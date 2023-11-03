13.

"I teach special needs 11- to 14-year-old kids, and I'd tell them that growing up will be hard for them. Not everyone will be as understanding or patient as the staff at our school, and they need to learn to reel it in sometimes. I'd also tell them how precious and wonderful they are, even when they drive me mad by repeatedly asking the same question. They might not have the same advantages as other children, but their gifts are just as legitimate as any other child's. Some of them might not know how to flush a toilet, but they sure can draw a perfect replica of the Death Star. Some can't remember their birthday, but they smile every morning and say how happy they are to see us. It's just lovely."