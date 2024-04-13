BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    28 Inexpensive Things That Prove Fanciness Is An Attitude Not A Price Tag

    Cheap products that look anything but cheap.

    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of amber soap dispensers because nothing screams "I HAVE A LOT OF MONEY" like sleek nonlabeled soap dispensers, even if you got the soap inside from CVS with your 40% off coupon.

    The bottles with black pumps on a bathroom counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are amazing soap dispensers. The amber glass is sturdy and strong, and the pump works great. They're easy to fill and they look so good on your bathroom or kitchen countertop. Highly recommend!" —Emily

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three different pump styles).

    2. A quilted zip-up jacket that looks eerily similar to a very popular jacket from a more expensive brand, but this one is about a third of the price. You'll feel bougie on a budget when you sport this coat. 

    model wearing the jacket in black
    Forever 21

    Reviewers do mention that it's oversized, so you may want to size down if you want a closer fit. 

    Promising review:"The material is amazing. It is thicker and heavier than I expected, but I totally love that! I loved it so much I bought it in three colors! The dark gray, brown and the dusty pink. The online pictures don’t do justice for the colors. They are much more vibrant in person! The fit is oversized and perfect!!" —Ashley M

    Get it from Forever 21 for $51.34 (originally $64.99; available in women's sizes XS-L and in five colors). 

    3. A flat outlet plug to help you eliminate the clutter and eyesores in the mess of cords around your plugs, because it's the small details such as these that really make a big difference in your home.

    reviewer showing a before and after of a plug coming out from behind a dresser and then being hidden with the flat outlet plug
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was very easy to install to hide all the messy wires. This is life-changing to create a nice, sleek space." —Martha Ashley

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in ten different lengths/configurations).

    4. A maxi cutout dress I'm pretty sure is guaranteed to make your confidence level shoot up the second you put this on. And when you're radiating confidence, you'll feel like a gd superstar, trust me.

    reviewer wearing the tan colored dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "10 stars. Absolute best dress I’ve purchased on Amazon! Amazing fit. Beautiful, perfect neutral. Not see-through and super comfortable. Makes me feel like a goddess. I’m in love." —T.C.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and 13 colors and lengths).

    5. gold watering can and mister you can not only use to water your plants but then leave out after you're done as a chic piece of decor. Plus, you'll never have to admit to your friends that you used to water your plants with a boring old cup. 

    reviewer showing the gold watering can next to the matching mister
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This watering can is so easy to use, and it holds a lot more water than you would think by the size. I also love the cap that comes on the end of the spout — a great way to avoid spills!! Appreciate the pretty mister that comes with it, too. Both look very nice on the shelf where I house my plants in front of a window." —MC Phillips

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three colors).

    6. Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp because nothing, and I mean nothing, screams "I'VE GOT MY LIFE TOGETHER" like showing up anywhere with a perfect cat-eye. And with this stamp, you'll be able to create it in less than one minute.

    Reviewer gif showing how to apply Eyeliner Stamp
    Reviewer photo showing results of using Eyeliner Stamp
    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Someone recommended this product for me on TikTok, I was unsure of the quality because it was such a cheap price. I have cried and swam, and this stuff doesn’t come off easy! It’s great. Not to mention it lasts a long time! I am happy with this brand." —Shay Lastowski

    Get a set of two (one for each eye) from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes).

    7. An acrylic earring stand here to give you a place to store all your earrings instead of just leaving them in a big pile on your dresser. Not only will it be super easy to find the exact pair you're looking for, but it will also serve as a piece of decor in your bedroom.

    The displays
    The Unique Display / Etsy

    The Unique Display is a small biz creating interesting ways to display and organize your jewelry from Guangzhou, China.

    Promising review: "I love these acrylic earring stands. Amazing for photographing my earring designs for my shop!" Ariel

    Get it from The Unique Display on Etsy for $33.99+ (available in two sizes and two base colors).

    8. dried floral arrangement so you have pretty flowers forever, and you don't have to keep buying new ones at the store. This is perfect for anyone who loves the look of flowers but hates the fact they have to keep buying them week after week. 

    the rustic dried arrangement in an amber vase
    Everlasting Lil Things / Etsy

    Everlasting Lil Things is a Los Angeles-based shop that turns dried wild flowers into jewelry, hair accessories, bridal bouquets, and even boutonnières. 

    Promising review: "This dried flower arrangement is absolutely perfect! It is so beautiful and everything came packaged so well. I only wish I had ordered more! I can't wait to place another order. The shop owner even wrote a handwritten card, such a special touch! Incredible shop!!! Thank you :)" —lchicken

    Get it from Everlasting Lil Things on Etsy for $31+ (also available with a vase).

    9. A wine stain-removing spray so you can enjoy your girls' nights drinking wine and watching Bachelor In Paradise without fear that someone will ruin your couch or carpet. You'll basically have Oliva Pope-level confidence because you'll know if you do spill, there will be no ~scandal~ and the spray will get the stain out, leaving no trace it was ever there.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I thought the world had ended!! RED WINE SPILLED ON AN ORIENTAL CARPET!!! The cream fringe took the brunt of the spill. The first thing I did was put white wine on it…after all isn’t that what you have heard and read? That white wine will remove red wine from whatever. Didn’t work for me. Rush to Amazon…what to do….what to do? I found several products that sounded promising. I read the reviews. So glad that this is what I chose! Worked like a dream. When it arrived the stain had been set for four days, and following the directions on the bottle, the stain instantly started to disappear. My cream-colored fringe was back. Amazing!!! My carpet is back to its beautiful self. Am I happy? So happy words can’t convey." —Pat

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in six varieties).

    10. Garage magnets meant to make your current garage door look like a fancy-schmancy carriage door without having to spend a buttload of money replacing the darn thing.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    And you can easily take them off if you move! Plus, if you really want to complete the look, you can also add some magnetic windows to the top (like the picture above shows).

    Promising review: "These faux windows are an ingenious upgrade product that added value and style to my home without breaking the bank! With an installation that takes about 30–50 seconds, I instantly improved my home's curb appeal without having to spend thousands on new garage doors. I did not cut any of the panels, but the templates included for cutting custom shapes were easy to use and understand. So far, through two harsh Minnesota winters, they have stayed right in place. I'm very happy with my purchase and would recommend these to anybody looking for a facelift for their property." —martymar

    Get a set of six magnets from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in five styles).

    11. A Diamond Dazzle Stik here to transform your ring. It doesn't matter how big your diamond is because when it's this clean and clear, it will look nicer than it ever has.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would!!! I'm a little of a fanatic when it comes to keeping my jewelry clean, especially my wedding set. I tried this product on my diamonds, Swarovski crystals, and Brighton jewelry and the results are nothing less than amazing!!! This restored one of my Swarovski rings that I have not worn in years due to the cloudy color to a sparkling brilliance just like the first day I bought it!! I cannot recommend this product enough!!! I just ordered additional wands so I don't run out!!! Home run Amazon!" —Kristina B.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.48 (also available in a two- or three-pack or with a bundle of jewelry wipes).

    12. An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest destined to be the star of your wardrobe as you show your friends just how much of a fashionista you are. Pair it with a button-down, turtleneck, or even a long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans for a chic look that's so on-trend.

    reviewer wearing the sweater vest in the cream color
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this vest! It gives me a totally vintage look. The sweater itself is already oversized, but I wanted a looser fit, so I went a size bigger, and I am happy with how it fits. Shipping did take a long, but it was very clear at the time of purchase the expected arrival date, so that wasn’t a surprise. I'm really thinking of getting more colors!!" —Fani Giwa

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in women's sizes S–L and in five colors).

    13. A TV cord cover to disguise the cables that are visible under your wall-mounted TV. The cover will blend in with the wall and make it seem like the cords aren't there at all. And that, my friends, is fancy-people magic.

    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "This is the perfect solution for hiding a cord! It looks like it is just a part of the base board. Mine is covering a cable wire only, but I think they are big enough to hide more than one cord if needed. I didn’t cut mine, and I bought two. You can tell where the two meet if you look closely. However, I do not think anyone would notice. I can’t believe I let our cable cord sit across the floor for this long. I wish I would have found these sooner!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three sizes, packs of two, and in five colors).

    14. An oversized T-shirt and biker shorts set for a monochromatic look sure to give the Kardashians a run for their money. What's that? You don't need to spend $100 for a comfy and chic lounge outfit?!? Amazing!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reviewers recommend ordering one size up if you want a more oversized look.

    Promising review: "Wow! I honestly bought this not expecting much, and I love it so much! I got a large black set, and I thought it wouldn’t fit right because I’m in between sizes, but it fits perfectly and looks just like the picture. It even comes with a belt. So cute!." —Lauren P.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and in 26 colors and styles).

    15. A set of black foil-playing cards sure to impress your friends when you have them over for a game night. Just be sure to practice your shuffling skills to make it seem like you were an extra in Ocean's 11.

    image of reviewer holding the Joyoldelf cards fanned out in their hand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband and I have friends over occasionally to play cards at our house. So upon looking for some new cards I saw these, and I had to get them. They are so sleek and unlike any deck I've ever seen. Also, they are plastic cards! Even the case is plastic! I was surprised but happy about it. Plastic is much more durable than paper and will last longer. The holographic designs on the cards are beautiful. The back of the cards almost looks like a rainbow when the light hits them a certain way, and so does the card packaging. The front of the cards are just beyond cool. These far exceeded my expectations." —MesEHair

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in seven styles).

    16. A set of porcelain serving bowls you can use to create Instaworthy salads, bowls, or even pastas. Just be prepared for your friends to slide into your DMs and ask you where you got the beautiful bowls from. 

    model holding one pink dish with salad in it with another one holding apples in it below it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I wish I'd have bought these years ago. Having a dinner salad has always been a choice of cramming it into a bowl or having it fall off a plate. With these, that issue is solved and, as a bonus, things like pasta are much easier to serve and eat. They are very well made and heavy." —CNorris

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $25.99 (available in three colors).

    17. A set of tall jars with cork tops you'll actually want to take up your precious counter space because they will be an interesting way to hold so many different items in your kitchen. We're talking pasta, sugar, flour, even Nespresso pods — and look über stylish while doing it!

    reviewer image of the set of three jars being used to create a coffee bar
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These containers look very stylish and expensive! Close tightly. Match with different styles of kitchen fittings and dishes. Felt in love 😻 highly recommend, if you like beauty in the kitchen. 😉"  —Liudmila

    Get the set of three from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two shapes). 

    18. An underwire bodysuit giving me big Boss energy, even if you're just the boss of your own life. This style with basically any bottom is sure to be a 10/10.

    reviewer wearing the black corset bodysuit
    reviewer wearing the black bodysuit with jeans
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this bodysuit to wear to a concert and didn’t think I would ever wear it again, but I was PLEASANTLY shocked with how amazing it turned out. I have a larger bust but a smaller waist so I ordered a small, the fit was perfect. The straps adjust really well and everyone LOVED my outfit." —Hope Perkins

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors).

    19. A set of heel caps so you don't have to completely change your outfit idea when you realize the wedding you have coming up is outside — put these caps on your heel, and you'll be able to walk in the grass no problem. Everyone will be so impressed with you.

    plastic flower-shaped cap on stiletto heel keeping it from sinking into gravel
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I just tried these last weekend at an outdoor wedding with an indoor reception. They were amazing! I kept them on all night. First, I walked outside in thick grass, and the wedding photos were taken in a mushy grassy area. I didn't sink even a little bit. It was fantastic. My heels were fabulous. I then decided to leave them on for the rest of the night since they made my heels more stable and comfortable. So glad I tried them. I was showing them off to the other ladies, and everyone loved the look of them." —J L D

    Get a pair on Amazon for $11.99 (available in four sizes).

    20. A wooden egg holder because even the inside of your refrigerator deserves to look good. Plus, as an added bonus, you'll know exactly how many eggs you have left, so you won't get all excited to make cookies, only to realize the carton is empty. Isn't that just one of the worst discoveries, ever?

    the wooden holder with spots to hold 12 eggs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is an awesome little egg holder! It fit perfectly in my refrigerator door. This makes it easy to grab an egg or two at a time." —Chicken Mama

    Get it from Amazon for $17.47+ (available in two sizes).