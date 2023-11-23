Skip To Content
    Black Friday Has Started At Lululemon Which Means You Can Score Big On Activewear

    Now's the time to grab leggings, yoga mats, tennis skirts, and much more.

    Yi Yang
    by Yi Yang

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    Calling all Lululemon fans! Black Friday has officially *started* and I can hardly contain my excitement because there are some A-M-A-Z-I-N-G finds (think: tons of best sellers)! If you've been wanting new workout gear or just some cute athleisure, look no further!

    Fox

    Don't mind me, I've already picked out a bunch of things for your cart (and mine, lol) — here they are:

    1. A pair of buttery soft Align leggings that are internet-famous for a reason. They are super stretchy yet supportive so you won't have to worry about them slipping down or losing their shape. They're designed for low-intensity workouts but honestly, you can wear them on a daily basis for errands, dog walks, lounging, and more.

    Lululemon

    These are definitely a splurge but I personally think they're worth every penny after trying a pair myself. They wash really well so each pair lasts for a really long time. I have since purchased these as gifts for friends and they've all been converted to Align fans!

    Promising review: "Perfect fit. It was very comfortable and the fabric feels great on the skin. Great for casual wear and in stretchy yoga class." —Bowcranediva

    Price: $39+ (originally $98+; available in sizes 0–20, two lengths, and 17 colors)

    2. And a matching tank top from the same line to complete the full look — or wear it alone with jeans and a cardigan. Reviewers say it's lightweight and supportive.

    A model wearing the tank in muted orange color
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "This is the best top for every body type! I am 53, and my daughter is 13. We have them in every color they offer. TIP: This is a lovely top by itself, but I love to wear under sweaters and flannels, so I don't get too hot. I highly recommend!" —Hornetmom

    Price: $39+ (originally $68; available in sizes 0–20 and 13 colors)

    3. A pair of stylish and practical flared pants with split hems for running around town, traveling, a casual dinner, and so much more. You will seriously miss them when they go into the wash.

    A model wearing the high-rise pant in black
    Lululemon

    These are designed to be a lifestyle pant but reviewers say they can be worn for workouts, too.

    Promising review: "These are my go-to pants for both working out and dressing up. Lightweight, not a lot of noticeable lines, comfortable, stays up and does not roll down." —Amber Bolt

    Price: $79+ (originally $118; available in sizes 0–20 and three colors)

    4. A chic cropped down puffer so you can stay toasty warm while still showing off your leggings. Bonus: it's water-repellant.

    A model wearing the puffer in brown
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I purchased this jacket for my vacations this winter up north! The jacket itself is super soft, lightweight, and the removable hood allows for an alternative styling option. I can’t wait to layer and style this puffer jacket! I sized up just to allow for extra space to layer a scuba funnel under it for an added layer of warmth." —hill155

    Price: $119 (originally $228; available in sizes 0–14 and seven colors)

    5. A funnel-neck zip-up jacket with a "peach-fuzz touch that's impossible to resist" you'll want to wear all the time (and not just post-workout) because it's so cute and comfy.

    A model wearing the jacket in light seafoam green
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "The material is amazing!!!! So soft and is perfect for on the go, or traveling!" —mani03

    Price: $79+ (available in sizes 0–14 and five colors)

    6. A very popular Everywhere belt bag to hold all your essentials (keys, phone, wallet, lip balm, etc.) in the sleekest way possible. Beware: you'll love the hands-free feeling so much that all your other bags will feel... clunky.

    A model wearing the flat, rectangular shaped bag across the chest
    Lululemon

    FYI, this one is the large 2L size. You can get the mini here

    Promising review: "Great size. Fits my wallet, phone and keys with ease. Not bulky and very comfortable to wear in multiple ways. Love it!" —Ashley

    Price: $29 (originally $48; available in three colors)

    7. A high-rise tennis skirt (with built-in shorts that has a pocket for your phone!!) for looking stylish on and off the courts. It's also designed for running, and reviewers say they wear for it other activities like golfing, dancing, and hanging out with friends.

    A model wearing the layered skirt in pink
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I love this skirt very much and I have three of them! One is the long version! All of them are cute and I wear it for daily, for tennis play, and for my dancing class! The pocket is very convenient for keep tennis ball or holds my cell phone all the time which set my hand free! Also the skirt looks very pretty!" —tina777

    Price: $49+ (originally $88; available in sizes 0–20 and 18 colors)

    8. A pair of cushy slides so you can give your weary feet some reprieve after an intense workout... or a long day of standing at work.

    The slides in light yellow
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "These slides make me feel like I am walking on clouds. They are perfect after a long day of rehearsals." —Andrea D

    Price: $39+ (originally $58; available in sizes 5–12 and two colors)

    9. A workout mat with a natural rubber base that won't slide around even during a sweaty hot yoga sesh. Also, if you've been thinking about starting an at-home fitness routine, this new mat could provide some extra incentive.

    A model doing yoga on top of the blue mat
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "This is a terrific mat. New to yoga, I had been using a subpar mat without realizing its limitations. Finally, during one session I realized I was reaching for my blocks to help stabilize downward dog because I was slipping. This mat fixes any slippage as it holds in its place on the floor's surface, does not allow me to slip, and offers extra cushioning for those needing extra softness on the knees. I highly recommend this mat. The investment in yourself is worth it. Enjoy!" —RogueKat

    Price: $69 (originally $114; available in three colors)

    10. A pack of scrunchies strong enough to hold your hair up during running and training. Reviewers say they don't just look cute — they truly do the ~heavy lifting~.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "These are the only hair ties/scrunchies I will use in my hair. I use them every day and absolutely love them. The quality is amazing, they last me for years." —Maia

    Price: $29+ for seven (originally $48; available in three colors)

    That's all from me but head on over to Lululemon to check out all the great Black Friday finds!

    You, racing to add these items to cart:

    NBC

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.