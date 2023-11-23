Hey, I’m Victoria, and for a year now, I’ve had the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Without fail, whenever somebody notices my phone, they ask me about it — from baristas at my local Starbucks to the Tullamarine Airport, passengers on the train to colleagues at work, and even friends who are diehard Apple users. Given the public’s interest in the foldable smartphone, I decided to write a review about my experience and address their frequently asked questions.
While I’ll drop in some technical specs, my main focus is sharing my real-world experience with the Flip 4, as well as the new Flip 5, which I’ve had for a couple of months now. Both phones offer a similar user experience — they’re successive generations of Samsung’s Galaxy Z series — but as I’ve found myself explaining, the Flip 5 brings some pretty significant upgrades.
Here’s a breakdown of what I’ll cover:
• Size
• Cover Screen*
• Camera
• Hinge
• Flex Mode
• Battery
• Crease (Main Screen)
• Durability
*The cover of the Flip — as in the top of the phone when it’s folded — has a screen, aptly called the cover screen. The interior screen is called the main screen.
Before getting into it, I’m sure some of you are wondering if I had an iPhone before the Flip 4. It’s something I’m often asked, and I get it. No, I had a Samsung Galaxy S20+. It measured 6.4 inches long and 2.9 inches wide. (For all of you Apple lovers, it’s roughly the size of an iPhone 15 Plus.) When upgrading, I was between the S22+ and the Flip 4. The Flip 4 had been out for two months, and I was optimistic that Samsung had ironed out any big issues by its fourth generation. Plus, its quirky design caught my eye.
Until the Flip 4, I’ve had some generation of Galaxy S phones since 2015 — when the screen of my iPhone 5s cracked for the third time and I switched to a Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge.
After looking into reviews comparing the S22+ and the Flip 4 — most of which listed the Flip 4’s “cons” as its lack of dust resistance, camera, and battery life — I felt confident and curious enough to give it a go.