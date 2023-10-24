32 Beauty Products That Work So Well You’ll Think They're Potions The Sanderson Sisters Created

1. A long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll help your makeup look as fresh as it did when you first applied it ALL 👏 DAY 👏 LONG! I mean, it's like Winifred herself created this to help makeup last as long as her grudge against Billy Butcherson did.
Promising review: "I had received a deluxe sample of this from Urban Decay and had been using it on the days where I had a yoga class from 7:30 p.m.–9 p.m. —which means my makeup was on my face for OVER 12 hours. My makeup always came out just fine after my class, even after sweating like a pig! I forgot to spray it on last week and what a mistake! I came out of my class looking like a drowned raccoon. I've since bought a full-size bottle. It doesn't bother my sensitive skin and I haven't seen issues with breakouts either (but I don't use it daily). It does seem to make my makeup look more polished, similar to if you set your makeup with a light spray of water. If you sweat when using it, somehow the makeup stays put and you just sweat. It's magical. I do think it can feel a little tight when first sprayed. I noticed that the first few times in particular, but not so much now and after a few minutes I don't notice it. Anyways, if you dance or exercise and can't wash your face beforehand, try this!" —latp
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).
2. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for an unbelievable transformation you have to see to believe. This set includes a daytime lip plumper made with ginger to make your lips look fuller and a nighttime serum made with mint to hydrate and repair your pout while you sleep.
Promising reviews: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
3. Youthforia BYO Blush Oil liquid blush that reacts to your skin's unique pH and changes color depending on your skin tone. You can skip the frustrating task of searching for the perfect shade and let this oil do all the work for you.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup.
Promising review: "I'm done, no more experimenting with other blushes, this is my forever blush. BYO is such a unique product on the market — it's plant-based, provides a natural/beautiful bespoke flush, and can be used on the lips as well. Its color-changing formula is a game-changer as it magically picks the most complementary shade/hue for the user. Furthermore, I don't feel like I'm wearing makeup, and the oil formula is nourishing for my skin! I loved it so much I bought all my friends a BYO Blush!" —JZ
Get it from Youthforia or Amazon for $36.
4. A Grande Cosmetics brow enhancing serum if you have super thin eyebrows after years of plucking or waxing and you could use a ~magical~ transformation that'll give you lusciously thick brows. You'll be able to leave the thin brow trend from the early 2000s behind and step into your Cara Delevingne era. 🫰
Promising reviews: "Like many women, I started with the Gwen Stefani 2000s trend of really thin eye brows. Honestly, they hadn’t grown back since no matter what I used. Until I found this product. I’m on my second bottle. It’s absolute sorcery, I don’t understand how or why or what’s in the formula but it does work." —Michelle
"Ya'll. This stuff actually works. The first couple of months I felt like I was applying this clear magic liquid to my brows wondering if it's actually doing anything. Then one day, I got home and washed my face and for some reason, I couldn't get the rest of my eyebrow pencil off — IT WAS MY ACTUAL EYEBROW! I didn't realize how full they had gotten. I feel so much more confident without any makeup on and don't use nearly as much brow filler as I used to. I use it on my eyelashes too and they grew faster than the brows. Wish I would've taken before and after pictures. It's worth the money!" —Alyssa G.
Get it from Amazon for $38.
5. Or a Maybelline eyebrow tint to get the professional look of microblading in the comfort of your own home at a wayyy more affordable price — it's like a temporary tattoo! It'll make your brows look thicker and more defined. All you have to do is apply with the included brush, correct any mistakes before it sets, leave it for 20 minutes, then peel it off. It can last up to three days, so you can wake up to perfect brows in the morning.
Promising review: "I'm so glad someone came up with an affordable product for people like me that have a very thin line for eyebrows due to YEARS of pulling them out. In my childhood years I had (what I thought) were 'thick' full eyebrows. I spent years pulling them out to have a thin brow (wish I still had them). Now that I'm older (I'm 53), they stopped growing back where I NEEDED them to grow and only grew where I don't want to grow. I can't afford microblade so this product adds a brow to where I have NONE and darkens the fine line I have. I do have to leave it on twice as long as it's recommended. I just wash my face around my brow area and it will last for at least 48 hours (some times longer) for me. I'm sure it does better for someone that actually has brows and just needs areas to be darker and fuller. I love it." —Robin Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four shades and four sizes).
6. A color corrector multi-stick that can be used on your eyes, lips, and cheeks to neutralize dark spots and circles. This works like a magic wand to cover hyperpigmentation so you can apply your foundation and concealer flawlessly.
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.
Promising reviews: "I can't believe I've lived without this product for so long! This is SOOOO much better than the concealers I've used in the past because it really covers up my dark circles. This product is a staple in my makeup routine! Can't live without this!" —Undisclosed
Get it from Ulta for $24 (available in five shades).
7. A pack of acne patches for those pimples that pop up at the wrong time. Just stick these on, and you can expect a reduction in the size of pimples and any visible redness/irritation.
Promising review: "When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained. I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it, I promise you will be shocked!" —Heather L.
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97.
8. A shimmer body oil, because this has to be the glow Winifred, Sarah, and Mary were after. Your skin will shimmer like you're part of the Cullen clan — without having to avoid the sun. 🧛
9. A bottle of Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Exfoliant if you've been tempted to look up a spell to help your skin look more radiant. There's no need to get all witchy — this baby will help unclog and diminish large pores, exfoliate dead skin cells, remove blackheads, and even out your skin tone.
Promising review: "I have acne=prone skin that is on the combo to oily side with large pores and this stuff has truly been a lifesaver! I really appreciate the short ingredient list and the fact that this product is fragrance-free! I use this after cleansing and apply about five drops on a cotton round both morning and night. I then follow up with a retinol serum, moisturizer, and SPF. Since I have started using this product (FIVE DAYS AGO) my skin is soft and glowing, my acne is clearing up, and my pores actually look smaller!! Like, this is literally witchcraft in a bottle and my new holy grail! Ditch your harsh scrubs and give this a go, your skin will thank you!" —Philena
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
10. Bio-Oil, a cult fave, with over 74,000 5-star ratings because it's basically like a miracle for your skin. It can help to fade scars and stretch marks and soothe dry or cracked skin. It's made with a blend of vitamins, chamomile, and lavender to help improve skin's appearance and increase skin elasticity.
Promising reviews: "What is this sorcery? I’m pretty sure it’s just straight up whatever liquid comes out of a unicorn when it happy cries. I have scars, stretch marks, and acne that are healing or disappearing literally overnight. It’s hands down some of the best stuff I’ve ever gotten my hands on. Thank you magical wizard for creating this supernatural concoction, you can now have all of my money. If only I’d taken some before and after pictures to capture the results!" —Purpleflowerseverywhere13
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).
11. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that'll feel like sorcery because you can see visible results after just one use! The best part? There's no annoying strips that don't stay put to worry about. And, reviewers say they didn't experience sensitivity after use.
Promising review: "Hardly ever do I review but this time, sheesh! This product blew me away after only three uses! First off, it's easy to use! I've tried a ton of products for teeth whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, or make you wear a mouthguard etc. This is a PEN/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution, the solution feeds through onto the brush (which is actually the size of a tooth) and you just brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! I've seen a noticeable difference after only using this for three days!! My husband even said 'WOW your teeth look amazingly white'. I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too! I noticed the difference but never said a word to my husband about it, he's a firm believer that nothing like this ever works...LOL. Well boy oh boy this product changed his mind instantly! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price! Remarkable difference and it lasts! If I could give this 1,000 stars this would have earned 1,001, know what I mean?!" —Lisa E.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95 (also available in a four-pack).
12. A heat-activated anti-frizz treatment, because it'll help keep your hair frizz-free no matter what the weather is like. It's made with anti-humidity technology and a moisture repellent to keep your hair looking super smooth like glass. BTW, celeb stylist Chris Appleton (who has styled Kim K. and J. Lo), swears by this stuff!
Promising review: This product is incredible — just WOW. In all my years of existence, I was never able to tame my naturally curly hair into a sleek, silky, frizz-free look, until now. I l don't know what kind of magical sorcery went into making this product, but this stuff is amazing. —Lillee45
Get it from Amazon for $28.
13. A lash lifting kit so you can ditch mascara, falsies, and your eyelash curler and still have fab lashes. This kit will help you achieve lifted lashes that'll look like extensions, with results that can last up to a month!
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes, and five gel under-eye pads.
Promising review: "Okay I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed and will definitely be buying this again! —Ryan
Get it from Amazon for $20.09.
14. Or, an eyelash growth serum to help your lashes grow fuller, stronger, longer, and thicker. With consistency, this ✨magical potion✨ can help you achieve the lashes you've always dreamed of.
Promising review: "This stuff is a magical miracle elixir! I use it twice a day and after about six weeks the results are literally unbelievable! It works, and it works fast. I have naturally straight, light brown, thin lashes. They’re now darker, thicker, and so long they touch my glasses!" —V. Campbell
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).