27 Stylish Things To Buy *Before* Winter, So You’re Prepared When Cold Weather Strikes

1. A plaid peacoat so you can have chic outerwear to elevate all your outfits. Plus, reviewers say it's the perfect transitional piece for when the weather is getting chillier.
Promising review: "I really like this coat. It is 'oversized' enough to layer but does not feel too big or boxy. The bottom falls right at my knees. The lining feels luxurious and the outer layer is not over thick but sturdy and well made. Great value if you are looking for a versatile option for a winter coat this season. I feel like I can pull this off with a sweater, jeans, and boots or with a neutral dress and heels." —Bricky
Get it from Amazon for $65.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and nine colors).
2. Classic Dr. Martens combat boots that you'll want to rock all the time because they're stylish and versatile. Plus once you break them in, they're sooooo comfortable. These can be worn for almost any occasion you have planned this winter because you can wear them with anything from cozy leggings to a dress.
3. A cute, fluffy blanket because reviewers say it's just as soft as the wayyy more expensive and popular Barefoot Dreams throw. You'll be able to stay warm and have a gorg blanket to add some personality to any space in your home.
Promising reviews: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I've washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
"I saw this blanket suggested as a Barefoot Dreams lookalike. Being a sucker for soft, cozy blankets, I thought I would get one and compare it to my Barefoot Dreams blanket. Not only did it compare, I actually prefer this blanket. If they are both laying there, I choose this one!" —CC
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three sizes and 15 colors/styles).
4. A luxe Rachel Antonoff velvet jumpsuit, that'll make you feel like you're wearing PJs all day, yet it's dressy enough to wear for Christmas dinner or a NYE party.
Here's why BuzzFeed Shopping editor, Katy Herman, loves this:
"Rachel Antonoff is one of my favorite designers. Her pieces are quirky, unique, and unapologetically maximalist (same), featuring prints of everything from pasta to ducks to the female reproductive system to sandwiches. She also has a brother named Jack you may have heard of (to have one sibling design this masterpiece of a jumpsuit and the other cowrite "Getaway Car"...I owe so much of my joy to this family's talent...). This design is one of her classic pieces; I have it in purple from a few seasons back and I love it! I definitely wish I had sized down for a fit more like on the model, but I also love the fact that it runs roomy and comfy. You really can't beat jewel-toned velvet, IMHO, but make it versatile and cozy and a one-and-done outfit?!?! Rachel's an overachiever, and I can relate to that too."
Get it from Rachel Antonoff for $295 (available in sizes XS–3X and six styles/colors).
5. An oversized teddy bear coat because it's cozy and cuddly — totally the whole vibe you'll want for those cold winter days ahead.
Some reviewers recommend sizing up for a slouchy fit and more room to layer.
Promising review: "I was a little hesitant before purchasing as this was my first time ordering clothing from any retailer on Amazon but let me tell you I am sooooo happy that I did. This jacket is not only cute and trendy but it’s very warm and so soft! I kid you not — I wore this to a concert tonight in 30 degree weather and I feel so cozy. Would definitely buy again. I’m usually a small, I ordered a medium for a loose fit. Glad I did. Feels and looks great!" —A. Hunter
Get it from Amazon for $37.59+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 30 styles).
6. A pair of fleece-lined sweat pants, for freezing temps that are just around the corner. This will keep you so warm and comfy all winter — you'll want to wear these all day, every day.
Promising review: "I looked everywhere for the perfect snuggle pants, but couldn’t find a reputable source. These are perfect! Dense jersey on the outside, thick cozy fleece on the inside. Highly recommended." —Ticorella
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 10 colors). There's also a really great pair of lined leggings.
7. A mini space heater that actually isn't an eyesore — it's functional and stylish. Not only does it come in cute colors but it also has built-in tip-over and overheat protection. It's perfect when you want to pretend you're on a tropical island instead of checking emails in your cold office. Plus, despite the size, reviewers say it's powerful.
Promising review: "At first I was shocked by the size but happy with the fact that it’s small and portable — it packs a powerful punch. I’m a room temperature person but most environments I’m in are extremely cold and this is just enough heat. I also like that the heat circulates so it will warm a whole space. This heater is very chic and stylish and so for that is an added bonus as well." —angelita thomas
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in six colors).
8. An oversized corduroy button-down shirt, because it complements almost every outfit and you can easily layer up when it's cold.
9. A double-breasted knit cardigan so you'll always have a cute and chic cardigan to layer with whenever you feel cold, without ruining your fancy outfit when you're all dressed up.
10. A cozy and warm pair of Steve Madden ankle boots if you want a stylish option that you can wear all winter long. They're rounded for ultimate comfort so your toes won't feel like they're being squished.
Promising review: "The color was perfect. Goes with all jeans, flare, straight, skinny! Very comfortable. Wore traveling through airports, etc., and my feet were still happy by day's end! Highly recommend!" —TimC3
Get them from Amazon for $58.94+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and 16 colors).
11. A fleece hoodie dress so you can wear a comfortable and cozy dress all throughout the season. It's perfect to lounge around the house or run errands in.
Promising review: "I bought one of these last year, and absolutely loved it. This one is my second one, and I only bought a second one because I needed more of this in my life. The other one is still in perfect condition even though I wear it all the time during the long Chicago winters. No pilling or weird defects that have cropped up despite the fact that the purple one was washed a couple of times a week and worn pretty much every day. Very high quality for the price and perfect for layering on cold days when you need to go in and out of the house a lot. I bought the XXL." —Maryam Louise
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–3X and in 14 colors).
12. A showstopping turtleneck sweater shrug with cozy sleeves and an open front and back. It feels like a scarf and sweater combined, but way more fashionable.
Promising review: "The Turtleneck Sweater Sleeve Scarf is the best way to wake up your tops! I wore it with a cheetah print T-shirt and a black pair of jeans with a great pair of combat heels. Everywhere I went; work, the store and the gas station, I received compliment after compliment. Most people liked that it was different, others liked the sleeves, and others really thought it added so much to the outfit. Buy it. You will look great and love the compliments!" —Felita E.
Get it from Eloquii for $41.97 (originally $69.95; available in sizes 14/16–30/32 and in five colors).
13. A ribbed knit pencil skirt because it will feel like a sweater for your legs. It's comfortable, warm, and even stretchy enough to wear during pregnancy. It's also one of those pieces that you can style in so many different ways — pair it with a sweatshirt and sneakers for a casual day out or with heels and a turtle neck for a dressier look.
Promising review: "I love the length, the color, and feel of this skirt. It is the perfect dressy, casual piece. It fits just as expected so buy your usual size. I am a little curvy in the hips and it stretched, but was never see through. I am going to buy more colors!" —Bailee
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in eight colors).
14. A luxurious double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set for those days when you just want to lay around. Reviewers say it's soft, warm, and cozy — you won't want to get out of your bed!
One side is faux fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and the other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin, queen, or king and 34 colors).