beyond expectations! The moment I opened the box, I got hit in the face with Dole whip perfection. The smell is so spot on my 5- and 6-year-old knew it was the 'ice cream from Disneyland.' I just loved the gorgeous rainbow bow. I don’t want to take it off because it’s so cute. Anyway. This shop is amazing and so is this candle!" —Ain't That Belle
