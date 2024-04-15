1. A set of square wineglasses with such a modern and elegant look you may have spotted a similar version the last time you were at Crate and Barrel 👀. Plus, reviewers say these are MORE durable than others. And I can't guarantee it, but I'm *pretty* sure these glasses will make your $5 bottle of wine taste a liiiiiittle bit better.
Promising review: "We've had four of these glasses for over six months now and finally just added four more to our collection. These glasses are SO CHIC and are very similar to ones sold at Crate & Barrel but are MUCH more durable. Unlike the C&B glasses, you can cheers without feeling like the glasses will break. In fact, they've tipped over in the sink a few times and are still intact. They dry beautifully, sparkle after the dishwasher and we get so many compliments on them. I love them!" —Katie B
Get a set of four from Amazon for $37.98 (also available in a set of two)
2. A crewneck sweater if you don't want to drop $100+ on the very popular tunic from a more expensive brand that everyone raves about. Plus, the oversized fit means this sweater looks just as cute with leggings and boots as it does with bike shorts, making it an incredibly versatile piece you can wear all year long.
Promising review: "I love this sweater, I’m tempted to buy it in 2–3 more colors! I think it’s a great, more affordable option if you like the sweater that all the influencers seem to wear. It’s perfect for jeans or leggings, but if you want a little more butt coverage or more of an oversized fit, then I would go one size up." —Marisa Bailey
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and in 24 colors and styles).
3. Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush because, yes, you've probably been wanting to try Glossier's Cloud Paint, but spending $20 on a tube just isn't always feasible (especially in this economy). This has a water-based formula and will give you a nice touch of color on your cheeks when you apply a dot or two. And nobody will be able to tell the difference.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan, so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"
Promising review: "This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in six shades).
4. A Renpho percussion massager you can use to give yourself a great deep-muscle treatment that is said to increase blood flow to support the body's recovery process. It comes with five different heads and speeds, so you can use it all over your body. If you've been eying the TheraGun, you may want to add this to your cart instead.
Promising review: "We had a Theragun, and the lowest setting was so rough. Rarely used it. The Renpho massager is so much nicer, and we use it all the time! The changeable knobs are wonderful to target different areas. The handle has a really nice feel to its size and material. We have had it for over a month, and it still has three out of four charge bars. We use it every few days for 5-15min. Love the case too! Really such a great buy." —Murphtime
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in three versions).
5. A milk frother to transform your boring old coffee into something straight out of a coffee shop. There's no need to invest in the Nespresso Aeroccino when this will ~whip~ up milk even better. Get ready for a frothy and delicious coffee every morning.
Promising reviews: "I was worried it wouldn’t work well, since we got it pretty cheap on sale, but it works so well, better then our Nespresso frother!" —Janelle
"A MUST-have. All of my friends and family had this so naturally I had to get one and I am obsessed. Makes every homemade coffee taste like you went out and bought one. Very affordable and worth every penny. I love that is comes with a cute holder for it." —Kayla Dillinger
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 50 colors).
6. A pair of noise-cancelling on-ear headphones perfect for anyone who has been lusting over the fancy-smancy AirPod Max one but who just doesn't have an extra $500 to spend. 😵💫 These not only look similar, but they have a great battery life and sound quality, have three noise modes (noise-canceling, transparent, and normal), and they're designed to fit comfortably over your ears.
Promising reviews: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the Airmax Pros! I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
"These headphones are one of the best purchases I could’ve made. For starters, the presentation of the headphones is amazing. It comes in a silky oval-shaped bag, with a couple of options for audio input. In terms of video/audio, they are IN-SYNC! The girls that get it get it. Some headphones tend to have a delay, but these do not! When on the highest volume, they are pretty easy on the ears. Not only this, but I’ve been fascinated by the longevity of the battery life. I’ve used these headphones for about 4–5 hours consecutively over a matter of days and still have over 50% battery life. These are, by far, the best headphones I’ve had, and would recommend to everyone." —Ken
Get them from Amazon for $66.99+ (available in silver and black).
7. A Simple Modern tumbler many reviewers love more than the viral Stanley cup (which is also more expensive). Not only is this cup super minimalist and pretty, but it also has double-wall insulation and a leak-resistant straw and will help keep you hydrated all day long.
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two sizes and 29 colors). Also available in a style without the handle!
8. Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein treatment made with soy protein, allantoin, and ceramide 3. It works like a mask to revive your dry hair and give your strands the boost they need after you've used too much heat on them. Many reviewers say this is comparable (or even better) than the pricey Olaplex No.3..
It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.
Promising review: "I have continuously been hearing about this product and decided to finally give it a try. I am a religious user of Olaplex and spend lots of money on it because I have thick hair that’s down my back. I ordered this and used it once, and it’s literally SOO GOOD. It’s the same thing as Olaplex for a fraction of the price! It left my hair feeling softer and less frizzy, and it even felt stronger! Give this a shot, it DOES NOT disappoint. Just make sure you follow the directions and use it on damp hair not soaking wet hair so you can see the full results." —natasha
Get it from Amazon for $8.45.
9. A ceramic essential oil diffuser I had to do a double-take when I first saw it because I seriously thought it was the Vitruvi one. Reviewers love this one because it's easy to use, looks super nice, and — oh yeah — it's so much cheaper.
Promising reviews: "I was looking at getting the Vitruvi diffuser but stumbled across this. I’m so happy I did! This is incredible quality for half the price!" —Amazon Customer
"I like everything about this diffuser. It is pretty to look at, has a ceramic top, works well (I can actually see the vapor across the room), and you can smell the oil even in a large room. I am happy I found this diffuser." —jenny r
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in seven colors).
10. A set of makeup sponges that cost a fraction of all the other well-known brands on the market. And reviewers confirm these sponges hold up and work just as well (or even better) than Beauty Blender and Real Technique ones. They work overtime to give you expert-level blending and coverage when applying foundation, BB cream, powder, and even concealer. Pro tip: try using them while wet for even smoother coverage.
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years, and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge, and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use, and these hold up very well and are much better than the RT. I'm very happy with my purchase and the price. I will definitely continue to buy." —chris
Get a set of five from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in seven color combinations).