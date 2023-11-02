38 Kitchen Gadgets That’ll Make Cooking Easier For You

1. A mini food processor small enough to not take up a lot of room in your kitchen but powerful enough to help you make your own sauces, dips, butters, and more. You can also use it to chop herbs when you don't feel like doing it yourself.
Promising review: "Great little food processor! I've made pesto and hummus with it so far, and I love it. I live alone, so the size is perfect for my needs. Makes several servings of whatever I'm making and comes with a few recipes in the instruction manual to get started." —Peter Tracy
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in five colors).
2. A pancake batter dispenser and mixer made so you can mix and pour pancakes in one fell swoop. Your kitchen will be less messy on Saturday morning, and your stomach will be full. Now, that's the good life.
Promising review: "If you like to eat pancakes for breakfast a lot and want to avoid a lot of dishes, please get this! This is so worth it. I saw this on TikTok and had to get it. Just make sure you’re putting the amount of water that’s right for the amount you’re going to eat." —Buchii
Get it from Amazon for $16.75.
3. A flexible silicone spoon actually designed with a genius feature — it has a tablespoon measure BUILT right into it so you don't have to grab yet another utensil when the recipe says to add one tablespoon of oil again.
It's made to be heat resistant up to 600°.
Promising review: "Seriously, I love this spoon! I’m considering buying another, it’s that great. It scrapes, it stirs, and I can even use it to measure oil for the pan. It’s stiff enough to scrape pasta off the bottom of a pan, works as well as a spatula to clean off the inside of containers and really get every drop, and goes in the dishwasher too! It’s truly perfect." —emschwar
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four colors).
4. A peeler made specifically with a swiveling double blade to make peeling tough-skinned fruits and veggies so easy you won't have to give up on the recipe, or worse, hurt yourself while trying to do it with a knife.
5. A Beast Blender so you can ~whip~ up smoothies, soups, sauces, and more in minutes. This beaut of an appliance is both quiet *and* powerful, so you'll be done and ready to enjoy your food in no time.
Promising review: "I make smoothies every morning, and have for many years. I have been through so many blenders, from Bullet to Vitamix and everything in between. This is hands down my favorite blender yet! It is so quiet! I had to walk away when blending with Nutribullet because it would hurt my ears. No more! It is quiet, but inside it is blending like a beast! Just one minute and everything is perfectly blended. Even the greens are micronized in there, unlike other blenders that would leave larger pieces of kale or spinach behind. To top it off, it is a beautiful design, so I am happy to give it real estate on my countertop!" —Allison G
Get it from our Goodful shop for $165 (available in three colors).
6. A Kochblume spill stopper you can put on top of your pot and then walk away knowing that the water won't overflow onto the stove whenever it finally decides to boil.
Promising review: "Wow wow wow, I have no words to describe how great this product is. I'm a mom with a large family who cooks and bakes all the time, and there is never a time that something doesn't spill over even when standing and watching the pot. With this, life has just gotten easy. I think I'm throwing out all my pot covers after using this." —Rackel
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in three colors).
7. A microwave rice and quinoa cooker to take the task of making your grain on the stove (that takes approximately 20 minutes) and turn it into a super-simple step in your dinner-making plans. The bowl is designed to stop water from overflowing, so you can make the base of your dinner in less time. Plus, when it's ready, you can just serve it in the bowl, and that saves yet another step.
Promising review: "We love this rice maker! Prep time in just minutes... This has saved us so much time, especially when we need dinner done quickly! The rice comes out fully cooked... In the beginning, it may take a few tries, since all microwaves are different, (setting at 800) as recommended, you'll eventually know what amount of rice goes with what amount of water, etc... I add salt to taste and a teaspoon of olive oil, and it comes out delish! When done, just turn it over on your serving plate or just serve it directly from the container... Afterward, just pop it in the dishwasher, no hard rice scraping to do. Highly recommend!" —Ani
Get it from Amazon for $27.95.
8. A lasagna trio pan with three different sections so you can make three different types of lasagna at once. If you have people with varying food allergies and likings, you'll be so thankful you don't have to spend the extra time making a different meal for each person.
Promising review: "As someone who has a child (now a teenager) who will not eat any form of cheese, this pan is amazing! I typically avoid making any food that has cheese mixed into it, but now I can make him a section without cheese, and the rest of us our regular cheesy goodness. Another benefit to this pan is how well the portions slice. One cut with the spatula gives you a perfectly formed square. Each section makes four regular-sized portions for our family." —TRU
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
9. A compact 8-in-1 spiralizer made to grate, juice, spiralize, and shred all the ingredients you need for your recipe. This one tool really can do it all and make it so you can actually enjoy a home-cooked meal, even if you don't feel like you have any time for it at all.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord says: "I recently purchased this because it was my cheapest option for making zoodles, and also because my apartment is the size of a shoebox and there was no room for anything bigger. I LOVE how easy it is to swap out the caps to do other things, too — I've started grating my own cheeses and feel very fancy. But mostly I just love that it's very safe to use (it comes with a finger guard!), super easy to figure out, very compact, and even has measurements on the inside of the cup if you're ever portioning things out for a recipe."
Promising review: "LOVE THIS. I absolutely love this. So far I've used the thicker spiralizer, two of the grater things, and then the juicer. I love how easy this makes keeping everything together. And it's sharp so it actually cuts through things without you needing to work super hard to do it. The only thing I don't love is that the spiralizers are a bit hard to clean, but I guess that's with all of them? Not sure, this is the first I've owned. But, overall I'd recommend it :)" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in three sizes).
10. An Instant Pot that just might revolutionize the way you cook because it does it all. Say goodbye to eating cereal for dinner and hello to *actual* delicious meals in a matter of minutes.
It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer all rolled into one snazzy appliance. (Check out our full review of the Instant Pot!)
Promising review: "I absolutely despise spending a lot of time in the kitchen after work. I am tired, just want to pour a glass of wine, and binge-watch Supernatural. My boyfriend can't cook to save his life, so that isn't much help either. I'd feel better eating something created out of real, edible foods rather than microwaved in a pouch with fake cheese, so I cook even when I stay over at his house. Just when I was pondering the option of breaking up and finding a man who can cook (not really), INSTANT POT HAPPENED! Dinner is done and ready to eat every time in less than an hour. Sometimes WAY less than an hour. I can't believe I survived 30 years without one! It would have been AMAZING back when I was in college! I am constantly learning new things I can whip up (sometimes trial and error, sometimes recipe books). I can throw frozen chicken breasts in it, seasoning, just hit the poultry setting, adjust the time up a bit, and boom. Super tender amazing chicken. Something about handling raw chicken makes me too disgusted to eat it once it's cooked, so being able to throw it in frozen is such a relief." —Sunahm
Get it from Amazon for $84.18+ (available in three sizes).
11. A pastry tool useful for dividing dough, chopping veggies, and even stripping herbs while you cook. And as an added bonus — there's a handy conversion chart right on the side!
Promising review: "So I was skeptical, but I bought it because I thought it was cool to have the veggie/herb stripper and its width. What I didn't consider was the angle of it, that it's not just a straight cutter. I love to cook on my cast iron skillets and it has been AMAZING scraping while I cook with my Oxo skillet spatula. It's super easy to hold, and I'm able to scrape up hashbrowns (this morning) with ease with the angle. I've also chopped onions and nuts on the cutting board when I got lazy with the knife. I don't know about you, but I get slippery lizard fingers in the kitchen. I like the feel of the textured wood that doesn't slip out of my hand, not the cold, slick metal." —I Sing to Yahuah
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer because chopping takes an absurd amount of time. Like, seriously, when I read a recipe and it says it will take 20 minutes, they're not taking my slow chopping skills into account. This gadget will ~cut~ that chopping time in half.
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "I’ve had this for a couple of months now, and it makes my life SOOOOO much easier. Anything I’ve thrown at it, it’s sliced with ease. Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, celery, carrots...EASY! I even use to chop the eggs when I make potato salad now since it’s so easy and makes perfect slices.
"What used to take me three to four mins chopping up an onion and then a face full of ruined makeup, now takes less than one minute and no makeup ruined. The blades are SHARP, definitely be careful when removing them. But the lock on the tray makes it easy and so far I haven’t hurt myself with it. Typically, I’ll use it and then rinse out the top and put it in the dishwasher. It’s been through on the top rack well over 20 times now and still looks brand new. If something ever happens to this one, I’ll be back to get another one. It saves me so much time when cooking dinner!" —Macygrey09
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
13. Or a hand-powered chopper enabling you to chop an onion in seconds. Yes, you read that right. I said S-E-C-O-N-D-S. Suddenly, your least favorite cooking activity will be your favorite because you'll be done with it in no time and can move on to actually cooking your dinner.
Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10-15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There are tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies, and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —Valjulia
Get it from Amazon for $18.18+ (available in three colors).
14. A plastic bag holder for those times when you find yourself alone in the kitchen wishing you had a couple of extra hands to help you finish meal prepping without leaving a big mess all over your counter. This will hold your plastic bags open, so you can scoop your leftover ground beef right into the bag.
Promising review: "I prep my meals a month at a time, and these make it much more convenient. These are especially helpful with raw meat, as I can use two hands while prepping the food and don't have to worry about keeping one clean to open the bag. I've also used them to portion out servings and ounces of meat when placed on a scale. They're not made of anything incredibly strong, but they're sturdy enough for full Ziploc bags of food." —Julie M
Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.99 (also available as a single and in packs of 4, 6, and 12).
15. A clip-on strainer brilliantly made to fit in any size pot or pan, so you can drain water, grease, or any other liquid without using a bulky (and hard to clean) colander.
I recently picked one of these up, and it is such a game-changer. I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it fits every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!
Promising review: "Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" —ShylohsRedShadow
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four colors).
16. And a can colander specifically designed to fit over a can so you can easily (and quickly) drain the water out without having to pull out the huge colander you've used in the past.
Promising review: "For years, I’ve been saying somebody needs to invent something to easily drain tuna. Finally, it’s here. Drains in 1-2-3. Quick, easy, and no mess. No longer do you have to deal with being sprayed or getting your hands messy. I only wish I had been smart enough to invent it myself. Who knew such a simple item would save so much time and less mess in the kitchen." —Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in two styles).