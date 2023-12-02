68 Cool TikTok Finds That You'll Want To Gift This Year

1. A plush blanket reviewers swear is super similar to the Barefoot Dreams one that everyone raves about. The giftee will be able to get cozy under this ridiculously soft blanket, and you only have to spend a fraction of the price. Score!
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok, and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now, and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 16 styles and three sizes).
2. A Lego flower bouquet bound to bring a smile to their face because not only will it be fun to put together, but then they'll have a super fun bouquet that won't die after a week. How cool is that?
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Our four sons grew up building and playing with Legos, and I’ve bought countless Lego kits in more recent years as gifts for our grandsons who also simply adore building Lego creations. Now, I, in my mid 60s, know why! I came across the 'adult' botanical sets, bought the orchid for myself, and immediately discovered just how relaxing and enjoyable building a set can be. The completed orchid is truly beautiful. Lots of compliments on it. I bought this set next and I have to say, I think I enjoyed constructing the bouquet even a bit more, simply due to the variety of the flowers and colors. The finished bouquet is sooo cheerful and…gorgeous! Plastic! Lego! And, yes, gorgeous! New hobby! Bonus; my grandsons think it’s pretty neat that Nana now loves building Lego, too!" —Carol
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
3. A toothbrush holder and dispenser here to clean up their counter *and* make it easier for kids (and adults alike) to get toothpaste on the brush.
This includes a toothpaste dispenser (that'll squeeze out every last ounce!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes.
Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. I would definitely recommend for a family or kids' bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, Q-tips, or flossers." —Sariyah J
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
4. A Simple Modern tumbler many reviewers love more than the viral Stanley cup (which is also more expensive). Not only is this cup super minimalist and pretty, but it also has double-wall insulation and a leak-resistant straw and will help keep the giftee hydrated all day long.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I had been seeing this tumbler all over TikTok and Instagram and had heard so many reviews, and I definitely see why everyone loves this tumbler. It’s my first day using it, and I filled it up at around 3:30 p.m. before work. It’s currently 9:21 p.m., and my drink is still ice cold like I just filled it. This is a game changer, and I’ll be taking it with me everywhere now." —Paige Hill
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 40 colors and designs). Also available in a style without the handle!
5. A heated eye massager reviewers swear by to help with everything from migraines, headaches, eye strain, dry eyes, and even insomnia. And it may look simple, but this genius device has five different massage modes, a 15-minute timer, and even Bluetooth capabilities so they can play some soothing music as they relax.
Read more about how temperature therapy can help — including how applying heat during the start of a migraine can help relax tense muscles, while cold compresses can have a numbing effect, which may dull pain — at Mayo Clinic. And learn more about how reducing light can lessen migraine pain at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos, and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though the price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is topnotch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse, and this technology has helped me get through the night easily. 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $48.99+ (available in three colors).
6. A silicone popcorn maker they can just fill with kernels, ~pop~ in the microwave, and end up with delicious popcorn in minutes. Their movie nights will never be the same!
I've been using a similar one for years, and I still swear by it. It's so much cheaper than buying microwave popcorn all the time. It's super easy to use and makes delicious popcorn in minutes. Plus, it's collapsible, so it won't take up a lot of room in your cabinet. You *can* use it as its own bowl, but it's usually pretty hot after coming out of the microwave, so I usually just transfer to another bowl so I don't have to wait for it to cool.
Promising reviews: "I saw this in TikTok, and yep, it was well worth it." —melissa
"Absolutely amazing! I am throwing out my old popcorn maker because there is no need for it anymore. I cannot believe how easy it was to make perfect popcorn and use the same bowl to eat it out of. I've already told all of my friends to buy this!" —Cindy Suy
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 20 colors).
7. A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic that'll turn basically anywhere into a party. All they have to do is sync it with a nearby speaker, and they'll be able to belt their lil' heart out when they need it most.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "You don't understand, TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+-year-old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his Xbox microphone. This is a must-have product." —Zane A. Undercoffer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 15 colors).
8. A reusable cleaning ball designed to pick up all the crumbs and dust that have made a home in the bottom of their bag. Inside the cage is a sticky ball that grabs all those little suckers easily. And when it's full, all they have to do is remove the sticky ball and rinse it with water.
Promising review: "Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." —Wenhether
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors and as a pack of three).
9. A disco ball planter reviewers swear brings them an immense amount of happiness because not only does it look cool hanging around, but it also adds sparkles to the room when light hits it.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party. :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil
Get it from Amazon for $29.97.