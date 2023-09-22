13. "My mom is white and my dad is Black. My mom had no idea how to handle my very big and curly hair, so she would treat it like straight hair. My hair is very unhealthy now. I also got many weird looks whenever I was out with my mother. People couldn't grasp the concept of a white woman having a Black child. Otherwise, there are always subtle slights from both sides of the family."

"It was mainly from my mom's side, though, from the hair touching to the dirty looks and the use of the n-word around me, since I'm 'only half Black.'

"Overall, I always had trouble with my racial identity. I'd always feel that I never belonged; I was always too light-skinned or too tan. I love my family very much, but they don't understand how hard it can be sometimes. I always feel left out."

—bb4225