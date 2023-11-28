27 Highly-Rated Shoes That Are So Comfortable, Your Cost Per Wear Will Be Almost $0

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A pair of Chelsea Boots worth the investment because they'll pair well with basically everything in your closet. So much so that you may just wear them every single day in the fall through winter.
The company recommends ordering you "boot size", which is a half size lager than your "normal size."
Promising review: "I recommend these boots to everyone and get compliments on them often. I’ve worn these for full days of walking, and they’re pretty comfortable. They also hold up really nicely and still look like new, even after about a year of wearing them. Best of all, they go with everything." —Emma
Get them from Amazon for $160 (available in sizes 5-11 and in nine colors and fabrics).
2. Madewell court sneakers reviewers cannot stop raving about the comfort, quality, and cuteness of the shoes. Not to mention the versatility. If you're looking for a staple sneaker without a visible logo — add these to your cart asap.
3. Floral cut-out ballet flats ideal for those days when you just don't feel like wearing sandals (or dress codes mean you can't) because the flowers are actually cut-outs, which means your feet will be able to breathe. Plus, they're durable, flexible, and oh-so cute!
Promising review: "These fit like a dream! So comfortable and stylish. Love them and will probably by another pair in another color." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in nine colors).
4. A pair of block heels you should probably just keep in your closet so you can wear them for every wedding, bridal shower, or engagement party that calls for a nice shoe that'll be comfortable to stand in for hours on end.
5. Slip-on sneakers that'll make you wonder what all the ~camo-tion~ is about, because your friends will be asking where you got these chic shoes you're basically living in.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime you can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I love this shoe. I have had numerous comments about where did I get them and how cute they are. They are comfortable and very stylish. I like the worn-out look, so these are just what I like!! I've been wearing them with shorts, but I think they'll look great with jeans. They are very casual shoes but still cute." —debbie L.
Get them from Amazon for $22.50+ (available in sizes 6–11, wide sizes and in 81 colors and patterns).
6. Rothy's flats I'll get straight to the ~point~ about — these knit shoes are super comfortable and cute and will add a pop of color to any outfit. And with more than 27,000 reviews, I can almost guarantee these will quickly become a favorite.
7. Lucky Brand ankle boots you'll feel so ~lucky~ to have in your closet (and life) for years because these babies were made to never go out of style.
BuzzFeed shopping editor Heather Braga says: "I have these boots in both black and toffee — I'm actually obsessed. They are my favorite shoes right now because I can wear them through the fall, winter, and early spring. They look fantastic with jeans and adorable with tights. They have just enough heel to create the look of heeled booties without the discomfort of walking around in heels. Basically, they're amazing and everyone should buy them. K, thanks. You can check out my full review on them here (#6)."
Promising review: "Extremely comfortable. I have worn these the past two days since they arrived, and my feet are happy. I am a consistent size 7.5, but I ordered an 8 based on other reviews. The 8 fits perfectly wearing thin/normal socks. Dropped some water on my shoes accidentally, and it beaded right up, so I think these will do well in the rain. I'll be wearing these on a trip to Europe and am excited to have shoes that will be both stylish and comfortable for lots of walking." —Cristina
Get them from Amazon for $100.17+ (available in sizes 5–13 and wide widths, and 56 colors and fabric styles).
8. Cutout mules designed to be a more sophisticated take on a flat that doesn't let the comfort ~slide~.
Zou Xou Shoes is a Black woman-owned business that has been creating handcrafted shoes by Argentinian shoemakers since 2015. The styles are easy and classic so they can be worn for years. These mules are handmade to order in European sizes, and they suggest sizing up. So, if you wear a US 8, choose a 39.
Promising review: "These shoes are great! The leather is soft and comfortable — no breaking in necessary." —Eileen chao
Get them from Zou Xou Shoes on Etsy for $254 (available in European sizes 36-42).
9. A pair of mesh sneakers reviewers say are comfy enough to run, walk, or even stand in all day long. The funky colors also mean you will for sure get compliments on them.
10. Over-the-knee boots specifically designed with an extra wide width and wide calf, which is great for anyone who has always wanted tall boots but can never find a pair that works. There's also an adjustable back tie to ensure it fits exactly right.
Promising review: "These are comfortable and go with everything! Soft, roomy, and true to fit! Great price! These are my favorite boots! Stay up nicely, and I love the tie-up cross over back at the top" —GREENSLEEVES
Get them from Torrid for $23.99+ (originally $89.90; available in sizes 6–13 and in two colors).
11. A pair of Rainbow Wave sneakers your arches will be thanking you for purchasing because they are not only colorful and fun, but they also have Ortholite insoles.
Promising review: "I could not adore these sneakers more! They're comfortable and look so well made. I was tired of the same plain tennis shoes and wanted something that would make me smile when I put them on — my new Soludos do the trick every time. They are well worth the shoe investment! (Also easy to find LOTS of cute coordinating shirts!)" —Erin R.
Get them from Amazon for $128.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in two colors) or from Soludos for $149 (available in sizes 5–11 and in two colors).
12. Doc Marten combat boots so reliable, you can wear them through rain, sleet, and even snow without compromising your style.
Promising review: "I'm in love. I'm never buying another brand of combat boots again. I'd been hesitant to buy Docs because of the price, but these were absolutely worth it. They have excellent support (comfortable enough to wear for eight-hour shifts on my feet), and they're grippy enough to handle snow, sleet, and New England winters. I tend to wear my shoes to death, but I've been wearing these pretty much daily for four months, and they're holding up well." —R
Get them from Amazon for $129.31+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in seven colors).
13. A slip-on flat actually designed with a supportive insole made to hug your arches so you can walk and stand in these babies all day with no problems at all.
Promising review: "I'm in love with these shoes! I’ve had these for three months, and they are my favorite! First, they are extremely comfortable even without socks. They are extremely versatile and can be dressed up or used as just slip-ons to go grab the mail. Timeless look. Easy to put on." —Ev
Get them from Amazon or Vionic for $129.95 (available in sizes 5–11, wide and in 13 colors and fabrics).
14. Rhinestone-pointed slip-on mules you better keep somewhere safe when you're not wearing them because Cinderella might try and steal them from you (especially when she realizes they're SO much more comfortable than her glass slippers).
Promising review: "These mules are one of the best I have purchased at a good price. They are so beautiful. They are comfortable, and I can wear them for 8 hours without any problem on my feet. I will use them in Paris. It feels like you are just wearing house slippers. I bought another pair." —CA buyer
Get them from Amazon for $20.29+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and in 10 colors and patterns).
15. Everlane flats designed to mold to your feet the more you wear them so eventually, it will basically feel like you're not wearing any shoes at all.
16. Or a ballet flat if you're looking for something a bit more budget-friendly. With more than 27,000 5-star reviews backing up this classic style, you know these will soon become a closet staple. And since they have so many color options, you may just want to add a couple to your cart right now.
Promising review: "These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned (and believe me, I've tried a lot of them). These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire. I will be purchasing these in every color!" —Casey
Get it from Amazon for $23.80+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and in 24 colors).