1. A boho duvet set that'll add a soft chicness to your bedroom. Reviewers love this and say it's super soft and comfortable. OH — and one of the best features — it has a zipper to seal it, which is so much better than the typical buttons that cause the comforter to peek through.
2. An acrylic plant hanger made to fit in your windowsill so you have a place to not only store your ~growing~ collection of plants, but also display them.
Indoor Window Gardens is a family-owned small business based in South Carolina. The acrylic shelves come assembled, and you can secure them with a single fastener.
Promising review: "Not only do these shelves look amazing and give me so much more room for my plants but the customer service is amazing! I forgot to order extensions with my order so I contacted the shop and they helped me by making a special listing for the extensions. They placed them in my original order so everything came together. If you’re looking for a window shelf, this is it!!" —Jamie Miner
Get it from Indoor Window Gardens on Etsy
3. A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner pretty much guaranteed to gross you out because of all the dirt and gunk it will pull out from the furniture and upholstery in your home. Reviewers with kids (and pets) have used this to save their couches, rugs, stairs, car seats, and more.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and our toddler has turned our apartment in such a dirty place. Stains everywhere! Our sofa was in such bad condition (which we only got it two years ago) that we were thinking of getting a new one. We decided to try this, and it is a miracle worker. I’m so glad we bought this. It’s worth every penny!" —shahzad mahmood
4. A large woven basket that'll be your catch-all for all those things in your home you're not quite sure what to do with. Extra blankets? Throw them in! Dog toys? In the basket! Everything will be out of sight but not out of mind.
Promising review: "This organizing basket is just what I was looking for to store our warm winter throws in our family room. It’s absolutely beautiful! The two-tone colors match my space perfectly! The basket material is very thick and sturdy. It easily holds its shape, even when empty. I am so pleased with the quality and the craftsmanship. I will definitely look into other sizes and styles." —Sky
5. A set of space saver bags because storing your bulky winter clothes will ~suck~ less when you squeeze all the air out so they take up a wayyy smaller amount of space in your closet (or under your bed).
Promising review: "First of all, when you see 'jumbo' in the title, you better believe these things are JUMBO! These bags of limitless storage can hold just about anything fabric that you need squishing down into a manageable block. I've used these for blankets, clothes, and precious keepsakes and I feel secure in the knowledge that they are all well-protected. The plastic is thick but not stiff, so you know it's good quality." —Kimball Household
6. Or a pack of hanging vacuum bags made for compacting your puffy winter coats while keeping them on the hanger. With these, you won't have to find a new space for your coats, you can keep them in your closet yet know they'll be taking up wayyyy less space during the spring and summer months.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS SO MUCH! Every time when I straighten my closet, I am very desperate, because I can’t save more space from my closet. There are too many bulky coats and out of seasonal clothes in my closet. I needed more space to storage my clothes. After searching for solutions and finally decided that these hanging bags were my best choice. After using them, they work exactly successful. What a supreme product! It is a huge help to us when I need to store my bulky winter clothes. When you use it, I don't need to spend my time folding my clothes to pack away, just hanging the clothes on the hanging ring, and seal the sealing line by the clip. It is very easy to use. Really good quality material. No broken or leaks. Now I only use two bags to store my 10 clothes. I have much more space to store my other clothes and my closet keep so well organized. Great product for the money!" —Aaron
7. A dimmable candle warmer lamp that'll add some ambiance and scent to the room without having to remember to blow out the flame before you leave the house. Plus, the flower-like shade is a nice touch of spring that won't feel out of place in your home the rest of the year.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I was on the hunt for one of those candle warmers that look like a mug warmer that warms from the bottom but then came across this and WOW! I love this! Overall, so cute, love the settings, shopping for candles now, so much fun." —Mini
8. A favorite Baroque mirror because finding a truly stylish and beautiful mirror doesn't mean you have to go ~bar-oke~. Reviewers absolutely rave about this gem and say it's great quality for the price.
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C
9. A compact air purifier complete with a three-stage filtration system to keep the air in your home free of dust, smoke, pollen, mold, pet hair, and more. If you suffer from seasonal allergies, this can help you breathe easier and feel better in your own home.
Promising review: "This little machine really works!! I used it all spring and summer when allergies were high, and it made such a difference. Great side effect I didn't expect was it also reduced dog odor from wet dog being in the house. I am very, very pleased and would highly recommend it. I turned the light off so I can sleep when it is in my room, and the sound is very low when it is running." —Amazon Customer
10. A ceiling fixture that just screams elegance. Reviewers say it's super easy to install, which is great for anyone who wouldn't consider themselves handy.
11. Plant climbing clips to help corral your vine-y plants and so they can live their best lives. These blend in and hold the vines seamlessly so they can grow and thrive without ending up all over the counter.
Promising review: "My pothos? Thriving. My counter? Unbothered. These plant clips are it, folks. If you have small-vined or small-stem climbers, you will want these. The application and take-off process is so easy and leaves nothing behind. They’re essentially Command Strips for plants, and I love them. The clips are durable too, so I see these lasting me quite some time!" —Mary Love
