37 Fun Products Under $10 That’ll Still Leave You With Room In Your Budget To Buy Essentials

1. A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks resembling the uber-popular Laneige lip mask. You can either use them all yourself or even split them up between friends so you can all have soft and moisturized lips.
Promising review: "This is the most moisturizing lip treatment in the market. When my lips started getting dry I was thinking of buying the Laneige lip mask, but it’s soooo expensive. This is a fraction of the cost and feels just the same. Very good product." —Riya
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in five combos).
2. A magnetic cloud key holder so you can place your keys on it when you arrive home and know exactly where to find them when it's time to leave again.
Promising review: "This is one of the most useful purchases I've ever made on Amazon. I use it every single day to hang my keys. I've had it for at least half a year now it seems. It hasn't lost any magnetism, and it holds my car keys, remote start, USB, rewards/gift cards, house and work keys, etc. I'm in love. It's one of the best purchases I've made." —Makenah
Get it from Amazon for $7.48.
3. A temporary tattoo people will probably just assume is real...until you swap it out for a new design next week.
Tattoorary is a small woman-owned business specializing in beautiful vintage- and boho-inspired temporary tattoos. The tattoos are designed to last for two days up to a week.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I waited for ages to get them, and I wish I'd done it much sooner because I've had such a blast mixing and matching them as a fun quarantine distraction! They transfer beautifully with warm water and look like legitimate tattoos (my neighbor truly thought I'd gotten some great ink), and are so easy and gentle to remove with a light scrub in the shower."
Get them from Tattoorary on Etsy: the vintage floral tattoo for $7.99, and the little birds tattoo for $2.99.
4. A corduroy cosmetic bag for a ~happy~ place to store any essentials you want to have with you. Reviewers love the size and say it's roomy enough to fit all their makeup, even brushes.
5. A set of little sprout bookmarks you can ~plant~ into your current read so you know exactly where you left off.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these bookmarks! Even though they are pretty small, they stay in the book, either opened or closed. They are really soft and rubbery, so they won't crack or break very easily. I can foresee these lasting for a long time. Since they come in a package of six, I can not only have one for my book for reading, but I can place these in the pertinent chapters that I am studying in my textbooks as well. They really come in handy for that! These cute, little sprouts were a great treat for the little that I spent on them!" —Aimée le Huitième
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $6.70.
6. An absolutely beautiful custom resin flower keychain to add a touch of glam to your keys, so much so that you might think you're about to unlock Buckingham Palace.
Born Gold Crafts is a small business located in Oakhill, United Kingdon creating resin keychains, jewelry, buttons, and more.
Promising review: "This is an absolutely gorgeous key ring, I’m delighted and will be ordering more! Thank you!" —kateszostak
Get it from Born Gold Crafts on Etsy for $7.97 (available in 26 letters and seven colors).
7. A pair of rainbow drip candles that seemingly look like regular candles, until you start burning them and colorful rainbow wax emerges. You can stick them to the top of a wine bottle, and then after it's done burning, you'll have a cool piece of home decor. Guests will probably "oooh" and "ahhh" when they see it.
8. A book tracker bookmark made with spaces you can color in and then add the title of the book you finish, so you can have a visual representation of all the books you've read. And since you can keep it in your current read, you won't have to do the dreaded dog ears anymore.
Artist Abbie has been creating the 'book tracker bookmark' and other book-inspired art and more from Bath, England, since 2018. The bookmark has 50 book spines on it.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my bookmark! So, so cute! I already made a start coloring in the books and writing the names on the spines!" —Chloe
Get it from Britishbookart on Etsy for $3.29.
9. A rose-shaped ice mold so you can create your own fancy cocktail at home without having to pay those fancy bar prices. Reviewers also use this to freeze coffee and juice to add to their morning beverages without watering them down. Genius!
Promising review: "I love this mold. I've only used it for ice and have had no issues. The built-in funnels make them so easy to fill. Once it's frozen solid, I have had no issues removing them. I have had no problems fitting them in my tumblers, and they spark joy. Worth it." —Tay
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
10. A plug-in color-changing mushroom light just perfect for adding a touch of cottagecore to your bedroom. *And* it will light the way when you wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
11. Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush because, yes, you've probably seen everyone raving about Glossier's Cloud Paint, but spending $20 on a tube just isn't always feasible (especially in this economy). This has a water-based formula and will give you a nice touch of color on your cheeks when you apply a dot or two. And nobody will be able to tell the difference.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan, so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"
Promising review: "This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in six shades).
12. A Golden Girls-inspired dishwasher magnet so your roommate (or partner) will ~thank you for being a friend~ by letting them know they shouldn't put the dirty dishes into the clean dishwasher.
Red Swan Gift Shop is a woman-owned small business creating witty pins, decals, greeting cards, and more from Lakeland, Florida since 2017.
Get it from The Red Swan Gift Shop for $7.95.