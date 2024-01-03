Mental Health Professionals Are Sharing The Most Common Thing Their Clients Are Ashamed To Tell Them But Are Actually Very Normal

3. "Unwanted intrusive thoughts are normal and do not mean you are a bad person. By definition, these thoughts are unwanted because they go against your values and highlight what you don't want to do. However normal these thoughts are, the moral nature of these thoughts means that people often experience a lot of shame and take many years before they first tell someone about them."

"Yes, that includes intrusions of sexual, religious, and moral themes — like a religious person having unwanted blasphemous images pop into their mind or a new parent having unwanted sexual thoughts about their new baby.

The occurrence of these thoughts, images, and urges is normal. The best way to 'manage' them is to accept that they are a normal (albeit unpleasant) brain process. They are a sign of the opposite of who you are and are, therefore, very unlikely ever to do.

Let the thought run its course in the background while you bring your attention back to (insert something you can see, feel, hear, taste, or touch). I usually say something like, 'OK, mind! Thanks for that, mind! I'm going to get back to washing the dishes and the sound or sensation of the water while you ponder all the nasties. Carry on!' I literally say it to myself with a slightly amused tone because I am always genuinely amused at all the wild stuff my brain can produce!"

—u/cbearg