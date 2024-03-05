42 Products For Anyone Who Doesn’t Want To Have Shopping Regrets Later

1. A foot peel reviewers love for helping with calluses and cracked skin. All you have to do is leave the bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour and then wash your feet. Over the next 7–14 days, the dead skin will peel off, leaving your feet feeling brand new.
Promising review: "I was more than a little skeptical when I bought these as I have tried similar products in the past. I put them on with socks overtop and slippers over that. I kept them on longer than it said because I lost track of time. About a week later, I noticed the top of my foot peeling. I actually forgot I had used this. As the days progressed, more and more dead skin sluffed off, on the top of my foot, between my toes, and even my cuticles. Before I used it, I had calluses on my big toe area so thick they were numb. Two days later, it stopped peeling and after using a pumice stone for the last bits all dead skin was gone and my thick calluses were back to normal. It really was a miracle. Highly recommend." —Towanda
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
2. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer because chopping takes an absurd amount of time. Like, seriously, when I read a recipe and it says it will take 20 minutes, they're not taking my slow chopping skills into account. This gadget will ~cut~ that chopping time in half.
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "I’ve had this for a couple of months now, and it makes my life SOOOOO much easier. Anything I’ve thrown at it, it’s sliced with ease. Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, celery, carrots...EASY! I even use to chop the eggs when I make potato salad now since it’s so easy and makes perfect slices.
"What used to take me three to four mins chopping up an onion and then a face full of ruined makeup, now takes less than one minute and no makeup ruined. The blades are SHARP, definitely be careful when removing them. But the lock on the tray makes it easy and so far I haven’t hurt myself with it. Typically, I’ll use it and then rinse out the top and put it in the dishwasher. It’s been through on the top rack well over 20 times now and still looks brand new. If something ever happens to this one, I’ll be back to get another one. It saves me so much time when cooking dinner!" —Macygrey09
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in five styles and four colors).
3. A pumice cleaning stone you swish around the bowl to help remove all the rust, mineral deposits, and stains inside your toilet you thought were stuck there for good.
Promising review: "I have very hard water that leaves hard water buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. I had many failed experiments and one that was semi-successful. The before picture [above] of the toilet was after five sessions of an hour plus scrubbing with the semi-successful option (you can see where the ring is fainter to the left). Well, I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly, the hype is real! It does take some elbow grease, but the after picture is from only 20 minutes of scrubbing, light enough that I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple of years at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!" —Stephanie Ray
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
4. A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes said to keep sweatiness at bay for up to seven days!! Yes, you read that right. Just apply to any area where you sweat a lot before bed, let it air dry for five minutes, wash the treated area in the morning, and then go on living your best life.
Oh — and just an FYI you should "patch test" this on a small area of your skin to make sure you don't get any type of reaction.
Promising review: "I've had really bad hyperhidrosis since I was 12 (especially my armpits) and could never find anything that helps. After like 4 days of using these my pits are finally dry! I've been using them for about 2 years now. Even if I don't use them for a few days, my pits are still dry. I can finally wear fitted shirts without feeling embarrassed of my pit stains. Love these! I will say they do kind of dry out your skin but it's worth it to me." —Amazon Customer
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (each box lasts two months).
5. A full-body bath pillow if you want some support for your body and head when you're in the tub. Reviewers confirm this is super plush to lay on, even when the tub is full of water. It'll for sure upgrade your bathtime experience.
Promising review: "I have an oval jetted tub so it’s deep, and the pillow I had previously was okay, but I had to lay on the hard back of the tub. I also like to sink down into the bubbles and warm water, so having this full-length mat is great! It’s thick, and when it’s in a tub full of water, feels very plush to lay on. There are four suction cups around the pillow, four along the body, and three more at the bottom edge to keep the mat firmly in place. They’re strong so you need to get a nail under the edge to release them so as not to tear the fabric that holds them in place (which is what happened to my old one with cheap fabric). When wet, it’s heavy, and you’ll need a sturdy hook to hang it from. My solution was to rinse it and then fasten it around the sides of the tub to drain, which works fine. I plan on purchasing more as gifts for my girlfriends, though I’m sure men will love it as well." —Honesty
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
6. A pack of Mighty Patch pimple spot treatment to basically work magic on your acne. Simply apply one to the spot before bed, and it will work as you sleep to pull out all the gunk in your pimple. You'll wake up to smaller, less red zit.
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok, so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. I will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
7. A detangling brush reviewers (more than 56,800 actually) swear works magic on all hair types (including 2c–4c), detangling easily without pulling or damaging the hair. No more painful detangling sessions like the ones you had growing up that have basically scarred you for life.
Plus, the brush works on both wet and dry hair!
Promising reviews: "I have thick, down to my butt long curly hair, so brushing has always been hell. Usually, I have to deep condition my hair, brush it out before I wash it (about a half hour), then brush it in the shower, and after my shower, to try and keep it manageable. I never thought that it would matter what brush I used for my hair because its just always been the same no matter what I use. BUT THIS BRUSH. Oh my gosh! It has cut my hair brushing time down from 45 minutes to about 5! And the best part, is that I can even brush it when it's dry! It doesn't rip or tug, my hair doesn't get poofy or frizzy, and it just takes away my knots and leaves my curls. It is built really well, tough enough to withstand even my nutty hair! Doesn't have those awful little beads that rip off in your hair. This is a life-changer for me!" —Ryan Turner
"I love this brush. I have 4c hair and it detangles my hair without a lot of hair loss. I do make sure my hair is wet when using it to detangle. The brush is pretty easy to clean, as well by just pulling the hair out and using running water. The only thing that could be better is the handle could be longer." —Nikki Jenks
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in seven colors).
8. An expandable spice rack designed to hold up to 40 pounds so you can see your entire collection when cooking dinner. You can store up to 64 spices, so you never have to empty your entire cabinet looking for the ginger you so clearly remember buying from the store months ago.
Promising review: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now they are all visible, and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.98
9. A Cup Cozy Pillow if you enjoy lounging on your giant couch but usually end up too far away from the coffee or side table to grab your drink. You can place this anywhere on your couch and keep drinks, snacks, and even remotes close to you because when it's relaxation time, nothing should get in your way from being horizontal on the couch.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a family-run small business that created this product after wanting a way to keep a drink close by while working on a laptop while on the couch.
Promising review: "We love this product. It’s sturdy. It holds bottles of soda, Tervis cups, standard-size mugs, remote controls, cell phones, etc. It doesn’t budge. We’ve never had a spill, not even when our dog has unexpectedly jumped up on the couch. I would buy again." —Nicci
Get it in black from Amazon for $34.99.
10. A "Gracula" garlic crusher because cutting and mincing garlic cloves by hand is THE WORST, but this little guy will make you smile and make prepping food easier.
Promising review: "This is so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily — it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game! And it is fun and cute, which makes me want to use it more! Will be getting these for stocking stuffers for all my adult kids this year for the holidays — definitely one of those things they didn't know they need!!" —Llamazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
11. An LED neck reading light perfect for anyone who has a later bedtime than their partner and doesn't just want to lie in bed counting sheep. Put this light around your neck and it will illuminate a book in front of you, without disrupting the people asleep around you. Talk about a game-changer!
Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with this light. I use it for reading in bed and when I travel. It's comfortable, has multiple settings, is easy to use, and the battery stays charged for a long time. You can turn on either one or both sides of the light and its flexibility allows the light to be adjusted easily. I highly recommend this light for reading in bed, for outdoor walking at night, and for doing close work that requires good lighting." —Jean G
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in eight colors).