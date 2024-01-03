28 Inexpensive Things That Prove Fanciness Is An Attitude Not A Price Tag

Reviewers do mention that it's oversized, so you may want to size down if you want a closer fit.

Promising review:"The material is amazing. It is thicker and heavier than I expected, but I totally love that! I loved it so much I bought it in three colors! The dark gray, brown and the dusty pink. The online pictures don’t do justice for the colors. They are much more vibrant in person! The fit is oversized and perfect!!" —Ashley M

Get it from Forever 21 for $32.49 (originally $64.99; available in women's sizes XS-XL and in eight colors).