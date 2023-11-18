Skip To Content
    39 Clothing Basics You Should Buy Because It's About Time You Replaced Them

    It's time to refresh your basics.

    Yasmine Singh
    by Yasmine Singh

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A three-pack of super soft control leggings because your go-to leggings (that you practically live in) probably have rips and holes by now (not judging — same here!). Grab a pair of these to work out, sleep, or WFH in because you deserve a new pair (or three).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The picture I shared is an actual Snapchat (on the left) I sent to the girls I work with and a couple of friends the first day I wore these leggings! They are literally the best ever!!! I’m going to be purchasing more soon in different colors! They are not see-through and they do not fit awkwardly. If you are like me, it is hard to find the perfect pair of leggings and I actually heard about these through a girl in one of my college classes who I don’t know. She was just talking out loud about how great her leggings were and I had to ask!!! You cannot go wrong with these!!!!" —Mo

    Get them from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL, individually and in packs of three, five styles, and in 25 color combinations).

    2. A pack of transparent Kitsch Spiral hair ties so you can replace all those hair ties that seem to mysteriously disappear. By now, you probably only have one left that you've been holding on to for dear life. These are gentle on your hair, stay put, and reduce tangling.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Kitsch is a woman-owned small biz that sells cruelty-free haircare products.

    Promising review: "I have long, thick hair. I have tried everything to keep my hair back but ended up with numerous ponytail holders. Not only did the ponytail holders have a tendency to break (sometimes mid-workout), but they also left my hair damaged and dented. The hair coils (I do couple them with a single ponytail holder, loosely fastened) keep my hair in place, even in the most intense workouts!!! Additionally, my hair doesn't get dented, knotted, or broken during my sweat sessions. I was skeptical about this product, but am back for a second (but certainly not last) order!!" —Katie E Ward

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in five colors).

    3. A pack of brand-new crew socks since socks seem to mysteriously disappear like hair ties and the ones that are left usually have holes — I don't make the rules.

    The black, leopard print, and gray socks in the pack
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This might sound funny, but I am so thankful that I found these socks. They are thick enough to give me some warmth in the winter, but thin enough to wear with my dress shoes. Usually, I would wear a nice trouser sock... sort of a pantyhose thickness, but that's just not warm enough in my office. My shoes are not fitted for thick socks, but these are a fine smooth knit that fits nicely. I've worn and washed them and they are holding up like new." —Kim

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in various styles and packs).

    4. And athletic socks because they get funky and need to be replaced too, just trust me on this.

    The set of athletic socks
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Got these socks last week as I needed a good new set of running socks for my half-marathon training. The tab at the back comes up high enough to protect my ankle from any chafing and the arch support is great on these. I’d be a little hesitant to wear them in the summer for running because they are pretty thick, but otherwise, they’re awesome. I’m a size 7.5 and got the set that fits sizes 5-10, but they are a little on the long side. There’s a little excess length to manage at the bottom of the sock but once they’re on, you don’t really notice it." —Sarah Williams

    Get eight pairs from Amazon for $12.82+ (available in sizes 5–13, in packs of 16 and in various color combos).

    5. A pack of adjustable strap stretchy undershirts that are necessary no matter the season. They're perfect for layering during colder temps and great as is when it's warmer.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was skeptical about these camisoles. I wear camis under my shirts every day and usually go for the more spandex-style ones. I am so glad I gave these a try. They are completely different than camis I normally buy. They’re more cotton than spandex and don’t cling to your body the same way. However, I’ve found that I love this model. They’re so soft and comfortable. I have fibromyalgia and have problems with uncomfortable clothes so these ended up being amazing. They’re the right length to wear under shirts and they’re not too loose so they don’t get all bunched up. And having them be cotton-based, I actually find fewer problems with my shirts riding up over them. I highly recommend these. I hope to purchase more colors of these in the future." —Nicole D

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 13 set options).

    6. Or a plunging ruched bodysuit so you won't have to worry about your shirt rolling up when you bend, stretch, or move.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love that this is a thicker material, especially in the front where it crosses over, and can keep you a bit warmer. It doesn't fit nearly as low-cut as in the product image, and can easily be worn to work without another shirt underneath it. Since it's not flimsy, you can wear this in 60-ish degree weather with just a light jacket, or indoors with no extra layers (I am usually cold in offices so this is really convenient)." —s_jm_sf

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 15 colors and styles). And if you're looking for a plus size option, this bodysuit ranges in sizes 12–24, has short sleeves, and is available in 10 colors.

    7. Or a mock turtleneck bodysuit — great if you want a lightweight option and don't want to wear a bulky sweater.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this long-sleeve bodysuit! This was my first time purchasing one online so I was a little nervous at first since I couldn’t try it on. I was so back and forth between getting small or medium — I decided on getting a medium, so happy I did! The bodysuit is snug, but not too snug to where it’s too tight or uncomfortable. More so very fitting in my personal opinion! I wore it on a ski trip since I knew it would stay tucked well in snow pants and give me an extra layer of clothing under my big coat. I did wear a winter coat over this, this bodysuit alone is not thick enough to keep you warm, not a thermal! Just took my coat off for this picture. I’ve also worn this with other outfits as well!" —Sophie

    Get it from Amazon for $26.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 29 colors and in packs of three).

    8. A pair of fleece-lined sweat pants that'll keep you so warm and comfy all winter — you'll want to wear these all day, every day.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I looked everywhere for the perfect snuggle pants, but couldn’t find a reputable source. These are perfect! Dense jersey on the outside, thick cozy fleece on the inside. Highly recommended." —Ticorella

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 10 colors). There's also a really great pair of lined leggings.

    9. An oversized corduroy button-down shirt because it compliments almost every outfit and you can layer up when it's chilly.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This totally exceeded my expectations. It’s super cute and stylish. The only issue is the arms are short! It’s not too bad though. Overall super cute shirt, I ordered more colors!" —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $35.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 37 colors).

    10. A pair of ultra-stretchy denim leggings if you want to wear "jeans" without feeling uncomfortable. These have the look you crave and that comfy feeling only leggings can deliver. And (!!) these have real pockets!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Typically I would purchase large leggings however, other users suggested sizing down, saying these run big, and they were right! I ordered a medium and they fit perfectly. They're comfortable and soft — and a bit long, but for me that's fine because I'm pretty tall and will enjoy rolling these up on warmer days to wear as capris. They look very much like denim and for the price, they are a bargain. Much more comfortable than your average skinny jean. All in all, I would recommend these!" —AgentM87

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in five colors).

    11. A handmade mini cross-body to give your everyday bag a break. This purse is the perfect size — not too big or too small. And it goes with almost everything.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Pascado is a small biz that creates gorgeous handmade leather goods in India.

    Promising review: "I received my bag a few weeks ago and just had the opportunity to use it. I LOVE IT. It's just the right size, reasonably priced and I'm about to order three more for my daughters. You won't be disappointed." —Jerry Kolar

    Get it from Pascado Artisans on Amazon Handmade for $36.99.

    12. A set of stainless-steel plated hoop earrings because it's time to admit the ones from Claire's just keep tarnishing and they need to be replaced.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I love these earrings. I purchased three other pairs of earrings with these and these are my everyday favorite pair to wear. It's been about three months and they have not tarnished one bit. Stainless steel is what I have been looking for. The clasp is still holding tight too. I totally recommend if you are looking for some hoops!" —Andrea

    Get them from Amazon for $11.18+ (available in three metals and five sizes).

    13. A pack of cotton and spandex blend hipster panties that are super comfy and come in so many cute colors.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "The absolute BEST underwear EVER. I'm finally wedgie-free for the first time in my life! I was constantly picking my underwear outta my crack UNTIL I found these underpants!!! I'm literally getting rid of all of my other underwear because they suck compared to these. They're cute, comfy, and sexy enough — yet provide enough coverage to be all that you'll ever need. Two of my girlfriends have also made the switch and couldn't be happier." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–4XL, various patterns/colors, and in other quantities).

    14. And a pack of low-rise lace trim thong undies for a seamless look when you're wearing leggings.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Comfy is the keyword here. I'm very picky when it comes to underwear since I'm quite bottom-heavy, but these are perfect! The lace trim is soft and stretchy, which allows a perfect fit around my waist. Based off the size chart provided, I went with the medium (6–8), as I've been a size seven in many different brands of underwear in the past. Because of the stretch in the lace, I would maybe consider one size smaller since they may stretch over time." —Kim

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, a 12-pack, and in six color sets). There is also this seamless set that goes up to a size 5X.

    15. A pair of high-waisted faux leather leggings if you practically live in leggings and could use a ~dressier~ alternative without sacrificing comfort.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These leggings are a hit! They are not cheap-looking at all! I originally bought them for a cosplay, but ended up wearing them for fashion purposes and they are a hit! Super comfy and stretchy around the waist." —Rebecca J

    Get them from Amazon for $21.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and four colors). You can also check out these leggings that go up to a size 4X. Or these that have a functioning pocket!

    16. A casual belt that can ~pull~ your whole outfit together.

    A close up of the belt in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I cannot believe I got this quality of a belt for this price. It came in such a nice box with a hole punch; which I did not need to use but still a nice touch! I have had the belt for months now and I still love it. The leather is durable but I like how it's smooth and does not catch on the belt loops. The adjustment holes in the belt show no sign of wear and the buckle is just the right size so it does not dig into my tummy. It's just a great quality jeans belt." —K-Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $16.59+ (available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors).

    17. A ruched crew-neck T-shirt dress because it can be dressed up or down. Reviewers are loving this dress so much, they're buying more in different colors.

    A model wearing the T-shirt dress in dark green
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Really cute dress! The one I received is not lined but the material is soft and not very see-through. I wore nude-colored undies and you couldn’t see a thing. If you are looking for a slightly looser fit then size up. The ruching on one side does wonders for shaping my waist and the pink color is gorgeous! The price is just right and much cheaper than other versions I’ve seen online. There are other versions from different sellers on Amazon at $20–$22 but the quality on this one is excellent and I’m glad I ordered it." —MizLis

    Get it from Amazon for $32.98 (available in sizes S–XL and in 27 colors).

    18. A pair of cashmere-blend lined leather gloves so you'll be able to text without your hands getting cold. And I mean, they look super chic, who would want to take them off?

    A model wearing the gloves in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Like most other reviewers, I am EXTREMELY PLEASED with these gloves. They are as soft as butter and warm to boot! I have pretty small hands, but not tiny — the 'one size fits most gloves' are typically a little big on me and long in the fingers. Based on other reviews, I ordered both the medium and small sizes of these gloves. The small were a much better fit. For reference, I wear a small size in lab gloves (can wear XS, but don't like a super tight fit). I am so impressed with these that I'm planning on purchasing another pair for my mother-in-law." —Liz G.

    Get them from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes XL–XXL and in six colors).

    19. A pair of faux-leather flats designed with a rubber sole because you can be comfy and stylish.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Definitely worth the money for a [faux] leather flat! True-to-size with no break-in period since they're not real leather but feels just as smooth. No toe cleavage and no weird noises when you're walking. I wear between a 7 and 7.5 and bought the 7.5 in these to be on the safe side." —Matt

    Get them from Amazon for $23.70 (available in standard and wide sizes 5–15 and in 24 colors).

    20. An organic cotton SpongeBob Conscious Step hoodie that has aloe vera-lined pockets! Not only is this hoodie comfy, but proceeds from every purchase are donated to Oceana to help protect and restore the world’s oceans.

    A model wearing a blue hoodie with SpongeBob SquarePant&#x27;s characters
    Conscious Step

    Conscious Step is a POC-owned company that focuses on ethically- and sustainably-made socks and sweatshirts. They're also fairtrade certified and vegan.

    Get it from Conscious Step for $76.97 (originally $109.95; available in three colors and sizes XXS–XXL).

    21. A gorgeously oversized plaid coat because you will be warm and stylish. You'll also have a ton of room to layer up in, making it perfect for any season.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I really like this coat. It is 'oversized' enough to layer but does not feel too big or boxy. The bottom falls right at my knees. The lining feels luxurious and the outer layer is not overly thick, but sturdy and well made. Great value if you are looking for a versatile option for a winter coat this season. I feel like I can pull this off with a sweater, jeans, and boots or with a neutral dress and heels." —Bricky

    Get it from Amazon for $65.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and nine colors).

    22. A lace-trimmed, adjustable racerback tank to wear under your fave shirt or on it's own.

    A model wearing the cami in white
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Getting one in every color! Love the lace trim. Fits great. Super cute to layer with a sweater, cardigan, or jean jacket. Love the versatility of it!" —Colie Marie

    Get it from Amazon for $21.23+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 15 colors).

    23. A pair of classic ankle trousers because it's super versatile and can be worn while running errands, to work, or on a night out.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by these pants! I’m a teacher so I need clothes that are stylish yet comfortable and can move with me throughout the day. As soon as these gems arrived in the mail, I tried them on. The first thing I noticed is that the material is higher quality than I expected. They don’t feel cheap or flimsy. The waist is comfortable and I like the button and hook fastening that leaves the front without lumps. I’m buying these again in another color." —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $26.90+ (available in sizes 0–20 and in nine colors).

    24. A tiered-skirt tunic dress that you'll practically live in because it can be dressed up or down and it's super comfy. And it comes in 17 prints and styles!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is the absolute cutest dress of all time. I got so many compliments on it. I am going to order it in other colors." —Lindsay

    Get it from Amazon for $30.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 16 colors).

    25. A super warm parka jacket because you can still look fab in freezing temps.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    We love this coat so much we've even done a full review of the Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket.

    Promising review: "Love it! Has done well in light rain and light snow (so far). Kept me warm in 30 degrees in the Pacific Northwest! Fits well with room for sweaters. Love all the pockets!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $151.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and in 13 colors/patterns).

    26. An ultra lightweight puffer jacket for that confusing weather between seasons. This jacket will keep you warm but if the temp suddenly takes a turn and you become too hot, you can just roll it up.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This puffer jacket is a real problem solver during colder months where suitcase real estate just won’t accommodate a warm jacket. It’s also very light. The entire garment stuffs into an impossibly small ripstop nylon bag which is included. You’ll find it tied to the interior. With a little practice, you can leave the bag tied to the garment and repack quickly. I was very comfortable in moderately cold weather meaning 40–50-ish degrees, threatening rain. For the price, you'll be able to sport your favorite colors in style." —String Theory

    Get it from Amazon for $31.92+ (available in men's sizes XS–6X and in 19 colors).

    27. A pair of luxurious matte Nubian Skin sheer tights because all of your other tights probably have holes in them and it's time to replace them with a really good pair. These come in four shades so you can find the right one to match your skin tone.

    Nubian Skin

    Nubian Skin is a Black-owned shop based in London that offers a variety of products in inclusive nude tones.

    Promising review: "These are an amazing pair of tights! They fit very well. I got them in size S/M for myself and L/XL for my mother in the shade Berry. I’m very happy with how well they match our skin tones. I’ll have to come back for more!" —Althea V.

    Get them from Nubian Skin for $30 (available in sizes S–XXXL and in four colors).

    28. A wire-free Floatley seamless bra if you want some support without an underwire. This bra is buttery soft, made with breathable fabric, and the pads are embedded so they won't move around.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this material- it’s so soft and comfortable! It feels like it’s barely there and it doesn’t feel heavy or like it’s pulling or putting grooves in my shoulders like I’m used to. I also don’t really ever have to readjust it (I’m always readjusting my bra usually because I can't stand it). Highly recommend! I may have to get more, LOL." —Jillian

    Get it from Amazon for $24.50+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 15 colors).

    29. And a sports bra so you can get some support during your next yoga class. Reviewers say they are not designed for high-impact workouts, but work great for low-impact exercises.

    A model wearing the bra in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am a 40D, so I ordered the XXL. When I took the bra out of the package, it looked tiny so I didn’t think it would fit. But it actually fit perfectly! The fabric is extremely stretchy, so it can stretch as much as needed. The bra does not dig into my sides, as so many other bras do. It really is the most comfortable bra I’ve ever worn! I wouldn’t recommend this bra for high-impact workouts. I’ve been using it for low-moderate impact workouts though and it’s been great!" —bighpfan

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL various colors, styles, and mulitpacks).

    30. A faux-leather moto jacket to get in tune with your inner rock star.

    A customer review photo of them wearing the jacket
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This leather jacket exceeded my expectations! The quality is amazing! I usually wear an XL and it fits perfectly! Very impressed with the price for this buy!" —Amy S.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors).

    31. A classic cotton T-shirt because nothing is better than a new tee. And this may look like your basic shirt, but it has moisture-wicking technology that adapts to your body's temperature and absorbs sweat while keeping you cool.

    A reviewer wearing the shirt in white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm 5'8" and usually a size 14–16 (1X) top and this 2X shirt was just loose enough to be casual without being baggy. I purchased both black and white as basic staples for my wardrobe. These are great for pairing with shorter jackets, jeans, or skirts and also for layering. The white tee is not sheer if worn with a skin-colored bra, and even paired with a black bra, the outline is just barely visible. These tees are cut straight up and down and fit basically like a men's undershirt, so if you are looking for something that is more of a boxy fit, this is ideal, but not if you want a shirt that's tapered at the waist." —MahNaz

    Get it from Amazon for $7.93+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 11 colors).

    32. A pair of super comfy cuffed sweatpants with an elastic waist and pockets. You won't want to take these off! They're perfect for the gym, to lounge around the house, or to run errands in. And they come in so many patterns and colors!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have bought several of these pants because they are the most comfortable things I've ever owned. I'm not a fashionista, but I'm aware that wearing sweatpants out of the house is not universally accepted, despite the majority of us doing it. However, I feel confident wearing these with a T-shirt or tank top while going out and about and looking put together. I also got these because I have a tough time finding pants that don't push on my bladder too heavily like the jeans or slacks that I wear to work. I have interstitial cystitis and these pants are soft and fit well enough that I need not worry about any issues arising in that department. I'm not the biggest fan of all of the designs, but I'm sure there's a design out there for everyone. Or you can get the plain ones. Whichever works for you." —Featherpin

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and in various colors).

    33. An oversized denim jacket because it's a staple piece, and let's be honest, you could probably use a new one. This classic jacket will pull any outfit together without much effort.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this jacket! I am usually a size 10–12, 5'7, and it’s very hard for me to find jackets that fit well because I have a wide back and wear a DD bra. I went through a bunch of the reviews and decided to get a large. Honestly, I could have gotten a medium. But the large is good! You can def wear a sweater underneath it. Go down a size when ordering!" —Betsy

    Get it from Amazon for $39.70+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in four styles).

    34. A stretchy romper bodysuit that'll be a great layering piece. It's perfect to wear under oversized sweaters, dresses, or as is during warmer weather. It's even a cute fit for the gym.

    A model wearing the onesie in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "'One size fits all' items NEVER fit me. However, this tiny catsuit fit my big body with ease. Haha! At first, when I opened the package I laughed and said this must be for a child but surprise, surprise, it fit. Slid into it like it was specifically designed for me. I am a size 14/16 with 40DDD breasts and it fit without pinching or squeezing any part of me. Great material, very light, and extremely opaque. I bought this to wear under a sheer shawl and I am very happy with this purchase." —Patrice Morris

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in one size that fits 0-14 and in three colors).

    35. A set of short pajamas perfect for a super chill and lazy Sunday — but make it cute.

    The blue and tan pajama set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Nice fabric, light but not flimsy. Buttons are sewn on firmly and it has an elastic waistband with a drawstring. If you are debating between sizes go with the bigger size. I did and it worked out just fine. Very pleased. Happy with my purchase." —LOU and adriana marinaro

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in men's sizes S–XXL and in seven colors).

    36. A splurge-worthy over-sized leather tote that can be used to carry everything you need for work or as a weekend bag for a quick getaway.

    A model holding up the tote bag
    Leather Design Studio on Etsy

    Leather Design Studio specializes in creating leather handbags, totes, hobo bags, backpacks, and more.

    Promising review: "This leather bag is PHENOMENAL! It’s enormous and the leather is a beautiful rich color and it’s soft to the touch. It’s EXACTLY what I’d hoped it would be! The shipping was remarkably fast, and I’m beyond pleased! Can’t wait to use it! This seller is to be commended for all of the above. Thanks so much!" —Heidi Sando

    Get it from Leather Design Studio on Etsy for $183.75 (originally $245).

    37. An affordable jogger set so you can take all the guesswork out of picking a cute and cozy outfit. This will be your go-to set for anything from brunch to shopping or just lounging on your couch.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great quality! Love it! Very comfortable. The colors are so nice. Got a ton of compliments! Will get it in another color. —Aksana

    Get it from Amazon for $42.97+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 26 colors/styles).

    38. A classic cotton button-up that can be worn for so many events and occasions and styled in so many different ways.