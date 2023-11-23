Before getting into it, I’m sure some of you are wondering if I had an iPhone before the Flip 4. It’s something I’m often asked, and I get it. No, I had a Samsung Galaxy S20+ . It measured 6.4 inches long and 2.9 inches wide. (For all of you Apple lovers, it’s roughly the size of an iPhone 15 Plus .) When upgrading, I was between the S22+ and the Flip 4. The Flip 4 had been out for two months, and I was optimistic that Samsung had ironed out any big issues by its fourth generation. Plus, its quirky design caught my eye.

Until the Flip 4, I’ve had some generation of Galaxy S phones since 2015 — when the screen of my iPhone 5s cracked for the third time and I switched to a Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge.

After looking into reviews comparing the S22+ and the Flip 4 — most of which listed the Flip 4’s “cons” as its lack of dust resistance, camera, and battery life — I felt confident and curious enough to give it a go.

