32 Toys Your Preschooler Will Actually Play With

1. A Gears building set with 150 pieces if you're looking for an alternative to Legos that will keep your kiddo busy for hours.
2. A marble run set to get your little one's gears going. They'll have to figure out how to get their marble to the end of their maze. This set has endless possibilities because it comes with 130 pieces and ten marbles. Some of the pieces are translucent so your little one can see all the action.
3. A rechargeable kids' karaoke microphone so your tiny rock star can belt out their fave tune without a huge production. There's no need for a karaoke machine — this mic comes preloaded with 30 songs and it can connect to their iPad or phone via Bluetooth so they can sing along to songs on YouTube or any music app.
4. A sensory swing that is perfect for your tiny acrobat. It's soft and stretchy so your little one can glide through the air in comfort or just ~hang~ around.
5. A sight word Bingo game if you want to make learning sight words feel less frustrating. Your preschooler will have no idea that this game is educational.
6. A pack of parachute toys because they won't tangle! So your little one can toss one at any angle (because they will) over and over again without the strings getting knotted.
7. Air Hogs Super Soft Jump Fury, a remote control car that launches up to 22 inches high. But don't worry, it has a soft landing and won't damage your floors or walls.
8. A wooden puzzle because your munchkin won't be *too mad* when you want them to get off of their tablet and play this puzzle that's basically a real life Tetris.
9. A rainbow puzzle ball that's a twist on a Rubik's Cube. Your child will have to press and slide balls through open slots and try to match them to their corresponding color rings.
10. A Magna-Tiles set because I can confirm that it will keep your little one's attention. My daughter has been playing with this for years (and TBH, me too). The magnets make it so easy to build with and the bright colors are just so fun!
11. A scratch paper art set that's a blast from the past but still sooooo satisfying! They just need to scratch the surface of the special paper with a wooden pick to reveal a rainbow.
12. A sturdy fort-building kit to help your kiddo create the best fort ever without the mess that usually ensues when it's time to build one. You no longer have to sacrifice your chairs! Your child will be busy putting it together and kicking back when it's all ready.
13. A child-safe wooden knife because you will no longer have to cringe when your sous chef asks if they can help you prep dinner. They'll be able to help chop fruits and veggies while keeping their hands and little fingers safe.
Art With Love 22/Etsy
Art With Love 22 is a small business that sells handmade wooden items and Montessori toys.
FYI: There are options to add images, initials, and text to these knives at an additional cost.
Shipping info: Usually ships within 1-5 days.
Get it from Art With Love 22 on Etsy for $18+ (available in three styles).