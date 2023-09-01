"Late Bloomers" Are Sharing How Their Dating Lives Worked Out, And Honestly, This Should Be Normalized

13.

"I lost my virginity at 20 and had my first boyfriend at 24. I was so desperate that I didn't see he was a dick who treated me horribly. My friends then started getting married, and I was still single. Four years later, I met a guy and had a connection with him I'd not experienced until then. He called me every night, made dates a week in advance, and showed me what it was like to be pursued, but he eventually ghosted. Another four years went by, and I met a guy from work. We didn't talk right away, but once we did, there was clearly something between us — but he had a girlfriend. I'll let you imagine what happened, but I realized I never spoke up about how I truly felt in so many instances because I was so desperate not to be alone. Being late to the game meant it took me longer to figure out how to act around men, what I should or shouldn't put up with, and how to value myself over others. I finally realized I'm awesome the way I am."