I’m Not Quite Sure How You’ve Made It This Long Without These 37 Genius Products

1. A Marshmallow Whip Maker to turn a small amount of your fave liquid cleanser into a cloud-like fluffy foam. Not only will you need to use less cleanser, but it'll also make your routine feel more luxurious (plus, it just looks so fun).
To use, add a pearl-sized drop of cleanser, fill the container with water to the dotted line, and pump into it's foam.
Promising review: "If you are like me and hate having to scrub real hard to get all of your cleanser off, you need to try this! It’s small, but works so well. I’ve used it with a couple of different face cleansers, shampoo, body wash, feminine wash, and it works with all of them! It’s so simple to use, you just add your soap and a little water, then pump a few times! It turns your cleanser or soap into a nice foam that lathers so well and washes of with ease. It also saves you money, because you don’t need to use as much soap! Definitely recommend this." —Grace
Get it from Amazon for $8.
2. A leaf dust pan because cleaning up leaves feels like a never-ending task in the fall, and there's got to be a better way. This durable, over-sized dust pan makes raking leaves and disposing of them easier — no more flimsy garbage bags that don't stand firmly and get blown away.
3. A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp if you just don't have the energy to attempt to get the perfect cat-eye. This stamp makes it super easy to get the winged eyeliner look. It has two sides — one with a stamp and the other with a liquid eyeliner pen.
You can choose the thickness of your wing and this tool comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye.
Promising review: "Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" —Samantha Lopez
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three styles/sizes).
4. A rechargeable, flameless lighter that is windproof so you can light all your candles without your lighter needing a refill. With over 30,000 5-star ratings, reviewers are saying it's "an absolute must in a candle lover's home."
Promising review: "I have absolutely zero complaints about this product; bought it over two months ago, and I have not charged it once. It lasts for so long, and it's quick and easy to use. It's even safety appropriate as you have to lift the base and press a button to activate it!" —Julia rolison
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 12 colors/styles).
5. A set of spice-gripper clips so you can utilize every inch of your cabinet, especially if you're low on space. These attach to the inside of your cabinet door to free up room on your shelves.
BTW: Depending on the set you choose, these can hold 20–30 jars.
Promising review: "OMG, I love these things! Such a simple idea; how did I ever live without them? ... They hold all different circumferences of spice bottles. If some spices are too big to place all in the same connected row, you can cut off a tab and separate them. It doesn’t really affect the items on the shelves; you just have to push them back a little (maybe half an inch or so), so the spices have clearance when the door is shut." —Bridget D.
Get a set of four from Amazon for $9.97 (available in two colors or a set of six).
6. A sunrise alarm clock to help you transition from summer to fall. Not only is the weather confusing in fall, but so is the time change. This alarm clock simulates the sunrise to help you wake up gently. It also can double as a nightlight.
Not only can it wake you gently with a sunrise setting, but you can adjust the light intensity and change the colors. Therefore, it can be used as a nightlight, or you can simulate the sunset for a calming experience that will help you fall asleep faster. You can also choose what sounds you want to wake up to like the sound of the ocean waves, birds chirping, or soft music. This alarm clock also has a radio feature.
Promising review: "I have had this alarm clock for a couple of weeks. I purchased around daylight savings time. I live in Wisconsin, and I am trying to prepare myself mentally for the long cold, dreary, and dark winter. This alarm clock is wonderful! It is so nice to wake up peacefully with the light, and I have it tuned to birds chirping, then it transitions to the startling sound of a normal alarm clock. There are options for how bright you would like the light to glow and various nature sounds, music, and typical alarm sounds. It is like waking up to the sunrise, which is nice considering it is pitch black out. I also am enjoying the feature at night that mimics the sunset. I absolutely love this product and have raved to my coworkers about it. I wish I would have purchased this a long time ago." —Bunnyluv
Get it from Amazon for $32.88+ (available in four styles).
7. A makeup-correcting stick so you can remove smudged eyeliner or lipstick fast. It can be frustrating to fix your makeup, especially on-the-go, but this makes it super easy. It's like having a magic wand for all your makeup mishaps.
Promising review: "This is the BEST makeup remover EVER! Makeup melts off! It leaves the skin feeling soft and moisturized! I will never use regular make up remover again!" —Tammy Gilbert
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
8. Plus, a Makeup Eraser — now you can ditch disposable makeup wipes and still remove your foundation, mascara, and lipstick quickly and easily. You only need to use water with this cloth and it'll remove makeup. Yes, even waterproof products!
It's got two sides — one that can wipe off all your makeup with water and a light scrubbing, and another that exfoliates your skin. Plus, all you have to is toss it in the washing machine when you're done!
Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With makeup eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" —Sprklbuz
Check out BuzzFeed's Makeup Eraser review for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in seven colors).
9. A Java Sok It insulator sleeve because regardless of the weather, iced coffee might be your preference. Enjoy your iced PSL without your hands freezing, and cheers to pumpkin spice season.
This insulator sleeve can keep cold drinks cool or hot drinks warm for longer, making it great for hot and iced coffee lovers.
Promising review: "I love iced coffee year-round, so this keeps my hand warm, and I imagine in warmer weather, it will be great to minimize the sweat produced from cold drinks. Fits a medium Dunkin' Donuts cup and a venti Starbucks cup. It is made of thick material, and cups fit snug so they won’t slip out. The price is excellent for this great cup sleeve! Highly recommend! Lots of colors to choose from, and I plan on getting another!" –Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five sizes, a variety pack of three sizes, and various styles/colors).
10. Or, if you prefer to switch to hot drinks when fall rolls around, a temperature control smart mug to keep your drinks from getting cold. You can set your own custom temperature according to your preference with your phone! It's so smart that it will alert you when it's warming, cooling, and when your drink is ready.
Promising review: "If it's possible to fall in love with a coffee cup, I've done it. The iPhone app works great. I like being able to set the temperature that I want my coffee maintained, which for me is 144 degrees. It stays that temp no matter where I put the cup. Great gift for the coffee drinker; my son gave me this." —Slogbark
Get it from Amazon for $133.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).
11. Plus, a Zulay milk frother for all your coffee needs. You'll feel like a barista at home with just a press of a button. Now, you can add a foamy top to your lattes, cappuccinos, or coffee for that finishing touch in seconds.
This frother comes with a stand to keep it upright on your countertop, or it can be stored in your drawer.
Promising review: "I love this product. I wanted a milk frother to complement matcha lattes and coffees for something a little extra on the weekend. Completely worth it. I use oat milk, and this frother works great. It's easy it use and clean, especially with the attachment it rests in. I am still using the same batteries I put in from December 2021, and I have seen no issues with the speed of this product. I even purchased one to give to a friend as a birthday gift, and she loved it." —Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 44 colors).
12. A lipstick with two shades in one tube so you can switch up your look without having to carry an extra lipstick — go from day to night with just one stick! You can even blend the two colors together to create a unique shade.
Shiksona Beauty is a small biz started by two sisters who wanted to create beauty products for busy people who don't have time for an over-the-top beauty routine. Their products are vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free and cruelty-free.
I have two of these lipsticks and love that I can switch up my look without having to carry a bunch of shades. It's perfect when I'm traveling, because I really like to pack light. I took two of these with me on my last vacation. It's like having a bunch of lipsticks without having to carry my entire collection. Not only does each stick have two complimentary shades, but I also love to mix the two shades together, so it's really like having three lippies in one.
Get it from Shiksona Beauty for $26 (available in five shades).
13. Pumpkin punchers because carving pumpkins isn't as easy as it looks, and there has to be a better way. Instead of trying to carve out images with a knife, you can punch them out using these stainless-steel cutouts and the included rubber mallet.
This kit includes: one rubber mallet, one pumpkin scooper, a carving knife, a stainless steel carving tools, and 23 stainless-steel cutouts.
Promising review: "I can’t believe I just discovered these this year! Such a smart idea! Was able to carve two good looking pumpkins in less than half an hour! The pumpkins get a bit stuck inside the cutters. Try greasing them first. Other than that it is a great tool to have!" —RCG
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (also available in a pack with just seven cutouts).
14. A paw washer so your pup won't track mud into the house, keeping your floors clean. Just add water to this cylinder, and then, pop your fur-baby's paws in and out. The soft bristles will remove dirt and debris — leaving no tracks in sight.
Promising review: "I have four dogs in NYC. I have to wash their feet after every walk because the streets are so filthy. It would take me about fifteen minutes to clean their paws with a spray bottle and towel. Now, it takes about five minutes. And the towel doesn’t end up filthy. The dirt gets caught in the cup, plus the dogs seem to like it. The silicone bristles must feel good. A huge thumbs-up!" —Sandra
Get it from Amazon for $15.06+ (available in three sizes, eight colors, and with or without a lid).