These 39 Inexpensive Products Are Great For Anyone Who Has Champagne Taste On A Beer Budget

This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.

Promising review: "I’ve always wanted one of these alarm clocks! It works so great! A much more peaceful way to wake up for sure, if you’re a heavy sleeper this may not work for you, but as someone who easily wakes up to light, it is great! Wayyyy cheaper than the Hatch one and does the exact same thing!" —Hannah

Get it from Amazon for $32.88+ (available in three colors).