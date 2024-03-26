If You Want To Make Your Home Look Better This Year, Try These 38 Products

1. Some wood repair markers to cover those scrapes and scratches that appeared on your furniture during that move you totally should have hired movers for. No need to go out and buy more furniture when this kit will restore your furniture to looking as good as new.
I used a similar kit on my TV stand after moving it into my current apartment, and it worked great! It was super easy to use — you just color in the scratch. And you can't tell the difference. It's amazing! And next time I move, I'm def hiring movers.
Promising review: "I can’t believe how well these work! Much better than I was expecting. I just had my home interior painted and the painters damaged a fiberboard medicine cabinet when they removed the masking tape. It ripped off the fake-wood veneer. These markers completely filled in the ugly spots and the colors blended well. I love that it appears to have some clear coat in it too as it dries with a slight shine that makes it look more like wood stain rather than marker. I also used them to stain wood filler in two spots in my maple kitchen cabinets where a previous homeowner had hung a paper towel holder and I really struggle to see the hole! It looks fantastic. I highly recommend this set. It’s a good value and works very well." —Shane
Get a set of 13 from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A set of simple yet beautiful framed abstract art you can hang basically anywhere in your home that needs a little extra love. Reviewers say these look super chic and high-end!
Promising review: "I am so impressed with the quality of these framed canvases. They look so much more expensive than they are. The gold frames are really nice, and I really like the little gap between the canvas and the frame. The artwork is neutral, so they look good almost anywhere." —N M
Get the set of two from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in two sizes and five frame colors).
3. A vertical shoe tower if you have a small space but you still want a place to put your shoes as soon as you walk in the door.
Promising review: "This is perfect for what we are looking for. It had to fit in a smaller space and served to stop a puddle of shoes from forming at the doorstep. I am glad that we have smaller feet/shoes though as the spaces are a bit narrow. There are only two larger spaces that would work for high-top shoes or heeled boots. All the other spaces fit flats or low sneakers well." —Sara C.
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in three colors and also a larger size).
4. And a free-standing coat rack perfect for anyone who isn't ~blessed~ with a coat closet but still wants a place to hang your jacket right when you get inside. Reviewers say this one is super sturdy and can hold a surprising amount.
Promising review: "Needed something to hold our jackets when we came into the house through the garage into the laundry room. This worked out perfectly and very pleased with the quality. We haven't had any problems with it tipping over either." —Debbie J
Get it from Amazon for $84.99+ (available in three colors).
5. A Chom Chom roller for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in three colors).
6. A flat outlet plug to help you eliminate the clutter and eyesore of the mess of cords around your plugs and give your space a sleek and clean look.
Sleek Socket is a small business that created a solution to transform unsightly outlets in your home safely.
Promising review: "This was very easy to install to hide all the messy wires. This is life-changing to create a nice, sleek space." —Martha Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in ten different lengths/configurations).
7. A slide-out storage tower so you can ~squeeze~ the most out of your kitchen even if you have less cabinet space than you thought was possible.
Promising review: "This storage tower is awesome and such a space saver. I live in a small apartment with little cabinet space, so I used this tower for my spices right in between my stove and refrigerator. It was also the easiest thing to assemble (no tools required)!" —S.J.
Get it from Amazon for $31.99.
8. A broom and mop organizer to transform the mess of cleaning tools (i.e. mops, brooms, etc.) in the corner of the room or closet and keep them in a neat and orderly fashion without much work on your part.
Promising review: "Holds better than any rack I've had. Nothing falls off and the hooks are a welcome addition for holding the small items. This is my second one, as I liked the first one so well." —Jami Wallis
"Sturdy and strong. I tried other brands but they are not strong enough to hold brooms. This one really works. I wish there was more space between each holder, but otherwise I'm very satisfied." —eb
Get it from Amazon for $16.97 (available in four colors).
9. A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers I'm really upset I haven't had in my home for years now because these stop all those tiny crumbs from falling down the crack, and that is so so so impossible to clean up! *shakes fists in the air*
Promising review: "I've been using these for about a week on my new freestanding range. When they removed my old range, I was really surprised to see how much stuff had slipped through! Now when I cook, I can see the splatters and seasonings left on the silicone that would have fallen between the stove and the counter. These gap fillers really do clean up easily, too. Although they are that extra thing to clean, I prefer that to knowing there's a mess hiding in the cracks." —JMom
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes and five colors).
10. An Angry Orange stain remover that works to break down both stains *and* odor — even if they've been baked into your carpet for a long time. The enzyme-active cleaner can tackle those accidents all most surfaces, including carpet, tile, concrete, fabric, and more.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I will never look for another pet stain remover again; this is it. My ride or die. I’ve tried a ton of different products to remove stains and odor but none of them worked as well as this stuff. The stain in that photo (above) was here since we moved into our new house so she was pretty baked in. I was sure it wasn’t going anywhere. But this stuff took it right out! My dog has also added a few new stains of his own to the carpet and this has gotten every single one out. 10/10 recommend" —Tara
Get it from Amazon for $19.96 (available in two other scents).
11. A set of minimalist hooks for a super easy place to hang your most-used coats, bags, or whatever else usually just ends up on the floor as soon as you get home. Instead, you can reduce the clutter in your entryway and still quickly grab your coat and bag before you head out the door, because you told your friends you were on the way five minutes ago...whoops!
Promising review: "I am chronically cold and have a bunch of very nice knit cardigans. I usually end up leaving them laying over chair backs or recliners and cluttering things up, so I bought these to have a good place to hang them. The thick wood prevents stretching damage from the weight of the sweaters, and not using a hook prevents damage and holes in the knit. Definitely worth the upgrade." —Lynn M
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.69 (available in two colors).
12. A TV cord cover to disguise the cables that are visible under your wall-mounted TV. The cover will blend in with the wall and make it seem like the cords aren't there at all. And that, my friends, is fancy-people magic.
Promising review: "This is the perfect solution for hiding a cord! It looks like it is just a part of the base board. Mine is covering a cable wire only, but I think they are big enough to hide more than one cord if needed. I didn’t cut mine, and I bought two. You can tell where the two meet if you look closely. However, I do not think anyone would notice. I can’t believe I let our cable cord sit across the floor for this long. I wish I would have found these sooner!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.79+ (available in three sizes, multi-packs, and five colors).
13. A mounted stemware holder perfect for holding any glasses that are too tall or fragile to be crowded into a cabinet. These will turn heads and make your kitchen feel like a Michelin-star restaurant.
Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wine glasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fit the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $21.93+ (available in rows of three or four, multi-packs, and in four finishes).