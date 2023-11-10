5. "I was 14, living in a very violent household. My dad was an alcoholic and a mean drunk. Once my mom found the courage to leave him, we moved to an apartment complex, where I met our 27-year-old neighbor. His attention made me feel special. He said all the right things to a child who was already traumatized; I was so desperate for love and affection. When I was 17, my mom remarried. I then moved in with him. The 30-year-old predator ended up abusing me, and I stayed with him for two years. Eventually, he was offered a job in another state, but I didn't go with him."

"I wish I could say I got smarter but can't because I didn't. I met another older man, and the cycle continued. I honestly was the poster child for daddy issues. When I turned 23, I finally broke the cycle. I went to therapy and learned to love myself rather than look for someone to save me and make me feel worthy.

"When I was 31, I married a man my age. We have been married for 20 years. I still think back to the days when I was in these awful situations, and I feel shame about them — but that shame doesn't belong to me. I cannot believe how common this is for girls. I want every victim to know it's not your fault."

—Justjacks