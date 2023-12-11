29 Beauty Products That Work So Well You’ll Think They're Potions The Sanderson Sisters Created

1. A long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll help your makeup look as fresh as it did when you first applied it ALL 👏 DAY 👏 LONG! I mean, it's like Winifred herself created this to help makeup last as long as her grudge against Billy Butcherson did.
Promising review: "I had received a deluxe sample of this from Urban Decay and had been using it on the days where I had a yoga class from 7:30 p.m.–9 p.m. —which means my makeup was on my face for OVER 12 hours. My makeup always came out just fine after my class, even after sweating like a pig! I forgot to spray it on last week and what a mistake! I came out of my class looking like a drowned raccoon. I've since bought a full-size bottle. It doesn't bother my sensitive skin and I haven't seen issues with breakouts either (but I don't use it daily). It does seem to make my makeup look more polished, similar to if you set your makeup with a light spray of water. If you sweat when using it, somehow the makeup stays put and you just sweat. It's magical. I do think it can feel a little tight when first sprayed. I noticed that the first few times in particular, but not so much now and after a few minutes I don't notice it. Anyways, if you dance or exercise and can't wash your face beforehand, try this!" —latp
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).
2. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for an unbelievable transformation you have to see to believe. This set includes a daytime lip plumper made with ginger to make your lips look fuller and a nighttime serum made with mint to hydrate and repair your pout while you sleep.
Promising reviews: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
3. Youthforia BYO Blush Oil liquid blush that reacts to your skin's unique pH and changes color depending on your skin tone. You can skip the frustrating task of searching for the perfect shade and let this oil do all the work for you.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup.
Promising review: "I'm done, no more experimenting with other blushes, this is my forever blush. BYO is such a unique product on the market — it's plant-based, provides a natural/beautiful bespoke flush, and can be used on the lips as well. Its color-changing formula is a game-changer as it magically picks the most complementary shade/hue for the user. Furthermore, I don't feel like I'm wearing makeup, and the oil formula is nourishing for my skin! I loved it so much I bought all my friends a BYO Blush!" —JZ
Get it from Youthforia or Amazon for $36.
4. A color corrector multi-stick that can be used on your eyes, lips, and cheeks to neutralize dark spots and circles. This works like a magic wand to cover hyperpigmentation so you can apply your foundation and concealer flawlessly.
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.
Promising reviews: "I can't believe I've lived without this product for so long! This is SOOOO much better than the concealers I've used in the past because it really covers up my dark circles. This product is a staple in my makeup routine! Can't live without this!" —Undisclosed
Get it from Ulta for $24 (available in five shades).
5. A pack of acne patches for those pimples that pop up at the wrong time. Just stick these on, and you can expect a reduction in the size of pimples and any visible redness/irritation.
Promising review: "When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained. I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it, I promise you will be shocked!" —Heather L.
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97.
6. A shimmer body oil, because this has to be the glow Winifred, Sarah, and Mary were after. Your skin will shimmer like you're part of the Cullen clan — without having to avoid the sun. 🧛
7. A bottle of Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Exfoliant if you've been tempted to look up a spell to help your skin look more radiant. There's no need to get all witchy — this baby will help unclog and diminish large pores, exfoliate dead skin cells, remove blackheads, and even out your skin tone.
Promising review: "I have acne=prone skin that is on the combo to oily side with large pores and this stuff has truly been a lifesaver! I really appreciate the short ingredient list and the fact that this product is fragrance-free! I use this after cleansing and apply about five drops on a cotton round both morning and night. I then follow up with a retinol serum, moisturizer, and SPF. Since I have started using this product (FIVE DAYS AGO) my skin is soft and glowing, my acne is clearing up, and my pores actually look smaller!! Like, this is literally witchcraft in a bottle and my new holy grail! Ditch your harsh scrubs and give this a go, your skin will thank you!" —Philena
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
8. Bio-Oil, a cult fave, with over 74,000 5-star ratings because it's basically like a miracle for your skin. It can help to fade scars and stretch marks and soothe dry or cracked skin. It's made with a blend of vitamins, chamomile, and lavender to help improve skin's appearance and increase skin elasticity.
Promising reviews: "What is this sorcery? I’m pretty sure it’s just straight up whatever liquid comes out of a unicorn when it happy cries. I have scars, stretch marks, and acne that are healing or disappearing literally overnight. It’s hands down some of the best stuff I’ve ever gotten my hands on. Thank you magical wizard for creating this supernatural concoction, you can now have all of my money. If only I’d taken some before and after pictures to capture the results!" —Purpleflowerseverywhere13
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).
9. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that'll feel like sorcery because you can see visible results after just one use! The best part? There's no annoying strips that don't stay put to worry about. And, reviewers say they didn't experience sensitivity after use.
Promising review: "Hardly ever do I review but this time, sheesh! This product blew me away after only three uses! First off, it's easy to use! I've tried a ton of products for teeth whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, or make you wear a mouthguard etc. This is a PEN/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution, the solution feeds through onto the brush (which is actually the size of a tooth) and you just brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! I've seen a noticeable difference after only using this for three days!! My husband even said 'WOW your teeth look amazingly white'. I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too! I noticed the difference but never said a word to my husband about it, he's a firm believer that nothing like this ever works...LOL. Well boy oh boy this product changed his mind instantly! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price! Remarkable difference and it lasts! If I could give this 1,000 stars this would have earned 1,001, know what I mean?!" —Lisa E.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.95 (also available in a four-pack).
10. A heat-activated anti-frizz treatment, because it'll help keep your hair frizz-free no matter what. It's made with anti-humidity technology and a moisture repellent to keep your hair looking super smooth like glass. BTW, celeb stylist Chris Appleton (who has styled Kim K. and J. Lo), swears by this stuff!
Promising review: This product is incredible — just WOW. In all my years of existence, I was never able to tame my naturally curly hair into a sleek, silky, frizz-free look, until now. I l don't know what kind of magical sorcery went into making this product, but this stuff is amazing. —Lillee45
Get it from Amazon for $28.
11. A lash lifting kit so you can ditch mascara, falsies, and your eyelash curler and still have fab lashes. This kit will help you achieve lifted lashes that'll look like extensions, with results that can last up to a month!
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes, and five gel under-eye pads.
Promising review: "Okay I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed and will definitely be buying this again! —Ryan
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
12. Or, an eyelash growth serum to help your lashes grow fuller, stronger, longer, and thicker. With consistency, this ✨magical potion✨ can help you achieve the lashes you've always dreamed of.
Promising review: "This stuff is a magical miracle elixir! I use it twice a day and after about six weeks the results are literally unbelievable! It works, and it works fast. I have naturally straight, light brown, thin lashes. They’re now darker, thicker, and so long they touch my glasses!" —V. Campbell
Get it from Amazon for $23.50+ (available in two colors).
13. Fake Halo nail polish for a quick, but fab mani without having to go to the salon. This holographic lacquer has a magical rainbow effect that changes and shifts in the light and from different angles.
Mooncat is a woman-owned, vegan, and cruelty-free small business founded by Michelle Lin.
Promising review: "I received my first one in the mail. It was so easy and smooth going on. Two coats later, AMAZING, vibrant, beautiful color. The way the light dances off of my nails, the sun shining off the polish, the prismatic guess have me mesmerized. Yep, I picked two more colors a week later. My daughter is now hooked as well. We love this polish and will be picking out a few more. This is the ONLY polish that we use now." —Johnine L.
Get it from Mooncat for $15.
14. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer that will work like magic to hide discoloration around your eyes. Just swipe with the included sponge applicator to make tired eyes look refreshed and selfie ready.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this stuff. My everyday makeup is literally just this undereye concealer, mascara, and Chapstick. I work 12+ hour nightshifts so under eye concealer is a MUST. I am literally always tired and my dark circles never seem to go away but this magical makeup makes me look so much less like a zombie. I don't know what I would do without this concealer. Do yourself a favor and try it!" —gustavo
"How am I just now using this amazing concealer? I have horrible dark circles and this is my miracle worker! This literally blends away any dark bags under my eyes like it has some sort of magical sorcery mixed in it." —Myranda Z.
Get it from Amazon for $7.69+ (available in 18 shades).
15. A Chi Thermal Care kit, because it basically works like witchcraft and you'll feel like the fourth Sanderson sister when you use it. This set includes a shampoo, conditioner, and a heat protectant that are all silicone-free and recommended for damaged hair to improve moisture and shine. Just look at the before and after results below — it has got to be a spell, right?
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby has to say about this:
"You see that shine? That volume? That bounce? Babyyyy my hair is FLAWLESS. Witchcraft, right? Oh, and if you could feel it?! HONEYYYY, so, so soft and silky. It is seriously bone-straight and looks and feels soooo healthy! And, my hair is NATURAL (other than the obvious blue dye); I haven't used relaxers or keratin treatments in over 10 years. Now, I am by no means a hairstylist, and nothing tops their magical hands, but sweetieeeee, these products blow my mind. This trio does what needs to be done, and like, I did it — I delivered these results. Nothing has ever made my hair look like this unless a stylist was styling my hair. And when I step out of my house, you cannot tell me I'm not the most fabulous person in the world — I'm literally Beyoncé. My hair flows and bounces as if I have a personal fan in front of me, and I CANNOT keep my hands out of my hair. The shampoo and conditioner help get ALLLL the product buildup out of my hair and leave my hair feeling squeaky clean. Then, I add my serum (before blow-drying and again before straightening), and BAM — I'm flawless. The combo of all three is just *chefs kiss*, and they help protect my hair from heat damage. If you want a magic wand to set everything off, invest in the Babyliss straightener! My hairdresser uses it so I grabbed one too and now I always look like I just stepped out of the salon."
Get it from Amazon for $22.29.