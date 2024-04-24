33 Bathing Suits To Snag ASAP, So You’re Prepared For Pool Season

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A one-shoulder high-waisted bikini that comes in many color-block styles to help you ~block~ out the inner voice telling you that you don't need another swimsuit. At this inexpensive price, you always need another fun style for summer.
Promising review: "I don’t leave reviews, like ever, but this is the best bathing suit I’ve ever bought on Amazon!!! The material is thicker than I would’ve imagined. I sometimes have trouble buying bathing suit tops that don’t give me any type of spillage, but since this bathing suit has an extra inch with the sea foam layer on the side with no strap, I don’t have any spillage at all. I’ll definitely be buying in more colors!" —gracieA
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 21 colors).
2. A half zip bikini top and booty shorts set made with fabric that's the perfect combo of stretchy, compressive, supportive, and 100% opaque. The style was created exclusively for plus-sized people to feel confident while soaking up the sun.
3. A V-neck ruffle one-piece that looks just as good with a pair of jean shorts as it does on its own, meaning you can totally wear this to a barbecue where you're not sure if there will be swimming or not and feel so chic the entire time.
Promising review: "If you are wishy-washy about this bathing suit... buy it!! I’ve been looking for a one-piece that I still felt sexy in... most I’ve tried on have been 'full coverage.' Not this one!!! It is so pretty and feminine!!! I love that the bottom is a little cheeky but not too much. And cleavage is sexy but also not over the top." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 45 colors and patterns).
4. A classic halter triangle bikini with side ties here to make you feel like a million bucks when you slip it on, even though it costs a fraction of that.
Promising review: "Bought this bikini for my vacation last week and I was not disappointed! I was trying to save a few dollars on bikinis, and I hit the jackpot with this one. The quality is unmatched. I read the reviews, read through the sizing guidelines, and watched a few TikToks on what sizing to get and I landed on a small. I used Amazon’s sizing guide and they recommended me a small, too. The bikini fit perfectly but I probably could’ve gotten away with an XS. It’s machine washable, and it did not bleed. Amazing fit, and beautiful colors. I hope you love the bikini as much as I do! :)" —JO
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 3X, and in 17 colors)
5. A rash guard tankini set great if you're headed to a tropical island and want a little more coverage because you're going to be out in the sun all day. It'll make reapplying sunscreen easier because you won't have do a section of your body.
Promising review: "I love this suit! I went to Mexico on vacation and was concerned with getting too much sun. The top was perfect, and I was expecting to hate the bottoms but they fit and looked great for my frame! Not only was this functional but super cute and I received a lot of compliments. I also did not get sunburned laying on the beach all day." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes 4–20 and in two colors).
6. A cutout style designed to look like it's a two-piece with the coordinating top and bottom colors but with the coverage of a one-piece. More than 7,900 reviewers love this suit so much that many have returned to buy it in another color!
Promising review: "This is such a cute one-piece! After having a baby recently and wanting something that still made me feel sexy yet with a sophisticated tone, this bathing suit definitely hit the nail on the head! Additionally, I love the support for your cleavage, not having you bust out the top but still accentuating 'the girls.' 🙌🏻" —Katie
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL, 18-22 Plus, and in 30 colors).
7. An adorable mock-neck short-sleeved style perfect for anyone who wants a little more coverage but still wants to feel as cute as a button. The zipper down the front as means you can show as much or as little skin as your heart desires.
Promising review: "I bought this bathing suit before I went to Costa Rica. It was very nice to have a river rafting zip lining and repelling. The zipper makes it easy to get on and off. It was very comfortable. It covered my shoulders. Didn't ride up." —Peter C.
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 17 colors).
8. A super cute triangle top and high-waisted bottom swimsuit just begging you to hit the pool ASAP. It doesn't matter if it's 60 degrees and cloudy, you need the opportunity to show this suit to the world.
Promising review: "This is the most amazing swimsuit I have ever gotten. I feel so amazing, and it is so comfortable. I got it because of TikTok and was NOT disappointed" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in sizes XL–4XL and 14 colors and patterns).
9. A one-shoulder swimsuit you can wear with your favorite wrap skirt for a look appropriate to wear to dinner because sometimes you want to stay at the pool as long as possible!
Promising review: "I'm honestly thrilled that I took a chance on this swimsuit. It holds everything in without being too tight. I love the ruching on the front and it has full seat coverage too, which is important for me since I run around and bend a lot looking after my little ones. This is the best-fitting swimsuit I've purchased in a long time!" —Applejax
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes 6–18 and in 43 colors and patterns).
10. A glam two-piece you'll definitely be feeling yourself in so much so that you'll force whoever you're with to take a photo of you because the world needs to see this suit.
Promising review: "I wish I could give this six stars! This bathing suit is an absolute must! I'm about to buy it in every color. It's so perfect! The quality feels super expensive, and the colors are vibrant and just straight-up stunning." —HoneyEyes0012
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes S–4XL, in 20 prints).
11. A high-neck one-piece actually designed with a tie in the back, meaning you can customize it to fit you perfectly. Plus, you can totally throw on a pair of jean shorts or linen pants after you're done at the pool and have a cute outfit for when you stop at the grocery store on the way home.
Promising review: "This is a perfect balance of modest and stylish, with having the tie in the back makes it more adjustable too. Love the color and stretch." —Jetty punches
Get it from Amazon for $31.49+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors and patterns).
12. A one-shoulder cutout top and mid-rise bottom reviewers swear stays in place and is comfortable, which are two very important things when it comes to swimsuits.
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. The material is very thick and high quality and honestly feels better than some bikinis I have paid over $50 for. You NEED this in your life if you are someone who wants to be cozy and confident in a mid-rise suit :)" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 29 colors and patterns).
13. A scalloped high-waisted bikini with textured fabric I have a ~feeling~ you're going to love as soon as you put it on. The back is adjustable, and reviewers love how the bottoms are a little *cheeky*. No matter if you wear this to the pool or even on vacation, you'll feel like a 10/10.
Promising review: "This bathing suit is great! I love high-waisted bottoms, that’s all I wear now. This bathing suit is super comfortable and I love the color. Will order in another color!!" —Amber DiPasquale
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in six colors).