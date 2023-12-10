Skip To Content
    8 Main Character Christmas Moments You Truly Deserve To Experience At Least ONCE In Real Life

    Delu Lu Lu Lu Lu > Fa La La La La

    Vishal Lilman
    by Vishal Lilman

    It's Christmas time again!

    Nickelodeon

    Being the pop culture geek I am, I LOVE the festive shows, music, and movies that I consume en masse during the holiday season. Even though it leaves me feeling all warm and fuzzy inside (and stuffed from holiday snacking and eggnog chugging), I can't help but also feel a bit of emptiness because a main character like myself hasn't been able to experience the holiday shenanigans and staples enjoyed by these characters that aren't even real.

    So, I thought I'd do some ✨holiday manifesting✨ and put it all on a list! Here are the top main character Christmas clichés I want to experience in real life.

    Interscope Records

    1. Drink "Judy's Hot Cocoa" from The Santa Clause!

    Disney

    No, not the recipe from those food blogs and influencer chefs that claim, "Scott Calvin and Judy the Elf would approve." I mean the ACTUAL recipe that took 1,200 years to get right!

    2. Getting snowed in somewhere without power, then bonding and singing Christmas carols with the people around me.

    Binder Entertainment

    I guess it's worth noting I am someone that doesn't like to leave the house when snow is imminent and I have a phobia of singing in public. But hey, when am I actually going to see these people again, right?!

    3. Falling in love during a small-town Christmas celebration.

    Hallmark Channel

    Imagine just meeting a person, confessing your love, then immediately having to buy them a Christmas present AND introduce them to your family during the holidays. It would be oh-so-magical and oh-so-chaotic!

    4. Kissing the one I just fell in love with under a mistletoe.

    BuzzFeed

    I mean, during the season where literally EVERYTHING is peppermint or candy cane-flavored, everyone should have minty fresh breath, right? RIGHT?!

    5. Try "Who Hash"!

    Illumination

    Unlike Judy's hot cocoa, Dr. Seuss' Suessville dropped an actual recipe which can be found here. So, Imma just need a processed food company out there to make this en masse and distribute them in cans. Thanks! :)

    6. Stop a crime/heist.

    20th Century Studios

    Home Alone, Christmas With The Kranks, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, The Nutcracker, Merry Christmas Drake and Josh; the list goes on! All of the best holiday stories involve some kind of evil, mustache-twirling villain getting their plot foiled. They just have to not have any weapons, not be stronger than me, not be trained in any sort of combat fighting, AND a law enforcement officer must be near (just in case — but I think I've got this)!

    7. Meet Santa Claus!

    20th Century Studios

    No not the one at the local toy drive or in the mall. I'm talking about a mysterious, old, bearded man who magically gets hired at my workplace or moves in next door. Then, despite all of the commercialism and financial stress, he'll reignite my joy and love for the season's merriments before mysteriously disappearing on Christmas Eve, of course.

    8. Have a "spiritual awakening"!

    The Walt Disney Company

    Like actually be woken up by spirits to have an introspective journey on my life and existence thus far, what is could be, and it would be if I didn't exist. And for free, please!

    Are you looking to try any of these or do you have any tips on where I could go looking for one of the aforementioned experiences? Lmk below!

