Being A Pet Owner Is Messy — Here Are 19 Products To Help Make Your Life A Little Cleaner

1. A paw washer so your pup won't track mud into the house, keeping your floors clean. Just add water to this cylinder, and then, pop your fur-baby's paws in and out. The soft bristles will remove dirt and debris — leaving no tracks in sight.
Promising review: "I have four dogs in NYC. I have to wash their feet after every walk because the streets are so filthy. It would take me about fifteen minutes to clean their paws with a spray bottle and towel. Now, it takes about five minutes. And the towel doesn’t end up filthy. The dirt gets caught in the cup, plus the dogs seem to like it. The silicone bristles must feel good. A huge thumbs-up!" —Sandra
Get it from Amazon for $15.06+ (available in three sizes, eight colors, and with or without a lid).
2. Or, a pack of plant-based compostable dog wipes to wipe away dirt and grime that somehow accumulates by the truckload on your pup's paws. Not only does it prevent muddy footprints from getting all over your floors and furniture, but it also helps with smelly paws. It's hypoallergenic and even gentle enough for dogs with sensitive skin.
Promising review: "OK, so it might be a bit much to say that I’m ‘obsessed’ with dog wipes, right? Wrong, they are just that good. I’ve tried so many dog wipes but none compare to these. The wipes are extra damp (and stay that way even after opening) which means one wipe goes a long way. They also smell great, have a thick feel, and are hypoallergenic. I have a dog who has sensitive skin and we use these wipes after walks to get rid of allergies. Game changer. Try them out. You won’t be disappointed!" —I Only Shop Online
Get it from Amazon for $9+ (available in 100- or 400-count and lavender or unscented).
3. An air purifier that captures pet dander, odor, and dust along with smoke and pollen. It works quietly so you'll barely even notice it, but once you get a glimpse of how dirty the filter gets, you'll wonder how you went this long without one. Your home will smell pet-free, and it can also help with everyday odors, too.
Promising review: "Knocks out litter box odor like a champ. Let me begin by saying that I did not believe in air purifiers until I tried this product. After I added another Maine Coon cat to my condo, something had to be done to combat the litter box smell that was overtaking my upstairs hallway. I purchased the two-pack and have no regrets. You will notice immediate results in your home's air quality. One unit is enough to handle an open hallway with two litter boxes! I use the other in my living room to control the pet dander that sometimes floats in the air. Bottom line: Buy this product for crisp clean air that you will notice immediately." —Robert Robinson
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in black or white and with or without a filter replacement).
4. A ChomChom pet hair roller because it has a reusable brush that grabs hair. You no longer have to deal with sticky lint rollers to get the job done. Swipe this over your couch, bed, or anywhere your pet loves to ~sprinkle~ fur, and this roller will get rid of it.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —DH
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
5. An odor-eliminating spray that gets rid of ~those accidents~ that you need to zap away ASAP. It releases enzymes that breakdown urine (or any organic matter, like vomit) on contact. Your carpet will look and smell like there isn't a pet in sight.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Rossi's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes).
6. A rubber-bristled broom because it will pick up all the pet hair your vacuum leaves behind. You'll be shocked just how much is still embedded in your floors even after a deep clean. This broom is also extendable so you don't have to bend or stretch. No one would be able to tell you have a pet because this makes all that fur disappear!
Promising review: "I bought this broom based on the tons of great reviews and I am not disappointed. I love this broom! It is lightweight but sturdy. I have used it on tile floors and carpet and it does a great job of getting the pet hair, lint, and dirt. I like this so much better than our traditional push broom. It is very easy to clean after use just using my hand, unlike our old broom. It also has a telescoping handle so that you can adjust it to whatever height you need. There is also a squeegee for doing the house windows and the car windows. I highly recommend it." —Joyce V
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in four styles and a two-pack).
7. A top-entry litter box that has a grooved lid design to remove litter from your cat's paws as they climb out. It can also be a great option if you have a curious dog who likes to dig in your cat's litter box because it will keep them out. This contraption will keep your floors cleaner than a typical cat litter box — leaving less evidence that you even have a pet.
Reviewers say it works for both small and bigger cats alike! One reviewer's tip: Make sure the side without the grooved lid is facing a wall so that cats can't jump out that way (the grooved side is what prevents litter tracking).
Promising review: "I love this litter box for far more than the purpose I bought it for. It has an elegant design and looks so much nicer in my house than a normal ugly litter box. The box is deep enough and the cover is high enough that urine cannot possibly leak out. The cover to this litter box works so much better at getting the litter off my cat’s paws than a rug or mat, and my floors are so much cleaner because of that. I absolutely love this litter box." —Richard
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in five colors, three sizes, and two styles).
8. A professional pet grooming brush for cats and dogs to help drastically reduce shedding. This comb will detangle and remove excess hair so it won't get all over your couch.
Promising review: "Absolutely perfect for Nugget, my 9-month-old pug, it seems like he loves the feel of the brush since he happily sits for brushes. I can get about a baseball size collection of hair off of him and honestly still can keep going. It leaves his fur nice and soft and the brush is super easy to keep clean. I highly recommend!" —Tiffany Sparto
Get it from Amazon for $13.89+ (available in two styles and seven colors).
9. A UV black-light flashlight so you can finally figure out where that ~mysterious~ smell is coming from and get rid of it. Whenever you smell pee but can't seem to find the source, this light will illuminate urine.
Promising reviews: "I should have had this years ago. It is a flashlight, so it does not clean. I did not even know that the male dog had done a sprinkle in the living room. This flashlight lit it right up! You will be able to see the pet stains immediately. Absolute must have! My daughter got one after I told her about it. Same thing! Surprise areas that the dogs had stained." —Boomer
"OMG, this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
10. A dog or cat toy basket because, just like my child, my dog has accumulated more toys than I ever imagined. This will keep your pet's toys in one organized spot instead of all over your home. Tuck their faves away discreetly so your home won't look like a zoo.
Promising review: "I like the decoration style and simplicity this dog toy basket provides. I find it durable and spacious enough for several toys and bones. My dog likes the drag it into the living room and dump the whole thing out. She likes that she can easily move it around. I like that I can have it be in an easily accessible place that doesn’t distract from the rest of the room. I would purchase again." —Eileen Daniels
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three styles).
11. A genius toilet paper protector to prevent your pet from unraveling an entire roll in your bathroom. Your alone time on your porcelain thrown is sacred, you shouldn't have to worry about a mountain of shredded TP on the floor.
Rare 3D Shop is a small business that sells unique 3D-printed items.
Promising review: "This is the only cover that has been able to deter my two cats from shredding our toilet paper! It is worth its weight in gold if you have toilet paper obsessed cats! It also goes perfectly with my bathroom decor! It's both functional and good looking! What more could you want??" —Erin Klodt
Get it from Rare 3D Shop on Etsy for $26.24+ (originally $34.99; available in three sizes and 17 colors).
12. A handheld dog shower attachment that'll make it wayyy easier to give your dog a shower. Its unique shape is designed for full coverage that'll penetrate thick fur to make rinsing more effective and quicker. Basically, you can avoid a whole fiasco while trying to get your pup clean. Plus, it can also connect to your hose so it can be used outdoors, too!
Promising review: "I will say without hesitation that this works very well! I cannot tell you how this made the dreaded baths for the two dogs so much easier. I used the 'old school' method of using a plastic pitcher to rinse the dogs. and I cannot believe I did not find this sooner. It cuts bath time down substantially. It has two separate water comb settings. It is not too powerful that it scares my dogs or makes them upset, as a matter of fact they seem less stressed with me using this instead of dumping pitchers of water over them. It was very easy to install and has a long hose that allows me to reach all areas of my dogs without running out of hose. Give this a try if you want to make a usually painful chore easier for both you and your pets." —Todd L. Owens
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
13. A cleaning magnet if your fish tank looks like that scene in Finding Nemo when they tried to make the tank as dirty as possible in order to escape. This is perfect to use between cleanings — all you have to do is swipe to clear away algae and gunk.
Promising review: "Does a fantastic job cleaning the algae — even old stubborn build-up growth — off the inside of my glass aquarium. Works even better than I expected, and the felt pad on the bit that's in contact with the outside of the glass does a decent job cleaning off any water spots and finger/hand-prints. Also, I have degenerative osteoarthritis, peripheral and small-fiber neuropathy, and hEDS (among other issues), all of which make it very difficult for me to do much of anything with my hands. I wasn't sure if I'd be able to use this thingy, but it was a lot less difficult than I thought it would be." —Frankie
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in four sizes).
14. An acrylic four-panel dog gate so your home can look like you own it, instead of your fur baby. It'll hopefully prevent them from creating messes in areas they're not supposed to be. This allows you to have ~clear~ boundaries for your pet around your home, without clashing with your style or decor.
Shop Hiddin is a small NY-based small business specializing in acrylic pet products for the modern animal.
Promising review: "This is elegant and sleek. Fabulous!! My only regret is not finding the product sooner." —wlsofne
Get it from Shop Hiddin on Etsy for $299+ (available in four sizes).