Being the pop culture geek I am, I LOVE the festive shows, music, and movies that I consume en masse during the holiday season. Even though it leaves me feeling all warm and fuzzy inside (and stuffed from holiday snacking and eggnog chugging), I can't help but also feel a bit of emptiness because a main character like myself hasn't been able to experience the holiday shenanigans and staples enjoyed by these characters that aren't even real.
So, I thought I'd do some ✨holiday manifesting✨ and put it all on a list! Here are the top main character Christmas clichés I want to experience in real life.
1. Drink "Judy's Hot Cocoa" from The Santa Clause!
2. Getting snowed in somewhere without power, then bonding and singing Christmas carols with the people around me.
3. Falling in love during a small-town Christmas celebration.
4. Kissing the one I just fell in love with under a mistletoe.