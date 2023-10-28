I’m Not Quite Sure How You’ve Made It This Long Without These 37 Genius Products

To use, add a pearl-sized drop of cleanser, fill the container with water to the dotted line, and pump into it's foam.

Promising review: "If you are like me and hate having to scrub real hard to get all of your cleanser off, you need to try this! It’s small, but works so well. I’ve used it with a couple of different face cleansers, shampoo, body wash, feminine wash, and it works with all of them! It’s so simple to use, you just add your soap and a little water, then pump a few times! It turns your cleanser or soap into a nice foam that lathers so well and washes of with ease. It also saves you money, because you don’t need to use as much soap! Definitely recommend this." —Grace

Get it from Amazon for $8.