19 Iconic Moments From "Mean Girls" That Prove That The Movie Will Always Be Fetch

Get in losers, we’re doing some "Mean Girls" rewatching!

aakritianand1
by aakritianand1

BuzzFeed Staff

Mean Girls has got to be one of the most iconic films of the early 2000s.

Paramount Pictures

Released in 2004, it is based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman. 

And if you ask us, there’s always a good reason to rewatch this cult classic.

Still unsure? Here are 19 epic moments from the film that will make you want to grab some popcorn, and watch away!

In no particular order, of course!

1. THAT Regina George introduction scene.

Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

As much as she is the prime antagonist in the film, the first time we hear about Regina George from everyone around her at school, we get the perfect idea of what she’s like.

We’re also pretty sure this inspired the introduction for Zayed Khan’s character, Lucky, in Main Hoon Na. 

2. When Regina George said…

@paramountmovies on GIPHY / Via giphy.com

We’re lying if we claim that we haven’t all said this to our friends at least once in our lives. 

3. When Amy Poehler's June was #MomGoals!

@MeanGirls on GIPHY / Via giphy.com

I lowkey want to have margaritas with her after school.

4. When Cady and The Plastics danced to "Jingle Bell Rock".

Paramount Pictures

This choreography has been the star of many sleepovers, hasn't it?

5. New word alert: Fetch!

@paramountmovies on GIPHY / Via giphy.com

We don’t think “fetch” will ever happen, but somewhere on this planet, Gretchen Wieners is still trying.

6. This legendary climax, that is now a popular meme.

Twitter: @RonanReigns
We don’t know much about maths, but when it comes to our love for Mean Girls, the limit does not exist!

7. This moment of peak comedy in the middle of a wholesome speech.

@MeanGirls on GIPHY / Via giphy.com

Damian’s purple hoodie will always be a statement piece, no contest. 

8. When we all learned the date, but not how to flirt.

@deathwishcoffee on GIPHY / Via giphy.com

Also, October 3rd is celebrated as "Mean Girls Day", so, if you’re reading this on October 3rd, it's totally a sign! 

9. Making wearing pink cool, before the Barbie movie did.

@paramountmovies on GIPHY / Via giphy.com

New additions to the wardrobe? Check!

10. This iconic line. Every single time.

Paramount Pictures

Especially when it is delivered to Regina George? Burn and a half!

11. This eye-opening speech by Tina Fey.

Paramount Pictures

Honestly, the whole re-bonding scene for the highschoolers is really delightful to watch, but this speech has the power to change minds. 

12. A contrast to the above? This classic insult.

Twitter: @MeanGirlsUni
Amanda Seyfried’s face was simply priceless in this scene.

13. This beginning of a total meltdown.

Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

If anyone knows how to exude villain energy, it’s Regina George with her (in)famous paper toss. 

Also, remember when the show Sex Education referenced this ground-breaking scene, along with many other moments from the movie? Classic!

14. Karen Smith being downright HILARIOUS!

Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

From thinking she has ESPN and mirror-writing the "K" on her chest, to her weather reporting, she’s definitely the peak of comic relief amongst The Plastics.

15. This lesson on Shakespeare.

Paramount Pictures / Via pinterest.com

How do you get more iconic than drawing direct parallels between Julius Caesar and high school girl drama?

16. The scene that made us all want to have “Candy Cane-grams” in school.

Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

“And none for Gretchen Wieners. Bye!”

17. This "Introduction to Feminism" by Gretchen Wieners.

Paramount Pictures / Via in.pinterest.com

Even for those of us who didn’t know the word “feminism” when we first watched this movie, we sure do now!

18. Regina George asking the most important question in history.

@paramountmovies on GIPHY / Via giphy.com

Toxic diet culture aside, this moment will always make us giggle. 

19. And finally, this laugh-out-loud Damian moment.

Paramount Pictures / Tenor / Via tenor.com

This will never not be funny. 

Convinced yet? Well, get in losers, we’re doing some Mean Girls rewatching!