According To Psychology, Women’s Intuition Is Actually Subordinate’s Intuition. Here’s What That Means

Case in point, Rose once faced criticism from a male author who disagreed with her views on emotional labor, despite quoting her Guardian article in his newsletter. When she offered him a copy of her book, he replied: “Oh, I actually have a copy of your book. Your publisher sent me one when it first came out, I really ought to get around to reading it.” He then asserted that emotional labor isn’t real work because it lacks the framework for protest and organization. Unfortunately, this type of opposition is common for Rose, with some self-proclaimed progressive men labeling her stance as “neoliberal” or “hypercapitalist,” and even suggesting that emotional labor should “rise above” capitalism. “By the way,” Rose added, “I don’t think all emotional labor should be paid.” Alternatively, emotional labor can be validated through reciprocity, status, recognition programs, and other means.