50 Mother's Day Gifts From Amazon You Basically Can't Go Wrong With

1. A self-stirring mug she'll want to give a ~whirl~ all the dang time because it will mix the sugar and creamer *perfectly* into her cup of coffee. Now, that sweetness will be throughout the cup and not just the last sip.
Promising review: "I'm a huge fan of coffee and I need it in daily life. Absolutely loving this new cup! Easy and quick to mix your coffee and milk, pretty handy! Cleaning the cup couldn't be easier with the self-stirring function, just put a little dab of soap, fill the mug half way with water, turn it on and let it do its own thing." —Lina
Get it from Amazon for $26.09 (available in five colors).
2. A pop-up Mother's Day card sure to impress your mom because just look how cute and extra it is! Plus, there's tons of room to add a personal note that may just cue the waterworks. 😭
Paper Love is a small business!
Promising review: "This was an instant hit. Lovely design, very imaginative. Bright, well constructed. Great quality." —Mark A.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
3. The newest version of the Kindle Paperwhite designed with a larger display, adjustable lighting options, a glare-free screen, weeks-long battery life, and (IMHO the best feature) it's waterproof! This may be your mom's most-used item because she can read as many books as her heart desires without venturing out of your home to pick up a new read.
Promising review: "I’ve held onto physical books for a long time, but with a two-week vacation planned, I decided to splurge on the Kindle for my birthday gift. I have read 11 online books since I bought it, and my only regret is that I didn’t purchase it sooner. I love the quick downloads, library organizing, and the ability to have so many options in such a small device. I now carry my Kindle everywhere I go to pass the time in various places. The feature of book suggestions has also helped me find a few new fave authors. The biggest plus for me is how you can change the lighting at night to read in bed without a book light. Total game changer. Buy the Kindle — you will love it." —Erin P.
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in three colors, with or without lockscreen ads, and with or without Kindle Unlimited).
4. A Bento-style food storage box perfect if your mom loves to bring her lunch with her to work, but it usually ends up all soggy by lunchtime. This has different sections so she can create a salad worthy of being on the menu at Sweetgreen without having to pay $15 for it.
The container is also dishwasher and microwave safe!
Promising review: "I’m the kind of person who dreads eating salad. This design makes it exciting to make my lunch. The removable trays help me reheat my chicken or steak without warming the entire thing. And once you remove that tray, you have extra room to shake it around. There’s similar things out there but the grabbing handle helped seal the deal. I bought 2 and I absolutely love them. 10/10 recommend." —Kim
Get it from our Goodful shop on Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).
5. A Cup Cozy Pillow if she enjoys lounging on her giant couch but usually ends up too far away from the coffee or side table to grab her drink. She'll be able to place this anywhere on your couch and keep drinks, snacks, and even remotes close to her because when it's relaxation time, nothing should get in her way from being horizontal on the couch.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a family-run small business that created this product after wanting a way to keep a drink close by while working on a laptop while on the couch.
Promising review: "We love this product. It’s sturdy. It holds bottles of soda, Tervis cups, standard-size mugs, remote controls, cell phones, etc. It doesn’t budge. We’ve never had a spill, not even when our dog has unexpectedly jumped up on the couch. I would buy again." —Nicci
Get it in black from Amazon for $34.99.
6. A wine decanter she'll feel extra fancy using as it aerates her wine to make it taste even better.
Promising review: "I was a little nervous to purchase this as a gift for someone because it's glass, and I was worried it would arrive broken. However, it was very well packaged and came in perfect condition. It is a really beautiful decanter and anybody that is a wine drinker would love to have this. I am so glad that I decided to purchase. It is larger than I thought it was going to be as well, which is always a nice surprise." —Kaila Knies
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
7. An ever-popular Instant Pot with so many uses (we're talking 13!!!) that your mom will essentially think she got a sous chef in her kitchen because it's so helpful.
The Duo Plus can be used as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, roaster, mini oven, broiler, dehydrator, yogurt maker, sous vide, and breadproofing.
Promising review: "Performed great. Instantly replaced my previous Instant Pot. My new favorite appliance. The guided cooking makes using it really easy, especially once you get it set up with the app and Wi-Fi. I am very pleased." —Shamondo Sharpless
Get it from Amazon for $229.95.
8. A Lego flower bouquet kit bound to bring a smile to your mom's face twice — once when she opens the box and then again when she puts it together and realizes it can be a functional piece of decor in her home.
Promising review: "I cannot say enough wonderful things about this Lego set. The build was calming and enjoyable. The directs were step by step and were easy to follow. The end product is a beautiful display piece. People are shocked to see that it is made from Legos. The colors are wonderful and it is amazing how realistic it is. This will be a long-lasting display piece in our household." —Hingle McCringleberry
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
9. A set of square wineglasses with such a modern and elegant look, it'll make her drink (even if it's just a fancy "soda" or smoothie) feel elevated. Plus, reviewers say these are MORE durable than others. If your mom loves a glass of wine with dinner, she'll truly appreciate these beautiful glasses.
Promising review: "We've had four of these glasses for over six months now and finally just added four more to our collection. These glasses are SO CHIC and are very similar to ones sold at Crate & Barrel but are MUCH more durable. Unlike the C&B glasses, you can cheers without feeling like the glasses will break. In fact, they've tipped over in the sink a few times and are still intact. They dry beautifully, sparkle after the dishwasher and we get so many compliments on them. I love them!" —Katie B
Get a set of four from Amazon for $39.99 (also available in a set of two)
10. And an electric bottle opener useful for helping her get the cork out in three seconds. Yes, that's right. No more struggling to get her wine bottle open. She's entered the good life.
This removes corks in seconds, can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge, and has a built-in rechargeable battery.
Promising review: "I've owned a variety of wine openers and this one, HANDS-DOWN, is THE BEST! I will never buy any other opener, ever again. I bought one for my friend for her birthday, and I'll buy another for the camper. This will now be the go-to gift for all occasions for those I love, and some I just like, and maybe some I just need a really cool gift to give. It's nice looking, too and acts like a night-light! I'm a total believer. :-)" —Stacia
Get it from Amazon for $28.65.
11. A plush blanket reviewers swear is as soft as the Barefoot Dreams one everyone raves about. Your mom will be able to get cozy under this ridiculously cozy blanket, and you only have to spend a fraction of the price. Score!
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok, and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now, and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in 33 colors and styles and four sizes).
12. An 800-piece puzzle perfect for your puzzle-obsessed mom who hasn't given up on this fun pastime. Each design features the work of an emerging female artist — so she may even end up framing the puzzle once they finish putting it together (which she totally can because it comes with tools to help preserve it)!
Jiggy is a woman-founded small business that features the work of emerging female artists to help people unplug and experience art in a new way. The kit comes with special puzzle glue and a straight-edge tool to help get the puzzle ready to become wall art.
Promising review: "Jiggy has changed the puzzle game for me! With their mission and slew of chic puzzle options, I couldn't resist. The puzzle I ordered was high quality and absolutely stunning (sturdy pieces). As a newer puzzler, I find myself spending a few days to leisurely complete a puzzle — meaning they're often left out on my counter/around my apartment. With Jiggy, I have no problem leaving a puzzle on my table for others to see...and I don't even need to hide the packaging, as it comes in a sleek and reusable glass container. If you want to support female artists and enjoy some show-stopping art, Jiggy is for you too!" —Kendall De Laria
Get it from Amazon for $49 (available in 14 styles).
13. And a puzzle table with a large surface, six drawers, *and* a rotating cover that's perfect if your mom enjoys puzzles but hates when the pieces take over the whole kitchen (or coffee) table. Reviewers say this is light enough to easily move out of the way and that the drawers are removable as well, making the puzzle-doing experience the best it has ever been.
The board measures 27"x35" and fits most puzzles up to 1,500 pieces.
Promising review: "The only place I had to work a puzzle was on the dining room table which caused a problem when family and friends came for dinner. This puzzle board is the perfect solution! It is so easy to move out of the way when needed. The drawers are so handy to separate the pieces by color, etc. and being able to rotate the board with the lazy Susan is a big plus. Very happy with this purchase and highly recommend." —Lynne C.
Get the 1,500-piece size from Amazon for $79.99.
14. A portable car vacuum here to help them tackle all dirt, mud, and crumbs that have found home in the back of their car because, well, they have kids. The vacuum is only 2.4 lbs, comes with three different-sized attachments, and has a 16-foot cord.
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical at first seeing all the mixed reviews but I wish I had taken a pic of my driver side cause that was the worst of it but there was a lot of buildup from me just not having the time or energy to clean my car but this vacuum is AMAZING! You can see the clear difference between those two photos. 11/10 would HIGHLY recommend." —Kayla
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in three styles).