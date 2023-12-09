27 Cleaning Products That'll Make Your Home Feel Like A 5-Star Hotel Before Your Guests Arrive

1. A bottle of Goo Gone foaming spray because you've neglected all of that greasy buildup on your oven for far too long. You'll be able to take out your casserole without exposing a dirty oven. This degreaser will remove all that baked-on grime.
2. Or an all-natural oven scrub made with powdered pumice stone so you can scrub away years of spills and splatters.
Everneat is a small Etsy shop based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in cleaning products.
Promising review: "Finally tackled the rings on our stove top with this scrub and a reusable paper towel (as I was worried about using a scourer on an easily scratched surface) and the rings came right off! These are those 'oh, crap, the pot boiled over' rings that I ignored that lead to my stove top looking a bit crusty. The oven scrub ate them right off and left my oven and stove top looking great." —Jessie Bono
Get it from Everneat on Etsy (available in two scents) or Amazon (available in three scents) for $19.99.
3. Plus, a cooktop cleaning kit to make all those burnt-on messes disappear before your guests arrive. It's great for cooktops, stovetops, and ceramic surfaces.
The kit comes with a 10oz bottle of cleaner, three cleaning pads, a grip pad tool, and a scraper.
Promising review: "This works amazingly! I hadn't thoroughly scrubbed my glass cooktop in years — I only wiped them down with random multi cleaners which never seemed to do much. Then a friend recommended this product — AMAZING! The included scrubbers and scrapers really make the difference. As others have said it will leave your cooktop shiny and new — even marks that had been on there for years came almost completely off: 98% better." —B. Swartwood
Get it from Amazon for $16.48.
4. A fur remover broom so you can get a deep clean and get everything your vacuum leaves behind. This broom's rubber bristles pull up hair from carpet like a magnet. No one will be able to tell you have a fur baby.
Promising review: "I have long hair. Due to a thyroid issue, I lose more strands than I used to. Every few days the hair starts to accumulate on the bathroom floor. This broom picks up all the hair from the tile just going over it once. It even gets the strands on the edges and corners. Unlike regular brooms, all the hair stays on the broom until I remove it instead of strands falling back to the floor. Thanks to a review I read before ordering this broom, I also use it on the carpet before vacuuming. I quickly pull it toward me, and it grabs all the hair from the carpet. It only takes a minute or two per room and I no longer have to remove the roller brush from the vacuum and cut all the hair wrapped around it every month." —Lorrieanne13
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in various styles, two packs, and with or without accessories).
5. And, a pet hair remover that works so well your home will look pet-free. Your guests won't get fur all over them and your couch will probably look five shades lighter when you remove all that ~cat sprinkle~.
Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand-new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." —Ian K.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
6. A bathroom cleaner made with natural ingredients that will make your tiles look as squeaky clean as a 5-star hotel. And you don't have to worry about a strong odor because it's free of fumes.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try to clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. Came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large." —Amber Erwin
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.49+ (available in three sizes).
7. A cleaning wand with disposable sponges to make your bowl sparkle so your guests won't cringe at the sight of a dirty toilet. This set comes with six sponges pre-loaded with Clorox, a wand, and a caddy. Each sponge will clean and disinfect your porcelain *throne* and you just toss the sponge when you're done. No more dirty brushes!
Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semiregular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before and after pics attached (above)." —Whitney
Get it from Amazon for $11.31 (also available with16 refills).
8. A leather cleaner because your furniture could use a little TLC. This cleaner will polish your old (but so comfy) leather couch and make it look so clean that your guests will think you bought new furniture.
Remember to mix this concentrate with water before using!
Promising review: "My 15-year-old leather sectional hadn't been cleaned or conditioned in three to four years because I couldn't find anything that worked well without causing it to look blotchy. The color was also fading, and I thought it was a goner. After some elbow grease, the sectional looks great! It's now back to its original color without being blotchy. More importantly, the suppleness has returned. I can actually say that it looks as good as the day we bought it." —jellybean55
Get it from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in three sizes).
9. A grout cleaning kit to get in between all your tiles that are discolored from years of collecting dirt and grime. Your bathroom and kitchen will get an upgrade and look brand-new. No need to cover problem spots with area rugs — you'll be proud to show your floors off!
The kit comes with two bottles of Grout-Eez and a scrubber you can attach to a standard mop or broom pole.
Promising review: "This is an excellent product. I have tried several grout cleaners over the past 15 years since the majority of our flooring has been ceramic tile. This product surpassed all of them. In fact, nothing has ever worked this quickly. The three best features included (1) the instructions on both the bottle and with the product were clear and I followed them to a tee, (2) the perfect brush that came with it that fit perfectly into my grout lines and was easy to attach to an existing handle and (3) how easily the soil was removed from the grout. I would recommend using this around one tile first and definitely wait the 10 minutes then wiggle the brush in the grout lines. The soil comes up quickly." —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
10. A tub of TikTok-famous The Pink Stuff because this viral sensation is the real deal. It cleans everything! If your little Picasso draws on your walls — no problem! Hard water stains all over your tub? Gone! Make all of those ~how did this get here?~ messes vanish before your guests appear.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in various sizes and bundles).
11. A pack of cleaning erasers that are wayyy cheaper than another famous and ~magical~ brand but they still get the job done. Just add some water (no need to figure out what cleaner you need) and wipe away tough stains.
Promising review: "These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." —Jimmy Jim Ereeno
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $13.95.
12. A carpet cleaner because it can clean up everything from muddy footprints to spaghetti sauce. It'll work like magic to get your carpet spotless before everyone arrives. The best part? There's no rinsing or vacuuming required — just spray and dab with a wet cloth.
Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some seriously good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
13. A a pet urine stain removing spray so your pets will get all the attention when your guests arrive instead of the stains they leave behind.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. is a family-owned small biz that sells pet products.
This spray is activated on contact by natural enzymes that basically feed on organic matter. It's just a fancy way to say it eliminates stains and odors and doesn't just mask them.
Promising review: "I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There are tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not house broken, and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes, and then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area, until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain, and more importantly the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelly
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes).
14. A stain remover perfect for your bathroom or kitchen to clean stained caulk. It fits into tight spaces and all you have to do is squeeze, leave it overnight, and rinse it in the morning.
Promising review: "I hardly leave reviews, but I had to leave one for this product. I just received this yesterday, applied it last night and this morning it’s like I have a brand-new bathroom. I’m embarrassed to show 'before' and 'after' photos cuz it was so nasty, no matter how hard we scrubbed the mildew wouldn’t go away. I almost cried when I saw my bathroom this mornings. Don’t hesitate, buy this now, you won’t regret it." —Bianca Green
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
15. A rust stain-removing powder if you need to get rid of rust stains ASAP without much effort. All you have to do is apply it for a few minutes and the rust will dissolve before your eyes. Then just wipe it away!
Promising review: "I cannot say enough great things about this product. We just purchased a home that has a well with very high iron content in the water. I tried everything to remove the stains from our three toilets but nothing worked. I found this product online and immediately went to Amazon. The results blew me away. I didn't have to scrub at all. I let it sit in the tank for several hours and the results floored me!" —T-urtle
Get it from Amazon for $13.30+ (available in three sizes).
16. A jar of furniture polish made with coconut oil and beeswax, because when was the last time you polished your cabinets or tables? Um...never? Okay, same. But no one will ever have to know. This will be your new secret weapon that'll make your wooden furniture look brand-new and protect it from future damage.
The Happy Hive is a small biz based in Williston, Vermont that creates products using beeswax from their own hives.
Promising review: "I used this to protect the thick, damaged oak top to my kitchen island and it looks wonderful after the first use. Very easy to use." —Kelex
Get it from The Happy Hive VT on Etsy for $22.
17. An oil stain remover so your guests won't be greeted by stains in your garage of driveway. It's super easy to use — just pour some over the spot you want to remove, let it dry, then brush it away (it'll look like chalk dust).
Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Found this searching on Amazon and I thought, whatever. That's one less vodka soda tonight for dinner. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there. My driveway is smooth concrete so I can't vouch for what would happen with a rougher surface but whoever makes this stuff is a genius. If they tried to take on world peace, Earth would be a better place." —AmazonBob
Get it from Amazon for $17.97+ (available in two sizes).
18. A Baseboard Buddy that will help you clean your home from top to bottom — literally. You won't have to bend or climb because this pole extends so you'll be able to clean molding, walls, baseboards, and ceiling fans. Even your mother-in-law will be impressed when she arrives to see every nook and cranny dust-free.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads, which can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of