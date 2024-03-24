If You'd Call Yourself An Expert Traveler, You Should Have These 41 Products Pack In Your Bag

1. A set of compression packing cubes perfect for anyone who tends to overpack (🙋♀️) because it condenses the clothes down by removing the extra air to take up less space in your luggage. Essentially, if you took a packing cube and a vacuum bag and meshed them together, you'd have this genius product. Now excuse me while I go add these to my cart...
Promising review: "I love these! They are a great substitute for a vacuum bag. I am a chronic over-packer and always have trouble fitting everything I need/want in my luggage. I was able to pack everything I needed for a 4-day trip into a personal item, with space to spare, because of these bags. I would absolutely recommend these to anyone trying to save some space in their luggage!" —Amanda Bouton
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 29 colors and size options).
2. Or a set of vacuum storage bags if you're looking to squeeeeze as much into your bag as humanly possible. These bags can increase your storage space but up to 80%. It's especially great if you're traveling to a cold climate where you need to pack a bunch of bulky sweaters and coats.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jasmin Sandal says: "I swear by these bad boys not only for general storage purposes but also if I know I'm going to be traveling for an extended period of time. Plus, the satisfaction is indeed guaranteed because when you see those chunky layers flatten into a pancake...it's just *chef's kiss*."
Promising review: "These Spacesaver vacuum bags are awesome! With having a lot of luggage to take with me on international flights, every inch of space counts, and seeing your clothing and other materials reduced by 80% makes these bags a wonderful and necessary purchase. Two thumbs up, I highly recommend this product!" —Thomas G Wintringham
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $19. 99+ (available in six sizes as well as other multipacks).
3. A portable door lock, a must-have for anyone who travels alone or just wants some extra comfort (while traveling or at home). It's super easy to install and remove, fits in almost all doors, and is small enough to stash in a bag.
Note: This can get flagged with going through security, so you may want to put it in an easily accessible place in your checked bag to be safe.
Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and usually take a lot of measures for extra security, such as keeping the luggage roller in my room all week and rolling it in front of the door. It was large and cumbersome, but with this gadget, it's great! You can use it on almost any door and works better than the makeshift 'fork' one. Frequent traveler or not, this item offers peace of mind which can prove invaluable while away from home. (I can even use it on my door at my house!)" —Deactivated
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in a two- or four-pack).
4. An LED reading light you can wear around your neck instead of switching on your overhead seat light. Now, you won't disturb your travel buddies with your "I'll try to get some sleep after I finish this chapter...or five" lifestyle.
Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with this light. I use it for reading in bed and when I travel. It's comfortable, has multiple settings, is easy to use, and the battery stays charged for a long time. You can turn on either one or both sides of the light and its flexibility allows the light to be adjusted easily. I highly recommend this light for reading in bed, for outdoor walking at night, and for doing close work that requires good lighting." —Jean G
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in eight colors).
5. A clear toiletries case made to be the same size as a quart-sized plastic bag so you have a much chicer (and nicer) way to store your liquids in your carry-on bag. Plus, you can quickly check to make sure you packed your mascara.
Truffle is a women-owned small business that specializes in bags and accessories that are TSA approved or stadium approved.
Promising review: "I travel for work quite a bit and love to add this to my travel uniform. It’s hard being away from the comforts of home, but when the things you travel with are of the best quality and offer practicality, it can feel special. If you like quality, don’t hesitate! No more plastic bags for me! ;)" —SOFÍA J.
Get it from Truffle for $75+ (available in four sizes and eight colors).
6. A Hairbrella small enough to fold up and keep in your bag because you never know what the weather is going to do when you're on vacation. One minute it's sunny and the next it's down pouring. The satin-lined hat will protect your hair against snow, humidity, wind, and anything else Mother Nature decides to send your way.
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that has been creating fashionable hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather since 2016.
Promising review: "I traveled to London last month with a raincoat that did not have a hood, and I wanted something that would protect my head/hair/blowout without lugging an umbrella. This definitely did the trick. Two of the three days were rainy (some quite heavy) and my hair stayed totally dry. It stows nicely, too. I'm still learning how to adjust it while it's on my head (easier to adjust first and then put it on). Also, when I do have it tightened/pulled to the right place, the loop/slack from where I adjusted it sort of sticks out and gets in my peripheral vision. I wish the adjustment/clasp was on less prominent. But, all in all, this is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their blowout fresh in the rain." —Miss Information
Get it from Amazon for $39 (available in nine colors).
7. Or a portable rain hood you can wear with any jacket so you don't have to try and pack both your cute and practical jackets when you're tight on space.
All it is is a hood attached to a vest you wear under *any* jacket to protect yourself (and your hair) from whatever the weather has planned.
Promising review: "LOVE this hood! I've been looking for something like this for a long time - what a great idea!! Most of my coats and jackets don't have a hood, and this is the best way to keep my hair dry when wearing them. My hair frizzes like crazy if even one drop of rain hits it (or fog or wind) so this is definitely a must-have for my wardrobe and life. I really like the way it looks too - like wearing a hoodie under a jacket but it's not bulky or hot. I can throw it in my purse or pocket and it's there to keep my hair just the way I like it. Love it, love it, love it!!!" —Terry Thornburgh
Get it from Amazon for $29 (available in two sizes).
8. An external battery that's powerful enough to charge your phone up to three times before it needs to be charged itself. Now that's convenient when you're out and about all day using your phone as a camera to capture all the memories.
Promising review: "This is an amazing rapid power charger! It charges an iPad faster than plugging it into AC, even while using it! The size is very manageable — about the size of a deck of cards. I travel frequently, and I'm not always near a power source. I just make sure to charge the Anker each evening and then none of my devices will be without power during the day. I was so happy with it, I purchased two more — one for my husband and one for my sister who can't seem to remember to keep her devices charged." —Cathy K
Get it from Amazon for $16.98.
9. An anti-blister balm for when you're in a ~pinch~ and want to make sure that you don't get blisters from walking all day.
Promising review: "I purchased two of these for our one-week Disney World trip. I knew I’d be walking around A LOT, and my feet aren’t used to the many miles of walking a day in the hot and humid environment, so I didn’t want to be uncomfortable. I'm happy to say I put it on once in the morning, slipped on some socks and comfy shoes, and I didn’t get one blister or issue with my feet! I wish I knew about this a long time ago!" —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (also available as a bundle).
10. And some anti-chafe balm to protect your inner thighs (or any other part of your body, really) from excessive rubbing while you're out on your adventure.
Promising review: "I was in Arizona during a continuing 100+ heat wave on a vacay tour. I didn’t use it the first day and ended up with rubbed thighs due to rough seams on shorts and excessive heat. I then used this everyday without additional rubbing rash. This stuff is awesome!!!! I will not leave home again on travel without it. It was not wet or tacky, just glides very nicely. It held up in 113-degree heat. Without it, it would have been a very different vacation. Thank you for making this product!!!!" —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in seven sizes and packs).
11. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger with spaces to charge your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch at the same time. It folds up small, which makes it super easy to travel with. You'll be able to leave the mess of cables behind and truly ~unwind~ on your vacay.
Promising review: "Such a great idea! It replaces a big USB brick and cables. What a great product this is. I typically carry a big USB charger brick and a bunch of cables to charge my devices when I travel. Not anymore. I just bring this, and it charges my phone, watch, and AirPods. Bonus: You don't need to buy an Apple Watch charging cable to make this work like pretty much any other Apple Watch charging stand." —Sam Dowd
Get it from Amazon for $28.88+ (available in nine colors).
12. Silicone earplugs designed to reduce the pressure in your ears because sometimes you can't avoid getting an ~earful~ when the plane is taking off (and from the woman sitting next to you).
Earplanes is a small business creating earplugs for flying for all — there's even a style made specifically for kids!
Promising review: "This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $25.95 (also available in four other pack sizes).