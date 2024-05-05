27 Mother's Day Gifts From Amazon That Are Totally Worth Their Price Tag

Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Mother's Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 12th!
1. The newest version of the Kindle Paperwhite designed with a larger display, adjustable lighting options, a glare-free screen, weeks-long battery life, and (IMHO the best feature) it's waterproof! This may be your mom's most-used item because she can read as many books as her heart desires without venturing out of your home to pick up a new read.
Promising review: "I’ve held onto physical books for a long time, but with a two-week vacation planned, I decided to splurge on the Kindle for my birthday gift. I have read 11 online books since I bought it, and my only regret is that I didn’t purchase it sooner. I love the quick downloads, library organizing, and the ability to have so many options in such a small device. I now carry my Kindle everywhere I go to pass the time in various places. The feature of book suggestions has also helped me find a few new fave authors. The biggest plus for me is how you can change the lighting at night to read in bed without a book light. Total game changer. Buy the Kindle — you will love it." —Erin P.
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in three colors and with or without Kindle Unlimited).
2. A puzzle table with a large surface, six drawers, *and* a rotating cover that's perfect if your mom enjoys puzzles but hates when the pieces take over the whole kitchen (or coffee) table. Reviewers say this is light enough to easily move out of the way and that the drawers are removable as well, making the puzzle-doing experience the best it has ever been.
The board measures 27"x35" and fits most puzzles up to 1,500 pieces.
Promising review: "The only place I had to work a puzzle was on the dining room table which caused a problem when family and friends came for dinner. This puzzle board is the perfect solution! It is so easy to move out of the way when needed. The drawers are so handy to separate the pieces by color, etc. and being able to rotate the board with the lazy Susan is a big plus. Very happy with this purchase and highly recommend." —Lynne C.
Get the 1,500-piece size from Amazon for $79.99.
3. A Fellow Stagg electric pour-over kettle capable of giving her heart eyes because it is not only super chic and will look so nice sitting out on her precious counter space, but it will also help craft the perfect cup of pour-over coffee or tea with its variable temperature control and precision heating.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about purchasing this item because most kettles on the market are priced lower than this, but I do have to say. ***It is worth every freaking penny.*** This kettle heats up lightning fast to the degree chosen, holds temp, is easy to pour, and it did make the best cup of coffee in my life. Another thing that sets this kettle apart from any other electric kettle really is that it is very very easy to clean! It is worth the investment." —Allison J.
Get it from Amazon for $165 (available in three styles and six colors).
4. A Barefoot Dreams throw blanket with a cult following that includes Chrissy Teigen and the Kardashians, so you know it has to be good. Mom will feel like the queen she is when she snuggles up under this ultra-soft and cozy blanket to catch up on her favorite TV show.
The blanket is made from 100% polyester microfiber blend that makes it SUPER soft. It can be washed on cold and tumbled dry on low.
Promising review: "Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she loved this blanket and mentioned that it easily stretches over the shoulders and feet. Let me tell you, it does. I'm only 5' 5" so it does the trick. This blanket makes me look forward to going to sleep. It's not too warm yet you feel wrapped up in a cloud. Totally worth the money. I want another one." —M
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in four colors).
5. A Ninja Creami that transforms ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, and more with little-to-no work on your mom's part. All she has to do is freeze the ingredients in the container the night before and then watch as the machine turns it into a tasty creamy treat in a matter of minutes.
Promising review: "I bought this to make sorbets and dairy-free treats. This is the best machine, and you will use it after summer. All you need is a can of fruit, and it whips up the best sorbet! This is better than any sorbet I have found except in Mikonos. The possibilities are endless with this machine. I love that you can add candy or fruits to make your own blizzards. Everyone in the family loves it and requests their own. Recipe book included is easy to follow and no hard to find ingredients. You do have to freeze the base for 24 hours, but it’s worth the wait. Definitely order extra pints because it’s so easy to make you will want to make extra flavors." —Krista
Get it from Amazon for $199.95.
6. A heatable foot massager featuring five adjustable air pressure settings and the option to add heat because your mom deserves some R&R for being on her feet nonstop for as long as you can remember.
Promising review: "I am a professional massage therapist and bought this product for my wife as a gift, and she absolutely loves it. Next to a personal touch, this massager is the next best thing. It comes with a timer for 15 minutes. At the end of the treatment, not only are your feet relaxed, but the body is too. It hits all the meridian trigger points in the feet to work the whole body systematically. I highly recommend this product, especially for the price. It is well put together and a must-have for our house." —winddancer76
Get it from Amazon for $129.99.
7. A Lego flower bouquet bound to bring a smile to her face because not only will it be fun for her to put together, but then she'll have a super fun bouquet that won't die after a week. How cool is that?
Promising review: "Our four sons grew up building and playing with Legos, and I’ve bought countless Lego kits in more recent years as gifts for our grandsons who also simply adore building Lego creations. Now, I, in my mid-60s, know why! I came across the 'adult' botanical sets, bought the orchid for myself, and immediately discovered just how relaxing and enjoyable building a set can be. The completed orchid is truly beautiful. Lots of compliments on it. I bought this set next and I have to say, I think I enjoyed constructing the bouquet even a bit more, simply due to the variety of the flowers and colors. The finished bouquet is sooo cheerful and…gorgeous! Plastic! Lego! And, yes, gorgeous! New hobby! Bonus; my grandsons think it’s pretty neat that Nana now loves building Lego, too!" —Carol
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
8. A Hatch Restore sound machine she can personalize with her "bedtime routine" to help her wind down at night and then wake up in the morning to a soft glow and gentle sounds. If she struggles with hitting snooze several times every morning, reviewers confirm that this can help break that habit. And it will also just look good sitting on her nightstand and acting as a lamp when she's not sleeping.
Promising review: "Hatch has been a game changer for me. I’m so used to an alarm that I never realized how much of a difference it would make to be gently woken up as opposed to being jolted out of bed. I make sure to put it on the side where I sleep, the light also really helps. I’m finding that since I started using Hatch my mood has been a lot better, especially in the morning! The other thing that makes this product worth the investment is the relaxation features to help you unwind before bed. I enjoy listening to the rainforest while I read and find it easier to go to sleep. I would highly recommend this product, especially if you're not a morning person, like me." —Katie Dean
Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
9. A super sleek Beast blender + hydration system your mom won't mind cluttering up her precious kitchen counter space because it looks so cool. And to make this gift even better, this blender has both beauty *and* brains. It's super quiet and only takes one minute to blend smoothies to perfection. It can also ~whip~ up sauces and even infuse water or other liquids. How neat is that?!?
Promising review: "This has been a lifesaver in our house! My family was ready to divorce me over the noise created by our last blender, which we put up with for the past two years. I'm sure even my neighbors were awakened every morning when I turned it on! I had to cycle through it twice to get everything blended properly. Never did I think you could find a quieter option that would perform better. The Beast is a game-changer! It is so quiet I can blend in the early mornings w/o fear of waking anyone else, and it cycles through once with blended smoothie perfection. It is so easy to use and clean and looks quite sleek on our counter. I love the smaller cup for making salsa and pesto. And, the hydration system is lovely. I have only one complaint: Wish they would have included to lids with carry handles so I could bring both with me to work and drink from them, but still give this 5 stars! LOVE IT!!!!! Don't hesitate, you will love it too!!!!!" —Cmarvy
10. A compact travel iron and steamer, which is actually a super practical (and beautiful!) gift. Regular irons are super clunky time-consuming to pull out and use all the time. Not only does this iron heat up in three minutes and can easily get wrinkles out of both side of fabric, but it's also travel-friendly and can be used without an ironing board!
Promising review: "Ordered this to bring to a wedding this past weekend, and it was a total hit. Perfect for getting last-minute wrinkles out of bridesmaid dresses! And will definitely be using for t