If Winter Is Throwing Off Your Vibe, Check Out These 39 Problem Solving Products

1. A small lamp that'll cast a sunset or sunrise light in the room and add some ambience without you having to go outside when the sun might not even been out.
Promising review: "I’ve had mine plugged in for over a year, and it’s still going strong! I seriously cannot love this thing more. It really gives my room a super relaxing vibe. The colors are so pretty, and the light is very vibrant. I absolutely love this and definitely recommend it." —Mørgan Jane
Get it from Amazon $14.99+ (available in two colors).
2. A faux fur hooded puffer jacket to take you to the top of a mountain — or just to a grocery store on Sunday, which is its own type of mountain.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime you can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I contemplated getting this jacket for quite some time, as I live in Wisconsin and haven't had a reliable winter jacket for a few years. I don't regret this purchase AT ALL — in fact, I'm obsessed with this jacket. The jacket covers my butt and fits nicely. It is made of excellent material, the fur on the hood is awesome (and removable) and SUPER warm." —Page
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in women's sizes XXS-3X and in eight colors).
3. A cool mist humidifier that left more than 67,400 reviewers raving about how good it is at adding moisture to dry winter air. If you deal with dry and itchy skin this time of year, this little thing will be your savior at reviving your skin and making it feel hydrated. Plus, it can also help reduce congestion when you're sick!
Reviewers also say this is great if you have eczema or other skin conditions! Read more about humidifiers and congestion at MedlinePlus.
Promising reviews: "I’m used to having extremely dry skin in the colder months so I try to have a humidifier on when I get out of the shower, or just have a very dry day. This humidifier is amazing! I feel so much more comfortable in my space with the air not sucking the moisture out of my skin! You notice the moisture right away upon turning it on! It’s easy to use, you can’t even hear it on, and easy to clean and refill! Thank you for giving me a less crusty winter season!" —Taylor B.
Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in two sizes).
4. And a humidifier tank cleaner designed to keep your humidifier free of mildew and mold for up to 30 days. It also kills 99% of odor-causing bacteria, which will keep any bad odors from arising with the steam.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE these little fish. I’ve been using them for about 2.5 years now, and I truly believe they help keep the humidifier and water cleaner. People don’t realize all the nasty mold and bacteria that can be growing in their humidifier and then released into the air in their room! I’ve noticed a huge difference in mold growth when I use these fish." —Shelly
Get it from Amazon for $5.28.
5. Sorel winter boots worth the investment because there's no reason to mess around when it comes to winter. Reviewers who live in super cold climates (we're talking Minnesota) rave about how these boots keep their feet warm, even in super cold temperatures.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime you can try before you buy!
Promising review: "These boots were comfortable the first day. They kept my feet warm, which my other cheaper boots didn't, even with wool socks on. With these boots, I only wore one pair of normal socks, and I had no cold toes! These are well worth the money!!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $128.31+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and in four colors).
6. An overflow drain cover here to solve the bath problem where you just can't seem to get the water deep enough for you to fully relax and enjoy after a long day. This cover allows you to add a couple of extra inches of water, something that reviewers say makes ALLLL the difference, especially if you're bone cold from taking your dog outside at night.
Promising review: "I received this yesterday; installed it last night. Took my first bath with it today, and boy, does it work. I did not rate whether it’s easy to remove or clean, as I haven’t done those yet, but I don’t see why either would be an issue. If you’re an avid bath-taker like I am (baths are needed sometimes to warm up during our cold Wisconsin winters) and are tired of the water level going down as quickly as you’re trying to fill it, I definitely recommend this. My only complaint is that I should’ve bought the sooner… I’ve spent years and years using strips of old rags, sponge materials, etc. to try to keep the water from seeping out (which results in smelly, moldy material), but this works like a charm." —HeartStar14
Get it on Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine colors).
7. A knit satin-lined winter beanie ingeniously made to not only keep your head warm but also protect your hair from damage and moisture loss. Say goodbye to hat hair. That will not be a problem you have in your life anymore.
Beautifully Warm is a Black family-owned business making satin-lined hats including the knit style (shown above), a backless baseball cap style, and even a kids style.
Promising review: "I purchased this last December and was skeptical, but let me tell you, it was the best purchase ever. Talk about saving my natural hair and not messing up my hairstyle. I love this cap and will be purchasing more. It's a game-changer. I wished I would have seen it sooner. Plus, it keeps my head warm. Others say it big, but it's ok cause it slouches and when I go to the salon and get my hair curled I throw it on. I live in Minnesota, so the weather does a number on our type of hair. That satin lined hat keeps my head warm and my style tight." —hlc1976
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in four colors).
8. A jar of O'Keeffe's Working Hands cream that'll work wonders on your dry, cracked hands that have seen better days since the temperature dropped below 30 degrees.
Promising review: "This hand cream is a game-changer. I spent so much money on hand creams and nothing helped my cracked/bleeding fingers until I found this. This is the only product that made a difference right after I started using it. two to three days later my fingers were almost 100% healed. Wish I had tried this earlier." —BklnMBkln
Get a 3.4-ounce jar from Amazon for $11.67.
9. A eucalyptus bundle you can hang from your shower head to add a touch of greenery and life to the room. Plus, the steam from the shower will cause it to release natural oils said to help relax the body and mind, *and* fill the room with a heavenly scent. I'm feeling calmer just thinking about that...
The bundle is handmade and comes cut, wrapped and tied with a self-adhesive hook from this small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina. They recommend replacing once a month for the best results.
Promising review: "I’ve purchased eucalyptus bundles many times from this seller. They arrive in perfect condition and smell great. I love that the little hook arrives with the new bundle. All you have to do is stick the hook in your shower and hang your bundle! We have them in all our showers, and we receive many compliments on how nice it smells!" —Jessica
Get it from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $13.49+ (available in five sizes).
10. Faux-fur trim waterproof boots that are basically the shoe equivalent of having beauty and brains because not only are they super cute, but they're also temperature-rated up to -11 degrees F. This means they'll ~stand~ up to all those epic winter adventures you have planned.
Promising review: "After trying on tens of other brands of boots, I can tell you that these ones are PERFECT! They are SUPER comfortable! I walked an average of 13,000 steps per day for 20 days on them for my Europe winter trip and my feet and back never hurt! They are warm enough for a 25-degree weather with the right socks. I haven't had the chance to try them in rain yet, but they are supposed to be water-resistant. They are true to size, and there's even enough room to wear thick or double socks without feeling too tight. And the best part, they are beautiful and fashionable." —Nordstrom Customer
Get them from Nordstrom (available in women's sizes 6–11 and in eight colors) or Cougar Shoes (available in women's sizes 6–11 and in 12 colors) for $170.
11. A heated mattress pad, which may be the thing that convinces you to never leave your bed again. The queen and king sizes have dual controls, meaning you and your partner don't have to agree on the same level of warmth every night. Talk about luxury!
The cover has 10 heat settings and an auto-off timer you can set between one and 12 hours. It's recommended for mattresses up to 15 inches deep.
Promising review: "We live in Wisconsin where it gets very cold at night. We like to crack the bedroom windows open at night because we prefer a cold room to sleep in. But this makes getting in bed with freezing cold sheets brutal. Not anymore, this mattress pad is a game changer! Turning the mattress pad on before getting in bed makes all the difference in the world; no more freezing cold sheets. The dual controls are great since I like my side warmer than my husband does his side. The controls are easy to work and see in the dark. The mattress pad is soft and comfortable; you cannot feel the wires at all. It has nice deep pockets that fit on our mattress and memory foam pad very nicely. You will need two outlets to plug into in order for the separate controls to work. One year later…we still love this mattress pad!" —Linda Stranzl
Get it from Amazon for $69.95+ (available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes).
12. A fleece thermal I'm pretty sure will become your new favorite base layer because the fabric not only wicks away moisture but also keeps you warm, no matter what you're doing throughout the day.
Promising review: "My lifting gym is primarily outdoors, so I needed some base layers to make the winter workouts more bearable. I'm very impressed with the quality, especially considering how inexpensive they are. Highly recommend!" —Elys
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and in eight colors).
13. A sunrise alarm clock, or in other words the thing that's going to help trick your brain into realizing it *is* actually time to wake up even though it is still dark outside. It slowly brightens to wake you up peacefully and without a loud alarm. You'll feel more relaxed and ready to take on whatever the day has in store for you.
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in three colors).
14. A shoe cleaning kit because you just *can't* give up on your favorite boots, even though they have def seen better days. This cleaning concentrate (that's been around since 1985) will help revive them and make them look almost as good as the day you got them. It also comes with a brush to help in the cleaning process.
Pink Miracle Store is a small business creating products to help keep your shoes clean. It can be used on washable fabrics, including leather, vinyl, nubuck, suede, canvas, cloth, and more. You should follow the instructions on the bottle. Start by getting the brush a little damp, apply two to three drops of the Pink Miracle on the brush. Then scrub your shoes and re-wet the brush as needed. When you're done, you can use a cloth to wipe away any dirt, soap, and water.
Promising review: "I bought this cleaner as a last resort because my son’s boots look so bad I thought I was going to have to buy another pair. But this cleaner is amazing!!! The boots look practically brand new. It comes with a solution and brush. Great quality for the price." —star
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
15. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer I'm pretty sure will be your favorite skincare product to help you combat the cold air. Not only is it lightweight and fragrance-free, but it's also formulated to strengthen your skin's barrier to keep it hydrated for longer than just a couple of minutes after you apply it.
Promising review: "I fell for a TikTok star’s recommendation and I’m happy I did. This is the most I’ve ever spent on a moisturizer but I will never go back! This stuff is amazing. Keeps your skin hydrated. It’s thick but doesn’t feel like it once you put it on. Worth it!" —SMN
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
16. A door draft stopper reviewers swear is a great way to stop cold air from getting into your home during the winter months. You'll feel cozier when you actually get to feel all the heat you're pumping into it.
Plus, not only will you save money on your energy bill, but you'll also stop tiny critters from crawling their way into your home.
Promising review: "The circulation in our house had a constant breeze coming in from below our back door. This product took about 10 minutes to install (cut to size, removal/replacement of our door stopper), and we have no more cold air blowing in from outside! The magic of the product is its rigidity. It is hard enough to block the strong draft we have, but it's soft enough to bend over our rug. If the stopper were very hard, it would push away the rug or force the rug to roll up or buckle. For us, this product is a perfect solution to our draft issue." —Wuzaaap
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).
17. Or a weatherproofing strip you can place all around the door if you feel cold air coming in from all the small spaces. Plus, it also works at blocking out surrounding noise, like when the plow shows up at 4 a.m. with a "beep beep beep".
Applying this during extreme weather temperatures can make the adhesive not stick as well, so it's recommended to apply it when it's between 55–104 degrees F. If you do want to apply it when it's between 45–54 degrees F, you can use a hair dryer to warm the tap and surface for better application.
Promising review: "So, I bought a house last year in the summer, whoot whoot! I live in Minnesota so baby, the winter was coming! My house is older and big, so I kept feeling drafts but couldn't figure out why. And then I discovered, the space around my front door needed to be sealed. I bought this and voila! Once I sealed my door, I was able to turn my heat down a bit and be comfortable in my front room! This was an inexpensive and quick fix. I have a ton of the stripping left by the way." —Myshia Moore
Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in two sizes and four colors).