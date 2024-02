According To Psychology, Women’s Intuition Is Actually Subordinate’s Intuition. Here’s What That Means

“It really finds that the norm is not women naturally being better at guessing what other people are going through,” Rose says. “The norm is actually a combination of leader expressiveness and subordinate perceptiveness. Male or female, a leader gets to express themselves unfiltered, and a subordinate is going to constantly be trying to perceive what that leader is trying to do, feel, express, [and] emote.” Women’s intuition is, therefore, not biological but rather a survival skill commonly observed in marginalized groups, and acknowledging that doesn’t mean it should be dismissed. Though it was developed out of necessity, Rose argues that women’s intuition is a valuable skill — one that those with privilege should especially embrace to dismantle discriminatory systems like racism, ableism, or anti-LGBTQ discrimination.