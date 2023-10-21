37 Products That’ll Help With Your Annoying Beauty- And Fashion-Related Problems

Shiksona Beauty is a small biz started by two sisters who wanted to create beauty products for busy people who don't have time for an over-the-top beauty routine. Their products are vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free and cruelty-free.

I have two of these lipsticks and love that I can switch up my look without having to carry a bunch of shades. It's perfect when I'm traveling, because I really like to pack light. I took two of these with me on my last vacation. It's like having a bunch of lipsticks without having to carry my entire collection. Not only does each stick have two complimentary shades, but I also love to mix the two shades together, so it's really like having three lippies in one.

Get it from Shiksona Beauty for $26 (available in five shades).