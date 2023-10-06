33 Highly-Rated Shoes That Are So Comfortable, Your Cost Per Wear Will Be Almost $0

The company recommends ordering you "boot size", which is a half size lager than your "normal size."

Promising review: "I recommend these boots to everyone and get compliments on them often. I’ve worn these for full days of walking, and they’re pretty comfortable. They also hold up really nicely and still look like new, even after about a year of wearing them. Best of all, they go with everything." —Emma

Get them from Amazon for $160 (available in sizes 5-11 and in nine colors and fabrics).