If You Need A Little Pick-Me-Up, Here Are 28 Products That Simply Spark Joy

Cup Cozy Pillow is a family-run small business that created this product after wanting a way to keep a drink close by while working on a laptop while on the couch.

Check it out on TikTok!



Promising review: "We love this product. It’s sturdy. It holds bottles of soda, Tervis cups, standard-size mugs, remote controls, cell phones, etc. It doesn’t budge. We’ve never had a spill, not even when our dog has unexpectedly jumped up on the couch. I would buy again." —Nicci

Get it in black from Amazon for $34.99.