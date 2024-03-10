Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    31 Toys Your Preschooler Will Actually Play With

    Let's face it, preschoolers are tough little critics. But, fear not, we've found some toys that will definitely keep them entertained.

    by
    Yasmine Singh
    by Yasmine Singh

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Chandni Reddy
    by Chandni Reddy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A Gears building set with 150 pieces if you're looking for an alternative to Legos that will keep your kiddo busy for hours.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for my son when he was 3. Two years later, I’ve come back to write my unbiased review so you have one to trust. At the time, I bought these on a whim and had no idea what I would unlock. For more than two full years now, these gears have been played with DAILY. Every. Single. Day. They have held up to crashed airplanes, tidal waves hitting sea creatures, and have been catapulted into castles. Very rarely have they been played with as shown on the product pictures, as my son uses them to build different things every day. Dusty Crophopper (plane), Lightning McQueen (race car), and so much more. Our only regret is sometimes we don’t have enough pieces to build an entire fleet. These creations have an entire shelf for display in his bedroom to feature what he builds each day. This toy is durable, open-ended, grows with the child, fits a variety of abilities and ages, and is only limited by imagination. I could not recommend this toy more!" —Traveler

    Get it from Amazon for $39.59.

    2. A marble run set to get your little one's gears going. They'll have to figure out how to get their marble to the end of their maze. This set has endless possibilities because it comes with 130 pieces and ten marbles. Some of the pieces are translucent so your little one can see all the action.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "My 5- and 3-year-olds (and me) have spent hours building towers and watching marbles clatter down these chutes, steps, gears and spirals, HOURS! And they’re not bored yet! It’s also educational learning the physics of slopes by experience. Plus, it comes with enough marbles that losing a few doesn’t matter." —Joyce Parker

    "This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!). The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." —Becca

    Get a set from Amazon for $33.73+ (available four sets).

    3. A rechargeable kids' karaoke microphone so your tiny rock star can belt out their fave tune without a huge production. There's no need for a karaoke machine — this mic comes preloaded with 30 songs and it can connect to their iPad or phone via Bluetooth so they can sing along to songs on YouTube or any music app.

    Reviewer holding toy microphone
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 5-year-old absolutely loves this. It is her favorite gift that she received for Christmas. Easy to use, music sound quality is great, and microphone quality is great. I ordered the rose gold one and it looks better in person. Volume control is easy to use. There are slide controls for music volume, mic volume, and voice echo. Easy button controls to skip through songs. Great buy for kids." —ARIES

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 10 colors). 

    4. A sight word Bingo game if you want to make learning sight words feel less frustrating. Your preschooler will have no idea that this game is educational.

    Word board with chips, cards, and packaging
    Amazon

    The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO! 

    Promising review: "Great beginning reading tool and fun for preschoolers. My 4- year-old granddaughter and I go to the library every weekend. She loves to 'check out' the games in the children's section. This was one that she wanted to play over and over and over. After the third go-round, I noticed that she was beginning to recognize some of the words on her own. That sold me! The minute I got home I purchased the game so she could play it at home. Every time I go over to her house, we play at least one round of this game, and I can tell her reading skills are increasing. And when we go to the library, she STILL wants to check this game out and play it there! The words on these Bingo cards are words that can't be illustrated well — words like 'them,' 'her,' 'go,' 'if' — small, mostly conjunctive words, but essential to reading. This game makes it easy and fun to learn those words. I simply can't praise this game enough." —Molly Harrington

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    5. A pack of parachute toys because they won't tangle! So your little one can toss one at any angle (because they will) over and over again without the strings getting knotted.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Whoever thought of this design is genius. My 5-year-old loves these and it's his favorite gift among all the other (much more expensive) ones we got for him. The no tangle design is genius. I can't count how many of the standard string-type ones we have gotten tangled before finding these." — hiker0811

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $8.99.

    6. Air Hogs Super Soft Jump Fury, a remote control car that launches up to 22 inches high. But don't worry, it has a soft landing and won't damage your floors or walls.

    The car next to a remote control
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was a Christmas gift in 2021 for my then-4-year-old (now 5) grandson. We played with this car yesterday (Oct. 9) for an hour. He still loves it and I'm impressed with its durability. If there is a 4- to 5-year-old boy in your life you might be asking, 'Really, it still works?' Oh, it's pretty beat-up but everything still works... even the jump function. I'm getting another one for my house this year!" —James J.

    Get it from Amazon for $48.99

    7. A wooden puzzle because your munchkin won't be *too mad* when you want them to get off of their tablet and play this puzzle that's basically a real life Tetris.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Reviewer's say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3–12.

    Promising review: "Of all the things I got my 3-year-old son for Christmas, this little puzzle has been played with the most. He loves it. It can be put together multiple ways, but you can get it wrong so you need to think to shift things around to get them to fit. Bright-colored pieces are easy to find when they are scattered around the living room." —MamaBear

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    8. A rainbow puzzle ball that's a twist on a Rubik's Cube. Your child will have to press and slide balls through open slots and try to match them to their corresponding color rings.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I was doubtful that my 5-year-old would like this, but took a chance. It took him a little bit to figure out how to push the balls around, but once he got the hang of it he didn't put it down for days. It challenged his thinking and also was cause/effect solving too. It was perfect for our car trip. Great purchase!" —Timothy Mitchell

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    9. A Magna-Tiles set because I can confirm that it will keep your little one's attention. My daughter has been playing with this for years (and TBH, me too). The magnets make it so easy to build with and the bright colors are just so fun!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Recommended for ages 3+

    Promising review: "Seriously the best gift we have ever gotten our son. He has these at his preschool and, since Christmas, at home too and he never tires of them. In fact he plays with these almost every day and his creativity astounds me. He learns so much about how to put things together and his imagination runs wild. He would play with these for hours if he could!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (for a 32-piece set) or $119.99 (for a 100-piece set).

    10. A scratch paper art set that's a blast from the past but still sooooo satisfying! They just need to scratch the surface of the special paper with a wooden pick to reveal a rainbow.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This set comes with 50 sheets of scratch paper and five wooden sticks.

    Promising review: "Nice activity for preschooler. I bought this to have an extra activity up my sleeve during closure of my daughter's preschool. These are great. The colors are bright. I'd recommend them." —Andrea

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    11. A sturdy fort-building kit to help your kiddo create the best fort ever without the mess that usually ensues when it's time to build one. You no longer have to sacrifice your chairs! Your child will be busy putting it together and kicking back when it's all ready.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 4-year-old loves them! I'm running out of room in her play area! I ordered two of the 82-piece sets because she's constantly trying to rearrange our basement furniture so she can build forts. Took her a bit to figure out how to get the perfect angles out of the connecting balls, but she is now a pro. Our basement currently has a large spaceship and an igloo-shaped fort that she wants to sleep in. We still have pieces left and she insists that I buy more to build bigger. 🤣" —Michael B Wright

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (don't forget to clip the coupon before check-out to save $3).

    12. A child-safe wooden knife because you will no longer have to cringe when your sous chef asks if they can help you prep dinner. They'll be able to help chop fruits and veggies while keeping their hands and little fingers safe.

    A child holding the wooden knife with chop fruits and veggies around
    Art With Love 22/Etsy

    Art With Love 22 is a small business that sells handmade wooden items and Montessori toys.

    FYI: There are options to add images, initials, and text to these knives at an additional cost.

    Get it from Art With Love 22 on Etsy for $10.80 (originally $18; available in three styles).

    13. A battery-free race track that has levers and buttons so your child can navigate cars through obstacles to get to the exciting end. Once their car gets to the top, a magnetic helicopter will pick up vehicles!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The track includes a toy police car, ambulance, fire engine and an attached helicopter.

    Promising review: "This toy completely captured the attention of my 4-year-old grand-nephew, right from the get-go. He probably played with it nonstop for the first three hours, and again later in the day. Thankfully, the pieces fit well, the cars run smoothly on the track, and all the motion buttons work well — so far. Considering how nonstop he plays with it, I'm hoping it will last for a long time. I love that he is so intensely focused and engaged with it for hours; he tries his out-of-the-box schemes to make the track work differently than it was designed to do; and he's using his fine motor skills to test the different adaptations he wants to make. It's a wonderful toy and incredibly engaging. I only hope it can endure such long playing time!" —Bernie C.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    14. A Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe scissors to channel some of their energy into something constructive. This book will keep your preschooler busy with puzzles, mazes, and crafting fun.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "My 4-year-old can’t stop thanking us for getting this for him. Such a fun way to start practicing with scissors. Perfect and fun for beginners! I always love Melissa and Doug products." —Lauren

    "Worth it! This has been great for my 4-year-old. It really keeps her entertained and she’s learning great scissor skills, safely." —Jenna H.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    15. And a classic Melissa & Doug ice cream station for a scoop-tastic time playing pretend. This play set will keep your munchkin busy taking and preparing orders.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, reusable menu card, and six pretend dollar bills.

    Promising review: "My newly turned 3-year-old daughter instantly fell in love with this set! She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom and Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!" —West Family

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99.

    16. A triangular rope ladder so your little climber's imagination can reach new heights. This can be used indoors or outdoors.

    Split image of children playing in triangle rope ladder outdoors and indoors
    Wiwiurka

    Note: mounting hardware not included. The climber is capable of holding up to 175 pounds.

    Wiwiurka is a Mexican woman-owned business based in Tepoztlan, Mexico, that creates handcrafted and sustainable wooden toys using water-based paints and nontoxic materials to enhance imaginative play.

    Promising review: "My kids LOVE their tree climber. It was easy to put together and it's like a magnet for my 3-year-old who gets bored easily and wanders." —Brynn

    Get it from Wiwiurka for $97+ (available in two sizes and four colors). 

    17. A Stomp Rocket launcher, because they'll launch up to 200 feet and don't require batteries! Your mini will have a *blast* watching these take off with just a stomp of their foot.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 4-year-old goes wild over this. He’s so loud with excitement, it draws out the neighborhood kids and next thing I know the neighbors are over chatting outside with me while their kids are COMPLETELY occupied playing this thing. The assembly is EXTREMELY easy. The rockets launch well above my two-story home that I have to make sure it’s not too close so one doesn’t land on the roof. It’s actually fun for the adults as well. My son loves to watch me really launch one. This is a great outside activity for any boy or girl. You don’t have to chase the kids around and they get plenty of exercise running to get the rockets after they’ve landed. Fun for everyone. Well worth the 20 bucks I spent on it." —Geno

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a six-pack and an option with LED lights).

    18. A construction-themed folding play set with kinetic sand, a dump truck, working crane, wrecking ball, and brick molds so they can construct and deconstruct without a big mess.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this for my 3.5-year-old for Christmas and it’s been one of his favorite things to play with! He loves the construction truck and block molds, and the box that opens into a little play area. We have a rule of only allowing him to play with it in the little box provided and on the table, so keeping it clean and together hasn’t been a problem." —Michelle

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99.

    19. A set of Crayola Scribble Scrubbie pets that is reusable for coloring fun that doesn't have to end. Your little one can color cute pets, wash em', and color them all over again.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The Peculiar Pets set includes: one dragon, one narwhal, one yeti, one unicorn toy, one sparkly scrub tub, one scrub brush, nine washable markers, one standing play mat, and an instruction sheet.

    Promising reviews: "I got this as a gift for my 3-year-old niece for her birthday. She loved it and played with it more than the rest of her gifts that day! Score for auntie! She's pretty active and enjoys crafts and projects so this was a hit. I'd probably buy more to add to her collection to add some variety on things for her to color and wash. I also liked that this kit came with nine markers. I do think it was a little expensive but since my niece liked it I guess it made it worth the purchase." —AvidReader1

    "Our 5-year-old old crafty kiddo ADORES this. Works exactly as advertised and the markers seem to have a good bit of ink in them. Only downside will be when the ink does run out. I don’t see anywhere to purchase the markers separately, and it could be regular Crayola markers would wash — just not as well...TBD... Overall 10/10 would recommend." —B. McLaughlin

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99.

    20. A Hot Wheels garage with parking for more than 100 cars and a loopy racetrack. Okay, now that I got all the deets out of the way — there's also a car-eating T-Rex!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My almost 5-year-old lost his mind over this toy. He’s been playing with it nonstop since Christmas and I have had a much-needed break! There is lots to do within the track, race two cars, park many cars, gas them up, run them through the little car wash area, mechanic, paint area, elevator, and more. I enjoy watching him and appreciate all the extra cars it holds. Awesome toy and worth the money. Definitely recommend! Thumbs-up from this tired mama." —Cathy

    Get it from Amazon for $180.93.

    21. An LCD writing tablet to get your little artist off of their iPad so they can draw and create all kinds of fun stuff. There's no need to whip out a box of crayons — colorful images appear with the included pen.

    Amazon, amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Great for preschoolers. Got this product for my 4-year-old and it was a big hit with her. She carries it everywhere and loves doodling on it all the time. She laughs while hitting the erase button as it turns the screen blank again. It is lightweight and easy to write or carry, only negative is that the screen is too sensitive to touch as it even catches just any impression including nails. Other than that great product and loads of fun." —SP

    "This has been the best product and my son loves it. He is in preschool and with all the schools being shut down because of the pandemic getting him to sit down and practice writing his name and alphabet has been a challenge. Since this came he will not put it down he thinks it’s the coolest thing." —Justin

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).

    22. A pack of Crayola Globbles so your child can have a ~ball~ throwing these and watching them stick to walls. Wait, don't panic! They don't leave sticky residue on your walls!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Heather Hambrick

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.69 (also available in a pack of 16).

    23. Banzai Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers for silly and fun battles that will have everyone laughing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    PSA: Make sure helmets are worn during bump-offs.

    Promising review: "My grandsons, ages 3 and 5, had so much fun playing with these. They held up well and even though the boys bumped and bounced into each other and the ground several times, they didn’t feel a thing. It was also very funny to watch!" —Annie

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $18.99.

    24. A flower-building activity set so your ~blossoming~ gardener can create flower masterpieces. This STEM activity will keep your kid busy for hours!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "My 4-year-old is obsessed! Ordered these because my daughter’s preschool has them and she absolutely loves them! They were delivered on Halloween so this was nice little treat for her to play with while waiting for it to get dark. Such a creative, fun, and imaginative garden set!" —Raquel Dixon

    "Bought for my 3-year-old granddaughter. Was unsure if they would keep her occupied. Yes!! This is one of her favorite games and I enjoy playing with her. Develops creativity and lots of skills. Great gift for little girls. There are a few small parts but by 3 they should be OK and not put things in their mouths. Highly recommend." —CJ

    Get it from Amazon for $13.98.

    25. A globe because your savvy traveler will be able to take a virtual trip around the world. This globe connects to tablets and smartphones to help your little one learn interesting facts, play games, and figure out puzzles.

    Two children using a tablet with the globe
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I gif