If you went to school in the US, you probably know the typical school lunch: An iconic white-bread sandwich with deli meats, some classic nugs or mozz sticks, a slice of pizza, an Uncrustables, and even the ol' Lunchables — all, of course, accompanied by some snack (maybe Doritos, Goldfish, Chips Ahoy!, Gushers, or DunkAroos) and a drink (like a Capri Sun or Yoo-hoo).
However, for those of us with immigrant parents, school lunches could include a range of our cultural cuisines, much to the "curiosity" of our classmates at times.
So I want to know: If you packed a cross-cultural lunch that may have been very different from other lunches at school, what happened? How did others react?
What is your cultural background? How old were you, and how did it impact you and your identity? Did you tell your family? Lastly, what do you think of that same food — and eating it with friends or colleagues — now?